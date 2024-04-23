Search icon
    How to Compare the Same Contents but Different Ordered Arrays in JavaScript
    154 reads

    How to Compare the Same Contents but Different Ordered Arrays in JavaScript

    by Thanga Ganapathy April 23rd, 2024
    One common challenge developers face is comparing arrays—specifically, determining if two arrays contain the same contents, regardless of the order of those contents. This task might seem straightforward at first glance, but it quickly delves into complexities. In this blog post, we’ll discuss various methods, from the simple and direct to the more sophisticated and efficient, ensuring that by the end of this article.
    Thanga Ganapathy

    Welcome,


    One common challenge developers face is comparing arrays—specifically, determining if two arrays contain the same contents, regardless of the order of those contents. This task might seem straightforward at first glance, but it quickly delves into complexities.


    In this blog post, we’ll discuss various methods, from the simple and direct to the more sophisticated and efficient.

    Basics

    This is for Beginners, in JavaScript, comparing two arrays with equality operators simply does not work.


    [] == [] // false
[] === [] // false

    Comparing Two Arrays

    Let us begin with regular array comparisons.


    function arraysEqual(a, b) {
  if (a === b) return true;
  if (a == null || b == null) return false;
  if (a.length !== b.length) return false;

  for (let i = 0; i < a.length; i++) {
    if (a[i] !== b[i]) return false;
  }

  return true;
}

// Example usage:
const array1 = [1, 2, 3];
const array2 = [1, 2, 3];
const array3 = [1, 2, 4];

arraysEqual(array1, array2); // true
arraysEqual(array1, array3); // false

    Level 1

    Our arraysEqual function works for regular array comparisons but not for different orders.


    const array1 = [1, 2, 3];
const array2 = [2, 3, 1];

arraysEqual(array1, array2); // false


    Let's change it to work for different ordered arrays.


    We can do this by simply sort the given arrays before comparison.


    function arraysEqual(a, b) {
  a.sort();
  b.sort();
  
  if (a === b) return true;
  if (a == null || b == null) return false;
  if (a.length !== b.length) return false;

  for (let i = 0; i < a.length; i++) {
    if (a[i] !== b[i]) return false;
  }

  return true;
}


    Now, our function works well with different-ordered arrays.


    const array1 = [1, 2, 3];
const array2 = [2, 3, 1];

arraysEqual(array1, array2); // true

    Level 2

    Now, we test the arraysEqual function by giving mixed types of values.


    arraysEqual(['1', 1], [1, '1']); // false


    As you can see, our function failed even with the two arrays containing the same values.


    Let's fix this.


    function compareMixedTypes(a, b) {
  if (typeof a === typeof b) {
    return a === b ? 0 : a < b ? -1 : 1;
  }
  return typeof a < typeof b ? -1 : 1;
}

function arraysEqual(a, b) {
  a.sort(compareMixedTypes);
  b.sort(compareMixedTypes);
  
  if (a === b) return true;
  if (a == null || b == null) return false;
  if (a.length !== b.length) return false;

  for (let i = 0; i < a.length; i++) {
    if (a[i] !== b[i]) return false;
  }

  return true;
}

arraysEqual(['1', 1], [1, '1']); // true

    Level 3

    Let's test the arraysEqual function with an array of objects.


    const a = [{a: 1}, {b: 2}];
const b = [{b: 2}, {a: 1}];

arraysEqual(a, b); // false


    As you can see, our function failed because the sorting does work for primitives but simply not for objects.


    Let's remove sorting and try a different method.


    function inArray(array, el) {
  for (var i = array.length; i--; ) {
    if ( array[i] === el ) return true;
  }
  return false;
}

function arraysEqual(a, b) {
  if (a === b) return true;
  if (a == null || b == null) return false;
  if (a.length !== b.length) return false;

  for (var i = a.length; i--; ) {
    if (!inArray(b, a[i])) {
      return false;
    }
  }
  return true;
}


    Let's test again.


    const array1 = [1, 2, 3];
const array2 = [2, 3, 1];

arraysEqual(array1, array2); // true
arraysEqual(['1', 1], [1, '1']); // true
arraysEqual([1, 1, 2, 2], [1, 2, 1, 2]); // true

const a = [{a: 1}, {b: 2}];
const b = [{b: 2}, {a: 1}];

arraysEqual(a, b); // false


    As you can see the modified function works for primitives but not for objects, let's fix it in the next level.

    Level 4

    The problem with the inArray function is that we are comparing two values using === operator; we need to find a way to compare objects also with deep nested.


    We can use the popular lodash library's isEqual function here. Let's change it.


    function inArray(array, el) {
  for (var i = array.length; i--; ) {
    if (_.isEqual(array[i], el)) return true;
  }
  return false;
}


    Now, let's try it.


    let a = [{a: 1}, {b: 2}];
let b = [{b: 2}, {a: 1}];

arraysEqual(a, b); // true

a = [{a: {b: {c: ['a', 'b', 'c']}}}, [1, 2, 3]];
b = [[1, 2, 3], {a: {b: {c: ['a', 'b', 'c']}}}];
arraysEqual(a, b); // true

    Level 5

    Now what? If our code is working fine for all cases, then why do we need another level here?


    There are some problems in the _.isEqual function.


    https://github.com/lodash/lodash/issues/5401

    https://github.com/lodash/lodash/issues/3640

    https://github.com/lodash/lodash/issues/3428


    Let's verify it now.


    const a = [{m: new Map([['x', 'y']])}]
const b = [{m: new Map([['y', 'x']])}]

arraysEqual(a, b); // true

console.log(a, b);
/* 
[ { m: Map(1) { 'x' => 'y' } } ] 
[ { m: Map(1) { 'y' => 'x' } } ]
*/

    So, what is next?


    Let me introduce our organization's Standard Library function isEqlArr here.


    import { isEqlArr, shuffle } from '@opentf/std';

let a = [1, 2, 3];
let b = [2, 3, 1];
isEqlArr(a, b); // true

a = ['1', 1];
b = [1, '1'];
isEqlArr(a, b); // true

a = [1, 1, 2, 2];
b = [1, 2, 1, 2];
isEqlArr(a, b); // true

a = 'Apple'.split('')
b = shuffle('Apple')
isEqlArr(a, b); // true

a = [{a: 1}, {b: 2}];
b = [{b: 2}, {a: 1}];
isEqlArr(a, b); // true

a = [{a: {b: {c: ['a', 'b', 'c']}}}, [1, 2, 3]];
b = [[1, 2, 3], {a: {b: {c: ['a', 'b', 'c']}}}];
isEqlArr(a, b); // true

a = [{m: new Map([['x', 'y']])}]
b = [{m: new Map([['y', 'x']])}]
isEqlArr(a, b); // false

    Example: Real-World Use Case

    In this example, we are going to find out how many sets of the same products were in the invoices of a company.


    Note: If it doesn't make sense, just ignore this example.


    import { isEqlArr } from '@opentf/std';

const invoices = [
  {
    id: 'c2607dc9-bd74-446d-ac83-de201d158b87',
    products: [
      {
        id: '4e5fe7a0-0fd2-44f3-bdcd-6a3b2eea4b50',
        name: 'Product A'
      },
       {
        id: '863cb499-1943-473b-85f2-285ed9128c74',
        name: 'Product B'
      }
    ]
  },
  {
    id: '6e523056-1601-41ba-b89e-6ae41164a843',
    products: [
      {
        id: '4e5fe7a0-0fd2-44f3-bdcd-6a3b2eea4b50',
        name: 'Product A'
      },
       {
        id: '401cc691-92f1-4e9e-bd78-995cb9663c5e',
        name: 'Product C'
      },
      
    ]
  },
  {
    id: '3d375953-4c60-433c-b8c2-c45628d8f2d6',
    products: [
      {
        id: '863cb499-1943-473b-85f2-285ed9128c74',
        name: 'Product B'
      },
      {
        id: '4e5fe7a0-0fd2-44f3-bdcd-6a3b2eea4b50',
        name: 'Product A'
      }
    ]
  }
]

let count = 0

for (let i = 0; i < invoices.length; i += 1) {
  for (let j = 0; j < invoices.length; j += 1) {
    if (i !== j) {
      if (isEqlArr(invoices[i].products, invoices[j].products)) {
        count++
      }
    }
  }
}

console.log(count); // 2

    Note: You can try out these examples on our online Node.js REPL

    Conclusion

    Here, we have seen various levels in comparing arrays of elements unordered.


    The new Standard library function is used to achieve the same for the following reasons:


    • Cross-Environment Compatibility: Execute seamlessly in browsers, Node.js, Bun, Deno, etc.


    • TypeScript Support


    • Works with both CJS & ESM


    • Supports some Older Browsers & Node.js >= 16


    If you need to find out the performance of the lib, please check out these benchmarks.


    Please don't forget to check out our important Articles:


    Happy coding! 🚀


    🙏 Thanks for reading.

    References:

    https://stackoverflow.com/questions/29672847/how-to-compare-contents-of-javascript-array-but-not-the-order-of-them

    https://stackoverflow.com/questions/3243275/javascript-arrays-checking-two-arrays-of-objects-for-same-contents-ignoring-o

    https://stackoverflow.com/questions/47072055/how-to-make-a-deep-comparison-of-unordered-arrays?noredirect=1&lq=1

    https://stackoverflow.com/questions/7837456/how-to-compare-arrays-in-javascript

    Thanga Ganapathy HackerNoon profile picture
    Thanga Ganapathy@thangaganapathy
    A passionate programmer.
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    #programming #javascript #typescript #array #comparing-two-arrays #array-comparisons #javascript-tutorial #arraysequal-function #primitives

