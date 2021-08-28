Search icon
A Call-to-Action in pure HTML and CSS by@atulcodex

A Call-to-Action in pure HTML and CSS

CTA buttons are designed to make someone take some type of action. They are used for static websites, dynamic websites, eCommerce websites etc. Buttons are mainly used to perform some specific task like “Book Now” “Register Now’ “Click to get the free ebook” and “Let’s Chat a demo” are common phrases used to encourage you to perform certain tasks such as “Generate free invoice,” or ‘Book a demo,’ etc.
Atul Prajapati Hacker Noon profile picture

@atulcodex
Atul Prajapati

started learning Web Development again from scratch, sharing my journey and knowledge in the form of blog articles.

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

