A Brief Guide to Rust for Embedded Development

Rust is a language that empowers everyone to build reliable and efficient software. Rust is designed to guarantee both security and high performance. The Rust language can be regarded as a compiler-oriented language. Rust can be used for embedded development on RT-Thread operating system. The language is a friendly compiler with useful error messages, and top-notch tooling — an integrated package manager and build tool. Rust has been released in 0.1.0 (C:\Users\LiuKang\Desktop\RUST)