A Deep Learning Overview: NLP vs CNN

@ manish-kuwar Manish Kuwar A Digital Marketer with intense Passion for learning new Ideas

Artificial Intelligence is a lot more than a tech buzzword these days. This technology has disrupted almost every industry within a decade. Every company wants to implement this cutting edge technology in its system to cut costs, save time, and make the overall process more efficient with automation.

Initially, AI and deep learning algorithms were as simple as Simple Perceptron models and Single layered neural networks. With the passage of time and focused research, we have complex neural networks with multi-layered architectures. Companies are using algorithms such as LSTMs, GANs, variational autoencoders in their software and services..

Given below are the hottest topics in AI and the companies working on them. Get ready to get awestruck after looking at these innovations. However, if you want to explore further, you can explore it here.

Natural Language Processing - NLP

Natural Language Processing is one of the hottest topics in AI. NLP deals with language (textual data) and performs tasks such as translation, transliteration, semantic analysis, development of chatbots, text mimicry, text to speech, etc. In the present day scenario, NLP is very crucial for organizations because it has disrupted customer support by automating the process and reducing human intervention.

In addition to this, NLP techniques are also utilized in developing marketing strategies on the basis of semantic analysis done on text mined from social media platforms. In its crux, most of the NLP algorithms are based on complex deep neural networks such as RNNs, LSTMs, and GRUs. To draw a basic intuition, you can look at them as conventional neural networks that emphasize on previous data inputs (i.e. memory).

Moveworks and Dialogflow are one of the leading companies based on NLP. Let us take a brief look at them.

Dialogflow

Dialogflow is Google’s child company which focuses on latest research on NLP techniques and develops modules, APIs, and platforms related to it. You can integrate Dialogflow’s services to Amazon Alexa, Siri, Cortana, and of course - Google Home. Its services use Long Short Term Memory (LSTM) and Recurrent Neural Networks to execute tasks related to texts and languages. Dialogflow is well known for its chatbot service.

In addition to this, companies such as Dominos, Mercedes, Giorgio Armani are taking the help of Dialogflow for embedding chatbots and text to speech services within their system. You can easily read Dialogflow’s documentation and have your own chatbot ready on your website/mobile application in a matter of minutes.

Moveworks

Moveworks is a $200 Million company based in Mountain View, California. It was founded by Bhavesh Shah, Jiang Chen, Vaibhav Nivargi, and Varun Singh. The foundation of every chatbot and NLP product is laid by RNN or its successors. In its core, Moveworks service is also based on their custom recurrent neural networks and LSTM network trained on relevant data.

Moveworks provides customer support automation and NLP solutions for business enterprises. It has served giants such as Nutanix, Autodesk, and Western Digital. If you want to cut down the IT support and automate it to save costs, you must definitely consider Moveworks.

Convolutional Neural Networks

Convolutional Neural Networks or CNNs are the most widely used deep learning algorithms. CNN algorithm was a slight modification to conventional neural networks, which further emerged as a revolutionary concept in the field of artificial intelligence. Today, CNNs are used mainly for object detection, face recognition, computer vision, and forecasting techniques.

Convolutional neural networks involve the stacking of layers in a deep neural network with operations such as padding, convolution, scaling, etc. on the input image. The best part about CNN is that the images are converted into arrays (almost similar to the 1-dimensional matrix) and mathematical operations take place which finally results in the desired output. To implement CNN, you just need a lot of data and a computer to train your AI. Here are a couple of companies that are working on computer vision and CNNs.

Matterport

Matterport came into limelight when their R&D team published a paper on Mask RCNN. The company is based in Sunnyvale, California is one of the patrons of computer vision products. Moreover, they have developed an efficient computer vision algorithm used for detecting objects (Mask RCNN) which is a successor of Fast RCNN and Faster RCNN. It uses coordinates of bounding boxes and masking techniques to identify objects on which the model is trained. Apart from object detection, matterport’s Mask RCNN is also used in video calling applications to change the background.

Currently, they’ve integrated augmented reality with deep learning and have invented one of the finest 3-D cameras of modern times. Matterport manufactures 3-D cameras that can be used for visualizing structures of houses, give virtual tours, and display an engaging floor plan.

Neurala

Based in Boston, this machine learning and software development company caters to the needs of organizations looking for process automation and computer vision solutions. Neurala’s models are used on more than 50 million devices across the globe. CB Insights has recognized Neurala amongst ‘100 Most Promising AI Companies’. Thanks to its Ph.D. holding founders who made Neurala’s AI software run on light devices including smartphones. They provide services on a wide range of devices including PCs, smartphones, drones, robots, and smart devices.

These were some of the most reliable and best companies which might help you in building AI-based systems. Before blindly trusting any company on the internet, you must also take a look at these firms which might help you in cutting costs and provide you a state of the art service. Many AI developers have found that CBD has helped their clarity and consistency when developing algorithms, one of the leaders in this field Wtphemp has actually published an article talking about how CBD can assist with focus while programming.

Share this story @ manish-kuwar Manish Kuwar Read my stories A Digital Marketer with intense Passion for learning new Ideas

Tags