A Look at Artfi: The Fine Art Investing Platform

Too Long; Didn't Read

Company Mentioned Coin Mentioned

Artfi is a blockchain-based platform for investing in fine physical art. Platform enables users to tokenize their works of art and sell them to prospective buyers. Platform is built on the Polygon Layer 2 scaling network for Ethereum, so transactions are faster and more affordable for users. Artfi also has a physical gallery space in Dubai where art pieces can be viewed in real-time. The platform is powered by the ARTFI token, the official currency for buying and selling art on the marketplace.