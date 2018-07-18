A Hacking Session on Marijuana? GrowUp’s First Annual Cannabis Hackathon is Fast Approaching!

The first-ever GrowUp Cannabis Hackathon will take place Sept. 6–7, where hackers will build innovative tech solutions to the fast-growing cannabis industry.

September 6th is going to be an incredible time for all cannabis champions, marijuana members, and dope hackers. It will be a time where hackers will be able to build innovative tech solutions for… marijuana?

That’s right! GrowUp Cannabis Conference & Expo is hosting its very first 24-hour Cannabis Hackathon! Competing hackers will explore ideas for tracking, purchasing, reporting, strain identification, verification, integration with the entertainment industry, and much more.

The Hackathon will feature 24 hours of innovative work, brainstorming, debates, camaraderie and fun. This competition will have competing coders, designers and engineers explore ideas for tracking, purchasing, reporting, strain identification, verification, integration with the entertainment industry, and much more. You can even check out the official preview of the event .

If you know what’s good in the industry, then you’ll find that our confirmed partners include Trellis, HERB, Merry Jane, Hotbox, Leaf Forward, Cannabis & Tech Today, and TourBuds, an all-star lineup of sponsors & partners who are willing to seek the best hackers for the industry!

The Hackathon will be judged by a few recognizable names in the cannabis industry, including Jay Rosenzweig (Managing Director of Rosenzweig & Co), Alex Blumenstein (Co-Founder of Leaf Forward, Canada’s first cannabis business accelerator), Rachel Colic (VP Brand Strategy & PR for Pure Global Cannabis Inc.) and Matt Shalhoub (Managing Director of Green Acre Capital). All of the above have been recognized within the +$30 billion cannabis industry. As the mentions, “Our judges will select the finalist teams who get to get on board the Canabus with Tourbuds,” which is a prize in itself!

Go to www.growuphackathon.com to register!

As well, Hacker Noon is proud to cover the event to showcase the impeccable talents in hacking! We will be covering from the start of the competition to the very end when we find out the winning teams. If you know that you can make a change in the cannabis industry, sign up here to be part of a great opportunity.

So, for all hackers who got the chops, make sure you register quickly before the event’s sold out! What are you waiting for? Get packing, get hacking!