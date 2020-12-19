A Brief Guide on Typescript Discriminators

Very often we have use-cases where we would like to use a single type Union Type but still be sure about the properties inside them.

interface Employee { name : string; salary: number; } interface HumanResource { name : string; power: boolean; } let person: Employee | HumanResource;

But under the hood Typescript union's are more of "common" properties inside them instead of "having all the properties".

So when you try and use it like:

let helloPerson = (person: Employee | HumanResource): void => { console .log(person.<only has properties common to Employee & HumanResource aka name>); }

Whereas, you would expect person to have {name, salary} or {name, power} and choose between them depending on what person is.

This is where discriminators come in power-play. Bear with my variable nomenclature:

Let's define an enum to contain both the use-cases of Person's we have, calling it PersonType and then define a type combining `HumanResource` and `Employee`

enum PersonType { "EMPLOYEE" , "HR" } interface Employee { name : string; type: PersonType.EMPLOYEE salary: number; } interface HumanResource { name : string; type: PersonType.HR power: boolean; } type Person = HumanResource | Employee; let person: Employee | HumanResource; let helloPerson = (person: Person): void => { switch (person.type) { case PersonType.EMPLOYEE: // this gives you both name/salary since now TS understands // and discriminates between the two types you have console .log(person.{gives you name, salary}); } }

This way you can access properties of only a certain interface based on the type which avoids accessing non-belonging properties and using "as".

Hope you learned something new and discriminators go a long way in helping you.

