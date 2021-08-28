A Call-to-Action in pure HTML and CSS
CTA buttons are designed to make someone take some type of action. They are used for static websites, dynamic websites, eCommerce websites etc. Buttons are mainly used to perform some specific task like “Book Now” “Register Now’ “Click to get the free ebook” and “Let’s Chat a demo” are common phrases used to encourage you to perform certain tasks such as “Generate free invoice,” or ‘Book a demo,’ etc.
started learning Web Development again from scratch, sharing my journey and knowledge in the form of blog articles.