Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

A DEX Aggregator To Bridge DeFi and CeFi by@arken

A DEX Aggregator To Bridge DeFi and CeFi

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Arken Finance is a DEX aggregator which offers an all-in-one trade portal for all DeFiinvestors. The platform aggregates multiple DEXs into a single platform and allows traders to track the movements of thousands of tokens and forecast the market movement. Arken is available on 4 chains, including BSC, BSC and Polygon, with more than 30 DeXs integrated. There are a total of more than 266,000+ cryptocurrencies listed across all of these platforms.
image
Lizard kung Hacker Noon profile picture

@arken
Lizard kung

a lizard that interest in crypto technology.

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Best Practices in Account Management for Key Clients in 2022: New Year, Stronger Partnerships by @emissary
#account-based-marketing
How to Choose a Technical Partner for Your Business by @katerynaa
#python
Decipher Your Mind: Gamification, the Octalysis Framework, and the Psychology of Motivation by @likithhaa
#gamification
Uncover the Secret to Hiring the Right Mobile App Developer by @jaydevs
#hire-mobile-app-developer
DeFi, Mobile-first, and Biometrics will Change the Shape of Finance in 2022 by @upplabs
#defi

Tags

#defi#cryptocurrency#dex#good-company#trading-cryptocurrencies#cryptocurrency-top-story#crypto-trading#crypto-exchange
Join Hacker Noon loading