A FROZEN OCEAN

Too Long; Didn't Read The moon! She had disappeared for weeks; was she now returning? Had she been faithless to the earth? and had she now approached to be a satellite of the new-born world? “Impossible!” said Lieutenant Procope; “the earth is millions and millions of leagues away, and it is not probable that the moon has ceased to revolve about her.” “Why not?” remonstrated Servadac. “It would not be more strange than the other phenomena which we have lately witnessed. Why should not the moon have fallen within the limits of Gallia’s attraction, and become her satellite?” “Upon that supposition,” put in the count, “I should think that it would be altogether unlikely that three months would elapse without our seeing her.” “Quite incredible!” continued Procope. “And there is another thing which totally disproves the captain’s hypothesis; the magnitude of Gallia is far too insignificant for her power of attraction to carry off the moon.” “But,” persisted Servadac, “why should not the same convulsion that tore us away from the earth have torn away the moon as well? After wandering about as she would for a while in the solar regions, I do not see why she should not have attached herself to us.” The lieutenant repeated his conviction that it was not likely. “But why not?” again asked Servadac impetuously. “Because, I tell you, the mass of Gallia is so inferior to that of the moon, that Gallia would become the moon’s satellite; the moon could not possibly become hers.” “Assuming, however,” continued Servadac, “such to be the case—” “I am afraid,” said the lieutenant, interrupting him, “that I cannot assume anything of the sort even for a moment.”