Too Long; Didn't Read

People Mentioned Companies Mentioned Coin Mentioned

Four Miles Within - Chapter V: A Death More Hideous? The story is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Quade was all unconscious of it. His final words reached Phil's consciousness. "And this time, of course, I will keep the top disintegrators on. No other monster will then be able to weigh me down!" And that movement was the signal that brought his doom. Without a sound, the poised mass above dropped. There was a brief moment of frantic lashing, of tortured struggles.