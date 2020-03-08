A crash course on Serverless with AWS — Image resize on-the-fly with Lambda and S3

Dev/Avocado at Sematext.com. Co-Founder at Bookvar.co. Author of "Serverless JavaScript by Example"
the packages on an Amazon Linux instance before running
npm install
.
sls deploy
SLS_KEY=XXX # replace with your IAM User key
SLS_SECRET=YYY # replace with your IAM User secret
STAGE=dev
REGION=us-east-1
BUCKET=images.yourdomain.com
script will create a secondary
deploy.sh
file only to hold the domain name of our API Gateway endpoint.
secrets.json
file. Paste this in.
package.json
{
"name": "image-resize",
"version": "1.0.0",
"description": "Serverless image resize on-the-fly.",
"main": "resize.js",
"dependencies": {
"serverless-plugin-tracing": "^2.0.0",
"sharp": "^0.18.4"
}
}
file to configure our function.
serverless.yml
service: image-resize-on-the-fly-functions
plugins:
- serverless-plugin-tracing
provider:
name: aws
runtime: nodejs8.10
stage: ${env:STAGE, 'dev'}
profile: serverless-admin # or change to 'default'
tracing: true
region: ${env:REGION, 'us-east-1'}
environment:
BUCKET: ${env:BUCKET}
REGION: ${env:REGION}
iamRoleStatements:
- Effect: "Allow"
Action:
- "s3:ListBucket"
Resource: "arn:aws:s3:::${env:BUCKET}"
- Effect: "Allow"
Action:
- "s3:PutObject"
Resource: "arn:aws:s3:::${env:BUCKET}"
- Effect: "Allow"
Action:
- "xray:PutTraceSegments"
- "xray:PutTelemetryRecords"
Resource:
- "*"
functions:
resize:
handler: resize.handler
events:
- http:
path: resize
method: get
and also allowing the function to access the
env
we specified and some X-Ray telemetry.
BUCKET
// resize.js
// require modules
const stream = require('stream')
const AWS = require('aws-sdk')
const S3 = new AWS.S3({
signatureVersion: 'v4'
})
const sharp = require('sharp')
// create constants
const BUCKET = process.env.BUCKET
const URL = `http://${process.env.BUCKET}.s3-website.${process.env.REGION}.amazonaws.com`
// create the read stream abstraction for downloading data from S3
const readStreamFromS3 = ({ Bucket, Key }) => {
return S3.getObject({ Bucket, Key }).createReadStream()
}
// create the write stream abstraction for uploading data to S3
const writeStreamToS3 = ({ Bucket, Key }) => {
const pass = new stream.PassThrough()
return {
writeStream: pass,
uploadFinished: S3.upload({
Body: pass,
Bucket,
ContentType: 'image/png',
Key
}).promise()
}
}
// sharp resize stream
const streamToSharp = ({ width, height }) => {
return sharp()
.resize(width, height)
.toFormat('png')
}
helper. The abstraction above will write the data with a stream and resolve a promise once it's done.
stream.PassThrough()
exports.handler = async (event) => {
const key = event.queryStringParameters.key
// match a string like: '/1280x720/image.jpg'
const match = key.match(/(\d+)x(\d+)\/(.*)/)
// get the dimensions of the new image
const width = parseInt(match[1], 10)
const height = parseInt(match[2], 10)
const originalKey = match[3]
// create the new name of the image, note this has a '/' - S3 will create a directory
const newKey = '' + width + 'x' + height + '/' + originalKey
const imageLocation = `${URL}/${newKey}`
try {
// create the read and write streams from and to S3 and the Sharp resize stream
const readStream = readStreamFromS3({ Bucket: BUCKET, Key: originalKey })
const resizeStream = streamToSharp({ width, height })
const {
writeStream,
uploadFinished
} = writeStreamToS3({ Bucket: BUCKET, Key: newKey })
// trigger the stream
readStream
.pipe(resizeStream)
.pipe(writeStream)
// wait for the stream to finish
const uploadedData = await uploadFinished
// log data to Dashbird
console.log('Data: ', {
...uploadedData,
BucketEndpoint: URL,
ImageURL: imageLocation
})
// return a 301 redirect to the newly created resource in S3
return {
statusCode: '301',
headers: { 'location': imageLocation },
body: ''
}
} catch (err) {
console.error(err)
return {
statusCode: '500',
body: err.message
}
}
}
. Which means we grab the image dimensions from the parameters by using a regex match. The
/1280x720/image.jpg
value is set to the dimensions followed by a
newKey
and the original name of the image. This will create a new folder named
/
with the image
1280x720
in it. Pretty cool.
image.jpg
file.
serverless.yml
service: image-resize-on-the-fly-bucket
custom:
secrets: ${file(../secrets/secrets.json)} # will be created in our deploy.sh script
provider:
name: aws
runtime: nodejs8.10
stage: ${env:STAGE, 'dev'}
profile: serverless-admin # or change to 'default'
region: us-east-1
environment:
BUCKET: ${env:BUCKET}
resources:
Resources:
ImageResizeOnTheFly:
Type: AWS::S3::Bucket # creating an S3 Bucket
Properties:
AccessControl: PublicReadWrite
BucketName: ${env:BUCKET}
WebsiteConfiguration: # enabling the static website option
ErrorDocument: error.html
IndexDocument: index.html
RoutingRules: # telling it to redirect for every 404 error
-
RedirectRule:
HostName: ${self:custom.secrets.DOMAIN} # API Gateway domain
HttpRedirectCode: "307" # temporary redirect HTTP code
Protocol: "https"
ReplaceKeyPrefixWith: "${self:provider.stage}/resize?key=" # route
RoutingRuleCondition:
HttpErrorCodeReturnedEquals: "404"
KeyPrefixEquals: ""
ImageResizeOnTheFlyPolicy:
Type: AWS::S3::BucketPolicy # add policy for public read access
Properties:
Bucket:
Ref: ImageResizeOnTheFly
PolicyDocument:
Statement:
-
Action:
- "s3:*"
Effect: "Allow"
Resource:
Fn::Join:
- ""
-
- "arn:aws:s3:::"
-
Ref: ImageResizeOnTheFly
- "/*"
Principal: "*"
and
Dockerfile
file to create our Amazon Linux container and load it with
docker-compose.yml
values. That's easy. The hard part will be writing the bash script to run all commands and deploy our function and bucket.
.env
, here's what you need to add.
Dockerfile
FROM amazonlinux
# Create deploy directory
WORKDIR /deploy
# Install system dependencies
RUN yum -y install make gcc*
RUN curl --silent --location https://rpm.nodesource.com/setup_8.x | bash -
RUN yum -y install nodejs
# Install serverless
RUN npm install -g serverless
# Copy source
COPY . .
# Install app dependencies
RUN cd /deploy/functions && npm i --production && cd /deploy
# Run deploy script
CMD ./deploy.sh ; sleep 5m
script.
deploy.sh
file is literally only used to load the
docker-compose.yml
values.
.env
version: "3"
services:
image-resize-on-the-fly:
build: .
volumes:
- ./secrets:/deploy/secrets
env_file:
- ./secrets/secrets.env
# deploy.sh
# variables
stage=${STAGE}
region=${REGION}
bucket=${BUCKET}
secrets='/deploy/secrets/secrets.json'
# Configure your Serverless installation to talk to your AWS account
sls config credentials \
--provider aws \
--key ${SLS_KEY} \
--secret ${SLS_SECRET} \
--profile serverless-admin
# cd into functions dir
cd /deploy/functions
# Deploy function
echo "------------------"
echo 'Deploying function...'
echo "------------------"
sls deploy
file which will be loaded into our
secrets.json
file from the bucket directory. To do this I just did some regex magic. Add this at the bottom of your
serverless.yml
.
deploy.sh
# find and replace the service endpoint
if [ -z ${stage+dev} ]; then echo "Stage is unset."; else echo "Stage is set to '$stage'."; fi
sls info -v | grep ServiceEndpoint > domain.txt
sed -i 's@ServiceEndpoint:\ https:\/\/@@g' domain.txt
sed -i "s@/$stage@@g" domain.txt
domain=$(cat domain.txt)
sed "s@.execute-api.$region.amazonaws.com@@g" domain.txt > id.txt
id=$(cat id.txt)
echo "------------------"
echo "Domain:"
echo " $domain"
echo "------------------"
echo "API ID:"
echo " $id"
rm domain.txt
rm id.txt
echo "{\"DOMAIN\":\"$domain\"}" > $secrets
file in the secrets directory. All that's left is to run the bucket deployment. Paste this final snippet at the bottom of the
secrets.json
script.
deploy.sh
cd /deploy/bucket
# Deploy bucket config
echo "------------------"
echo 'Deploying bucket...'
sls deploy
echo "------------------"
echo 'Bucket endpoint:'
echo " http://$bucket.s3-website.$region.amazonaws.com/"
echo "------------------"
echo "Service deployed. Press CTRL+C to exit."
$ docker-compose up --build
$ aws s3 cp --acl public-read IMAGE s3://BUCKET
$ aws s3 cp --acl public-read the-earth.jpg s3://images
http://BUCKET.s3-website.REGION.amazonaws.com/the-earth.jpg
http://BUCKET.s3-website.REGION.amazonaws.com/400x400/the-earth.jpg