A Brief Guide on Typescript Discriminators

Just another software engineer
Very often we have use-cases where we would like to use a single type Union Type but still be sure about the properties inside them.
interface Employee {
name: string;
salary: number;
}
interface HumanResource {
name: string;
power: boolean;
}
let person: Employee | HumanResource;
But under the hood Typescript union's are more of "common" properties inside them instead of "having all the properties".
So when you try and use it like:
let helloPerson = (person: Employee | HumanResource): void => {
console.log(person.<only has properties common to Employee & HumanResource aka name>);
}
Whereas, you would expect person to have {name, salary} or {name, power} and choose between them depending on what person is.
Let's define an enum to contain both the use-cases of Person's we have, calling it PersonType and then define a type combining `HumanResource` and `Employee`
enum PersonType { "EMPLOYEE" , "HR" }
interface Employee {
name: string;
type: PersonType.EMPLOYEE
salary: number;
}
interface HumanResource {
name: string;
type: PersonType.HR
power: boolean;
}
type Person = HumanResource | Employee;
let person: Employee | HumanResource;
let helloPerson = (person: Person): void => {
switch(person.type) {
case PersonType.EMPLOYEE:
// this gives you both name/salary since now TS understands
// and discriminates between the two types you have
console.log(person.{gives you name, salary});
}
}
This way you can access properties of only a certain interface based on the type which avoids accessing non-belonging properties and using "as".
Hope you learned something new and discriminators go a long way in helping you.
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.