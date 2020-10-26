A list of artificial intelligence tools you can use today — for personal use (1/3)

Artificial Intelligence and the fourth industrial revolution has made some considerable progress over the last couple of years. Most of this current progress that is usable has been developed for industry and business purposes, as you’ll see in coming posts. Research institutes and dedicated, specialised companies are working toward the ultimate goal of AI (cracking artificial general intelligence), developing open platforms and the looking into the ethics that follow suit. There are also a good handful of companies working on AI products for consumers, which is what we’ll be kicking this series of posts off with.
Artificial intelligence is like climbing a tree to try and reach the moon; one can report steady progress, all the way to the top of the tree.
This is Part 1 of 3 in a series of posts that looks at the landscape of the artificial intelligence industry and the companies and institutes developing products that are moving the needle of knowledge of machine intelligence and consciousness forward for humanity.
A break down of the series
I’ve trawled through literally thousands of websites (6,000+ links) over a few of weeks to bring you a comprehensive list of the best AI products and most promising companies in the field.
Part 1 — a list of AI companies and products for personal use (B2C)
Part 2 — a list of AI companies for business and industry (B2B)
Part 3 — a list of AI companies for business and industry extended (because there are so damn many!) and a few added extra
As a note: a few of the products haven’t launched yet, and may be still in Beta, though are exciting ideas, well backed or look promising. Most you can use now.
I’ve highlighted some of my favourites, enjoy —!
Artificial Intelligence for personal use:🏠 Personal / In-Home
Ems — helps you find the perfect place to live
Bridge Kitchen — kitchen assistant for turn-by-turn directions in the kitchen
UnifyID — verify your identity by the way you walk, type and sit
👔 Work
Carly — helps you manage phone calls
ETCH — helps you manage your networks into a searchable database
Leap — recommends companies to apply for based on your skills
Lomi — identifies sales leads
Mosaic — helps you write better resumes
Newton — helps you find a dream job
Notion — helps with email overload, organisation and communication
Robby — a better and smarter calendar
Stella — scans for jobs and helps manage your application process
Woo — helps you make smarter decision for your career
👯 Social
Brightcrowd — helps you find meaningful professional connections
Capsule.ai — recall the good times in life
Dating.ai — dating app with Face Search
Eezy — let Eezy take care of your evening so you can take care of having fun
Hashley — ironic hashtag and comment generator for your photos
Hotness.ai — can tell you how hot you are
Rey — introduces you to people you should really meet (work and play)
🎓 Education
Thirdleap — helps children to learn maths
Woogie — the conversational AI robot that makes learning and discovery fun for children
🏥 Health / Medical
Abi — your virtual health assistant
Ada — can help if you’re feeling unwell
Airi — personal health coach
Alz.ai — helps you care for loved ones with Alzheimer’s
Amélie — chatbot for mental health
Bitesnap — food recognition from meal photos to help count calories
doc.ai — makes lab results easy to understand
Joy — helps you track and improve your mental health
Kiwi — helps you to reduce and quit smoking
Tess by x2 — mental healthcare in your pocket
Sleep.ai — diagnose snoring and tooth grinding
🕵️ Agents — Personal
Amazon Echo / Alexa — everyday personal assistant for in-home
Apple Siri — everyday personal assistant on iPhone and Mac
Cortana— everyday personal assistant on PC and Windows devices
Facebook M — competitors to Siri, Now and Cortana
Focus — helps you focus, get tasks done and prioritise your day
Gatebox — a holographic anime assistant in an espresso machine
Google Assistant — everyday personal assistant
Hound — everyday personal assistant
Ling — similar to Amazon Echo
Mycroft — is the world’s first open source voice assistant
Remi— like Siri with an interface
Spoken — virtual assistant with an interface
Viv — like Siri but 10x better
📅 Agents — Professional
Clara — meeting scheduling assistant
Julie Desk — meeting scheduling assistant (aimed at C-Suite)
Kono — meeting scheduling assistant
Mimetic — meeting scheduling assistant
My Ally — handles meeting scheduling and manages calendar
SkipFlag — automatically discover and organise your work
Vesper — virtual assistant aimed at C-Suite
x.ai— meeting scheduling assistant
Zoom.ai — personal assistant to help you at work
🙍 Agent — Fun
Fembot— your AI girlfriend
Lifos — dynamic independent entities that interact with the web and social
Replika— your AI friend that you raise through text conversations
📝 Agents — Chatbot
Brin — helps you make smarter business decisions
Chatfuel — create a Facebook chatbot in 7 minutes
Luka — chatbot messenger for people and other chatbots
myWave — chatbot to help you throughout your daily life
Lyra — monitor analyse your carbon emissions
🗞️ Entertainment / News
Jottr — content and news app that learns what you like and don’t like
News360 — learns what you enjoy and finds stories you’ll like
✈️ Travel
Ada — chatbot that helps you navigate and make decisions
Emma— automatically calculates and adds meeting travel time
ETA — helps you manage travel itineraries and meetings
Mezi —helps with booking flights, hotels, restaurant reservations and more
Ready — traffic forecaster and travel time prediction
🚗 Vehicle
Vinli — turns any car into a smart car
🏃 Fitness
Mara — smarter running app
🎵 Music
Aiva — composes emotional soundtrack music
Pandora — finds music you might like
🏛️ Insurance / Legal
Docubot — can advise you on legal issues
Driveway — tracks and rewards safe drivers
🛒 Shopping
Entrupy — helps identify if clothing and accessory items are authentic
Fify — helps you shop for clothing
GoFind — helps you find clothing online by taking a photo
Mode.ai — helps you find clothing online
💰 Finance
Abe — fast answers about your finances
Andy — a personal Tax Accountant
Ara — helps you budget
Bond — helps you achieve your financial goals
Finn.ai — helps you do your banking
Mylo — rounds up purchases and invests the spare change
Olivia — helps you manage your finances
Responsive— institutional-grade active portfolio management
Roger — helps you pay bills easily
Wallet — AI for your daily finance decisions
Xoe.ai — AI lending chatbot
📱 Social media / Website management
Firedrop — websites designed automatically, just add content and publish
Millions.ai — throw content at it and it builds you a website
Oly — selects and helps you publish content to your social media
Signature — build elegant landing pages using your social media content
Zen.ai — personalised recommendations for your Shopify store
💡 IoT / IIoT
Aerial — home activity, movement and identity sensor
Bridge.ai — smart-home platform focused on speech and sound
Cubic — one place to connect your smart home devices
Grojo — grow room controller and monitoring system
Home — autonomous home operations with connected devices
Hello — helps you monitor and improve your sleep
Josh — whole house voice control
Nanit — the baby monitor reinvented
Nest — a range of in-home devices such as Thermostat, security and alarms
⌚ Wearables
Eli — helps you learn a new language from conversations through your day
Kick.ai — wearable for martial arts to help analyse kicks and fights
🌐 Language / Translation
Liv — transcribe conversations in English and Hindi
Microsoft Translator — language translator powered by neural networks
🤖 Robots
Dispatch — delivery by robot
Roboy— a humanoid robot aimed to be as capable as a human
Spoon — a robot (I couldn’t work out its purpose, but it sounded cool!)
💌 Useful + Fun + Random
CaptionBot — Microsoft describes any photo
Crowdfunding.ai— crowdfunding platform for AI projects
Elevator — helps you find and buy cannabis (with recommendations)
Fieldguide — universal field guide that suggests possible matches
Frankenstain.ai — is a collaborative storytelling experiment using AI, machine learning, robotics, bio-engineering and IoT
#Laugh — laughs visualised in a digital format, that may be sent to space
IntelligentX Brewing Co. — beer brewed by artificial intelligence
Token — helps you send the perfect gift
Wixi — helps you fix Wifi problems
📚 Research
Apollo — breaks down articles and PDF’s into quick, readable dot points
Ferret.ai — helps you research by summarising articles and search ability
Iris — helps you research and visualise concepts in research papers
🎫 Events, Conferences and Communities
The AI Conference — an annual event where leading AI researchers and top industry practitioners meet and collaborate
Applied Artificial Intelligence Conference — Bootstrap Labs Venture firm
Events.ai — the one stop shop for AI/ML/DL events and conferences
Nucl.ai — game AI conference and courses
oh.hai.ai — strong name game!
Amsterdam — applied AI community and events
Bangalore — applied AI community and events
Berlin — applied AI community and events
Bucharest — applied AI community and events
Budapest — applied AI community and events
City.ai — applied AI communities and events
Hamburg — applied AI community and events
Hongkong — applied AI community and events
London — applied AI community and events
Madrid — applied AI community and events
Milan — applied AI community and events
New York.ai — applied AI community and events
Krakow — applied AI community and events
Oslo — applied AI community and events
Tallinn — applied AI community and events
Tirana — applied AI community and events
Seattle — applied AI community and events
Singapore — applied AI community and events
Sofia — applied AI community and events
Stockholm — applied AI community and events
Valletta — applied AI community and events
📰 News and blogs
AI Weekly — a weekly collection news and resources on AI and ML
Approximately Correct — AI and Machine Learning blog
Axiomzen — AI newsletter delivered every 2 weeks
Concerning.ai — AI commentators
Fast.ai — dedicated to making the power of deep learning accessible to all
Machinelearning.ai — dedicated news and updates for ML and AI
Machine Learning Weekly — a hand-curated newsletter ML and DL
PRAI — f0rum for AI, ML and Robotics
Storyteller — the emergence of new narratives as intelligent algorithms
That’s a wrap! I’ll be bringing out Part 2 + 3, which will be arriving shortly!
Original post at https://www.liamiscool.com/a-list-of-artificial-intelligence-tools-for-personal-use
I’m Liam Hänel, founder and CEO of Lyra. Lyra helps you seamlessly monitor and analyse your personal carbon emissions using artificial intelligence. You can follow our progress here.
