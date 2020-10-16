A Guide on How to Create a Workout App

I am a Software Development Consultant at Addevice, a software development company.
In modern society, health is one of the most important aspects of life.
Digitization of life’s all areas had a huge impact on healthcare, leading it
through digital transformation too. In 2019, fitness apps ranked 13th
in popularity among the whole application market. It's increasingly difficult
for gyms to compete with apps today: taking into account the COVID-19 situation more people switched to the train-from-home regime, using various workout applications. As a part of healthcare, fitness
and related apps’ popularity among users had tremendous growth over the last several years. Today we face unprecedented interest in various apps under the fitness category, free and accessible for all those who have smartphones.
According to the Statista workout app market is estimated $17,963
million in 2020, and Polaris Market Research predicts the fitness app market to hit $14.7 billion by 2026 with 23% CAGR growth.
Before starting the whole process, a potential fitness app developer should decide on the type of fitness app. Fitness and workout apps target three main directions – Nutrition and Diet, Workout Tracking, and Workout Apps.
Depending on the fitness type, applications have different features and functionalities. However, there are key features common for each of them. These are: Sign up/sign in. This feature allows us to create and enter the created account. The latest activity can be done either by email or social media accounts.
User account
In the personal user account, all information concerning fitness plans, achievements, personal data, or results is gathered.
Integration with other devices
Wearable smart devices are common nowadays for fitness activities. This feature allows us to collect and analyze personal information got from the wearables.
Activity tracking
This feature provides the user with correct data regarding workout requirements and needs, based on personal activity data.
Notifications
Notifications and reminders are planning features, which help users to plan and achieve their workout goals easily.
Geolocation
This feature is designed for accurate routing for outdoor workout activities, such as walking, cycling, running, etc.
Guess you have developed a brilliant fitness app, have the super team,
including marketing along with the developers. What about thinking about
monetization? There are different monetization strategies you can choose for earning a pretty penny.
The most popular strategies for workout apps are:
We’ve talked about the workout application’s main types, basic features,
monetization strategies. Let us talk about the workout application development full circle.
1. Market Research
This stage includes market research, workout application type decision as well as competitors’ research. Collected data will help in developing competitive, relevant applications with the potential of collecting a huge user base.
2. Alpha-Version Planning
This is the first working version of your application with the basic features. Hence, be careful, while deciding on the key features of the version, based on stage 1 research.
3. Development Stage
In general, the mobile application development process consists of five
circles or as we call SLDC’s five stages are:
4. Promotion and Marketing
The marketing and promotion stage starts when the application is still in the development phase. Choose the one or complex relevant marketing strategy to achieve your goals.
5. Maintenance and Support
The development process never ends. Keep going in your application development by adding new features and eliminating those unnecessary, fix the bugs.
There are thousands of healthcare and workout apps in the market. Hence, keeping up with the latest user demands, offering the best user experience, offering flexible and easy-to-use apps are the main goals for all those who want to create a stable, relevant, and useful solution.
Previously published at https://addevice.io/blog/how-to-create-a-workout-app-detailed-guide/
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.