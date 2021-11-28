A DEX Aggregator To Bridge DeFi and CeFi

Arken Finance is a DEX aggregator which offers an all-in-one trade portal for all DeFiinvestors. The platform aggregates multiple DEXs into a single platform and allows traders to track the movements of thousands of tokens and forecast the market movement. Arken is available on 4 chains, including BSC, BSC and Polygon, with more than 30 DeXs integrated. There are a total of more than 266,000+ cryptocurrencies listed across all of these platforms.