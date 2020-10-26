A list of artificial intelligence tools you can use today — for personal use (1/3)

Artificial Intelligence and the fourth industrial revolution has made some considerable progress over the last couple of years. Most of this current progress that is usable has been developed for industry and business purposes, as you’ll see in coming posts. Research institutes and dedicated, specialised companies are working toward the ultimate goal of AI (cracking artificial general intelligence), developing open platforms and the looking into the ethics that follow suit. There are also a good handful of companies working on AI products for consumers, which is what we’ll be kicking this series of posts off with.

Artificial intelligence is like climbing a tree to try and reach the moon; one can report steady progress, all the way to the top of the tree.

This is Part 1 of 3 in a series of posts that looks at the landscape of the artificial intelligence industry and the companies and institutes developing products that are moving the needle of knowledge of machine intelligence and consciousness forward for humanity.

A break down of the series

I’ve trawled through literally thousands of websites (6,000+ links) over a few of weeks to bring you a comprehensive list of the best AI products and most promising companies in the field.

Part 1 — a list of AI companies and products for personal use (B2C)

Part 2 — a list of AI companies for business and industry (B2B)

Part 3 — a list of AI companies for business and industry extended (because there are so damn many!) and a few added extra

As a note: a few of the products haven’t launched yet, and may be still in Beta, though are exciting ideas, well backed or look promising. Most you can use now.

Artificial Intelligence for personal use:🏠 Personal / In-Home

Ems — helps you find the perfect place to live

Bridge Kitchen — kitchen assistant for turn-by-turn directions in the kitchen

UnifyID — verify your identity by the way you walk, type and sit

👔 Work

Carly — helps you manage phone calls

ETCH — helps you manage your networks into a searchable database

Leap — recommends companies to apply for based on your skills

Lomi — identifies sales leads

Mosaic — helps you write better resumes

Newton — helps you find a dream job

Notion — helps with email overload, organisation and communication

Robby — a better and smarter calendar

Stella — scans for jobs and helps manage your application process

Woo — helps you make smarter decision for your career

👯 Social

Brightcrowd — helps you find meaningful professional connections

Capsule.ai — recall the good times in life

Dating.ai — dating app with Face Search

ETCH — helps you manage your networks into a searchable database

Eezy — let Eezy take care of your evening so you can take care of having fun

Hashley — ironic hashtag and comment generator for your photos

Hotness.ai — can tell you how hot you are

Rey — introduces you to people you should really meet (work and play)

🎓 Education

Thirdleap — helps children to learn maths

Woogie — the conversational AI robot that makes learning and discovery fun for children

🏥 Health / Medical

Abi — your virtual health assistant

Ada — can help if you’re feeling unwell

Airi — personal health coach

Alz.ai — helps you care for loved ones with Alzheimer’s

Amélie — chatbot for mental health

Bitesnap — food recognition from meal photos to help count calories

doc.ai — makes lab results easy to understand

Joy — helps you track and improve your mental health

Kiwi — helps you to reduce and quit smoking

Tess by x2 — mental healthcare in your pocket

Sleep.ai — diagnose snoring and tooth grinding

🕵️ Agents — Personal

Amazon Echo / Alexa — everyday personal assistant for in-home

Apple Siri — everyday personal assistant on iPhone and Mac

Cortana— everyday personal assistant on PC and Windows devices

Facebook M — competitors to Siri, Now and Cortana

Focus — helps you focus, get tasks done and prioritise your day

Gatebox — a holographic anime assistant in an espresso machine

Google Assistant — everyday personal assistant

Hound — everyday personal assistant

Ling — similar to Amazon Echo

Mycroft — is the world’s first open source voice assistant

Remi— like Siri with an interface

Spoken — virtual assistant with an interface

Viv — like Siri but 10x better

📅 Agents — Professional

Clara — meeting scheduling assistant

Julie Desk — meeting scheduling assistant (aimed at C-Suite)

Kono — meeting scheduling assistant

Mimetic — meeting scheduling assistant

My Ally — handles meeting scheduling and manages calendar

SkipFlag — automatically discover and organise your work

Vesper — virtual assistant aimed at C-Suite

x.ai— meeting scheduling assistant

Zoom.ai — personal assistant to help you at work

🙍 Agent — Fun

Fembot— your AI girlfriend

Lifos — dynamic independent entities that interact with the web and social

Replika— your AI friend that you raise through text conversations

📝 Agents — Chatbot

Brin — helps you make smarter business decisions

Chatfuel — create a Facebook chatbot in 7 minutes

Luka — chatbot messenger for people and other chatbots

myWave — chatbot to help you throughout your daily life

Lyra — monitor analyse your carbon emissions

🗞️ Entertainment / News

Jottr — content and news app that learns what you like and don’t like

News360 — learns what you enjoy and finds stories you’ll like

✈️ Travel

Ada — chatbot that helps you navigate and make decisions

Emma— automatically calculates and adds meeting travel time

ETA — helps you manage travel itineraries and meetings

Mezi —helps with booking flights, hotels, restaurant reservations and more

Ready — traffic forecaster and travel time prediction

🚗 Vehicle

Vinli — turns any car into a smart car

🏃‍ Fitness

Mara — smarter running app

🎵 Music

Aiva — composes emotional soundtrack music

Pandora — finds music you might like

🏛️ Insurance / Legal

Docubot — can advise you on legal issues

Driveway — tracks and rewards safe drivers

🛒 Shopping

Entrupy — helps identify if clothing and accessory items are authentic

Fify — helps you shop for clothing

GoFind — helps you find clothing online by taking a photo

Mode.ai — helps you find clothing online

💰 Finance

Abe — fast answers about your finances

Andy — a personal Tax Accountant

Ara — helps you budget

Bond — helps you achieve your financial goals

Finn.ai — helps you do your banking

Mylo — rounds up purchases and invests the spare change

Olivia — helps you manage your finances

Responsive— institutional-grade active portfolio management

Roger — helps you pay bills easily

Wallet — AI for your daily finance decisions

Xoe.ai — AI lending chatbot

📱 Social media / Website management

Firedrop — websites designed automatically, just add content and publish

Hashley — ironic hashtag and comment generator for your photos

Millions.ai — throw content at it and it builds you a website

Oly — selects and helps you publish content to your social media

Signature — build elegant landing pages using your social media content

Zen.ai — personalised recommendations for your Shopify store

💡 IoT / IIoT

Aerial — home activity, movement and identity sensor

Bridge.ai — smart-home platform focused on speech and sound

Cubic — one place to connect your smart home devices

Grojo — grow room controller and monitoring system

Home — autonomous home operations with connected devices

Hello — helps you monitor and improve your sleep

Josh — whole house voice control

Mycroft — is the world’s first open source voice assistant

Nanit — the baby monitor reinvented

Nest — a range of in-home devices such as Thermostat, security and alarms

⌚ Wearables

Eli — helps you learn a new language from conversations through your day

Kick.ai — wearable for martial arts to help analyse kicks and fights

🌐 Language / Translation

Liv — transcribe conversations in English and Hindi

Microsoft Translator — language translator powered by neural networks

🤖 Robots

Dispatch — delivery by robot

Roboy— a humanoid robot aimed to be as capable as a human

Spoon — a robot (I couldn’t work out its purpose, but it sounded cool!)

💌 Useful + Fun + Random

CaptionBot — Microsoft describes any photo

Crowdfunding.ai— crowdfunding platform for AI projects

Elevator — helps you find and buy cannabis (with recommendations)

Fieldguide — universal field guide that suggests possible matches

Frankenstain.ai — is a collaborative storytelling experiment using AI, machine learning, robotics, bio-engineering and IoT

#Laugh — laughs visualised in a digital format, that may be sent to space

IntelligentX Brewing Co. — beer brewed by artificial intelligence

Token — helps you send the perfect gift

Wixi — helps you fix Wifi problems

📚 Research

Apollo — breaks down articles and PDF’s into quick, readable dot points

Ferret.ai — helps you research by summarising articles and search ability

Iris — helps you research and visualise concepts in research papers

🎫 Events, Conferences and Communities

The AI Conference — an annual event where leading AI researchers and top industry practitioners meet and collaborate

Applied Artificial Intelligence Conference — Bootstrap Labs Venture firm

Events.ai — the one stop shop for AI/ML/DL events and conferences

Nucl.ai — game AI conference and courses

oh.hai.ai — strong name game!

Amsterdam — applied AI community and events

Bangalore — applied AI community and events

Berlin — applied AI community and events

Bucharest — applied AI community and events

Budapest — applied AI community and events

City.ai — applied AI communities and events

Hamburg — applied AI community and events

Hongkong — applied AI community and events

London — applied AI community and events

Madrid — applied AI community and events

Milan — applied AI community and events

New York.ai — applied AI community and events

Krakow — applied AI community and events

Oslo — applied AI community and events

Tallinn — applied AI community and events

Tirana — applied AI community and events

Seattle — applied AI community and events

Singapore — applied AI community and events

Sofia — applied AI community and events

Stockholm — applied AI community and events

Valletta — applied AI community and events

📰 News and blogs

AI Weekly — a weekly collection news and resources on AI and ML

Approximately Correct — AI and Machine Learning blog

Axiomzen — AI newsletter delivered every 2 weeks

Concerning.ai — AI commentators

Fast.ai — dedicated to making the power of deep learning accessible to all

Machinelearning.ai — dedicated news and updates for ML and AI

Machine Learning Weekly — a hand-curated newsletter ML and DL

PRAI — f0rum for AI, ML and Robotics

Storyteller — the emergence of new narratives as intelligent algorithms

That’s a wrap! I’ll be bringing out Part 2 + 3, which will be arriving shortly!

