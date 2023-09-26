94 Stories To Learn About Government

Let's learn about via these 94 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Government /Learn Repo “You have to remember one thing about the will of the people: it wasn't that long ago that we were swept away by the Macarena.”\n― Jon Stewart 1. U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Breaks Down the FTX Timeline U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez goes over the FTX timeline. 2. Paying Rent is Hard Enough Without Discrimination; U.S. Government Issues Guidance The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau issued new guidance last week aimed at one of the most problematic practices. 3. Italy Launches Contact Tracing App; Proves We Shouldn't Compromise On Privacy? Starting on the 15th of June, the Italian Government enabled nationwide downloads of their Contact Tracing app, Immuni. The app allows for effortless tracing of SARS-Cov-2 virus. 4. Online Unemployment Systems Are Showing Signals of Strain Newly laid-off workers face crashes, long load times, and messages offering phone callbacks as states struggle to adjust 5. Why Governments Can’t Stay Away from Blockchain “The blockchain cannot be described just as a revolution. It is a tsunami-like phenomenon, slowly advancing and gradually enveloping everything along its way by the force of its progression.” In these words, William Mougayar, one of the greatest proponents of blockchain, praises the colossal impact of the decentralized ledger on everything. 6. From DOJ Settlement, Facebook to Eliminate Tool that Enables Discriminatory Advertising Facebook has agreed to eliminate features in its advertising business that allow advertisers to discriminate against groups of people. 7. Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) Use by Governments In the 1980s, the US military first coined the term ‘OSINT’. Since then, the dynamic reform of intelligence has been beneficial in many different scenarios. 8. 74% of US Government Employees Work Remotely and Are Permanently Transitioning to Flexible Work Here are the know the reasons behind the US government's positive stance on remote work policies. 9. Five Practical Tips of Protect your Anonymity in the Cryptocurrency Space Bitcoin is now worth over $8,500. As such, it is only natural that this community-driven alternative to banks has drawn interest from traders, investors, and even regulators. Governments are concerned about Bitcoin, sprouting blockchain networks, and how it could impact their operations. Here, it is important to note that the control of money supply is vital for a centralized economy to thrive. 10. Hacked Peruvian Government Servers are Sending Phishing Campaigns to Chase Bank Customers If you are a current or former Chase customer and familiar with those periodic "a secure message from Chase" email notifications, this one would've better caught your attention, if not your spam filter's. Thankfully for me, it was sent to a Gmail address I had not used with Chase online banking since 2014 or so. This instantly indicated the attackers had prior knowledge of my Gmail address having been used with Chase online banking in the past. 11. I Took a COBOL Course and It Wasn't The Worst COBOL is in the news again. Millions of people are filing unemployment claims nearly all at once, and the systems to process them are failing. Why? They need to scale to unprecedented levels, they’re written in COBOL, and… we don’t have enough COBOL programmers. 12. How To Prevent Your Property From Being Taken By Eminent Domain A closer look on how to protect your property from eminent domain. 13. Will the Real Slim Shady Please Stand Up? Cryptocurrency (crypto) has become persona non grata in the capital due to the FTX collapse. 14. On The Issues of Grant Process In 2019, the value of U.S. venture capital investments was $108 billion. In the same year, the federal government spent $131 billion on research and development. 15. The UK's Economic Outlook for 2023 Currently, the UK economy is living through tough times. 16. A Case Against Central Bank Digital Currencies Government's around the world are preparing to roll out their respective CBDCs. It's important to understand some of the risks associated with this development 17. The Largest Role-Playing Game In the World Is Not What You Expect The largest role playing game in the world is, and has always been, politics. 18. President Trump's Attempt To Monopolise Potential COVID-19 Vaccine Is Not Helping US President Donald Trump has attempted to monopolise a coronavirus vaccine currently being developed by a German pharmaceutical manufacturer, in what the press are now referring to as a “filthy proposal in times of pandemic”. The President, who initially dismissed the novel coronavirus as something outside the realm of his concern, has left the world in shock with his handling of the unprecedented health crisis so far, with the US’s closest ally the UK in “disbelief” at the President’s incredibly slow response and his tweets, which initially sought to downplay the spread of the COVID-19 virus. 19. What's the Future of Crypto in India? I have been in a dilemma For months about whether I should invest in cryptocurrency or not. 20. How To Make Crypto Mightier Than The Sword 'Chancellor on Brink of Second Bailout for Banks' 21. President Biden to Sign Executive Order on Ensuring Responsible Development of Digital Assets Outlines First Whole-of-Government Strategy to Protect Consumers, Financial Stability, National Security, and Address Climate Risks. 22. How Government Agencies Flex Their Data Science Muscle From NASA to the NSA, data science is being employed by the governments of every major country to inform policy, provide public services and, in some cases, surveil ordinary people. In the United States in particular, it underpins many of the public sector’s most important functions, whether we citizens are aware of it or not. 23. "Public agencies in California have increasingly demanded location data collected from people" Only 41 warrants that could clearly constitute a geofence warrant. 24. How Unemployment Benefits Systems Are Failing During The Pandemic Long wait times, passwords sent by mail, and shutdowns thwart applicants 25. Israeli Ministry of Communications Might Be Inadvertently Exposing Israeli Citizens to Hackers While Israel faces massive cyber attacks, Israel’s Ministry of Communications debates transferring invoices from mail to e-mail. 26. Will the U.S. Government do Anything About Mortgage Rate Discrimination? The new multi-agency effort will increase government analyses of lending patterns with an eye toward fair lending. 27. Waiting for Government to Solve Our Problems… Unprecedented. 28. The Real Issues With Artificial Intelligence: Privacy and Profiling For the purposes of this essay, both neural networks and a nonspecific future artificial intelligence will be called “AI”. 29. Russia Pursues Technological Autonomy in the Shadow of Crippling Sanctions Since the invasion of Ukraine on February 2022, Russia has faced an array of sanctions from the international community. 30. Federal Biometrics: How Does the Government Use Biometrics Data? 31. Trump vs. The Internet Listen to this Hacker Noon podcast on iTunes, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts: 32. CBDC: Are We on the Brink of Financial Lockdown? CBDCs could be the next big thing for governments and financial institutions. 33. MSMEs could help boost the Economy in Emerging Markets through Blockchain Technology It may come as a surprise, but MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) in emerging markets are one of the biggest contributors to their economy - almost 40% of their GDP and 60% of total employment. This is after the fact that 70% of them lack access to credit and basic financial services. 34. Our Politicians Don’t Understand Tech and it's Time to Put Them to the Test Mark Zuckerberg shouldn't have to explain the internet to Congress. It's high time we made tech literacy a requirement for running for office. 35. Nothing Can Stop Bitcoin, Not Even Governments In a nutshell, governments cannot take away your Bitcoin 36. What to Learn From How the Korean Government Regulates Blockchain Regulators and those in software companies have often struggled to find peace with each other, as unlike previous technologies, the software moves exponentially faster and works under new business models that previous regulations did not account for. That is why Zuckerberg, who tried to avoid regulations in the past by being more transparent than incumbents, has been asking regulators to take a “more active role” and work together towards regulating the internet. 37. Members of Congress Beat the Snot Out of Markets in 2021 In short, many members of Congress beat the market in 2021. They traded more than ever before. And they made numerous unusually timed trades and huge gains. 38. Why Cryptocurrency Doesn’t Need to Compete With Government Money As the global financial crisis accelerates, cryptocurrency has returned to mainstream public discourse. You know bitcoin has reached some level of legitimacy when Bloomberg Radio quotes its price. 39. While The Results Are Not In, Bitcoin is The Winner in the U.S. Presidential Election 2020 You may think the U.S. presidential election is under dispute. It’s not. 40. The 18 Trillion Dollar Question of Blockchain Adoption by Governments I Interview Gerard Dache of the Government Blockchain Association, who promote blockchain technologies to solve public sector challenges around the world. 41. IT Arena 2022 - Ukrainian Tech Braves the War This was my third invitation to attend IT Arena in Lviv, Ukraine. But this was the first time, and indeed a first for me overall that it happened during a war. 42. The Markup Investigation: Congressman Says that Google engineered a “Walled Garden” Comment comes as part of big tech CEO grilling by antitrust committee 43. Big Tech Vs. Big Government: The Choice is Pretty Bleak A group of bipartisan lawmakers hopes to pass antitrust legislation that takes aim at tech giants buying out the competition and hoarding data. 44. A Review of U.S. Tenant Screening Processes is Requested By Sen. Sherrod Brown In a letter last week, Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) detailed his committee’s findings on tenant reports from 10 companies. 45. In Defense of Users' Right to Anonymity In Techlore Talks #4, Henry and I discussed freedom of speech, anonymity on the internet, and the content moderation policies of online platforms. 46. Does Amazon Follow the Law? Amazon lists its own brands and exclusives above competing products with better ratings. 47. What the West Can Learn From Vietnam’s Response to Covid-19 Thank you so much for the outpouring support for my story. It's been viewed ~50k times and shared by hundreds. You can comment below with Hacker Noon's brand new commenting system, or join the conversation in various places around the internet: 48. What if the Single Most Important Idea in Economics No Longer Works? Smith is, after all, one of history’s most misused economists, straw-manned by the left and worshipped by the right for saying things he didn’t say. 49. Exploring Different Perspectives on Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies This is a written recap of a discussion organized by Dominicans on Wall Street, a non-profit organization, between legal experts, venture capitalists, and government officials. The author has no vested interest in any of the projects mentioned and does not offer investment advice. 50. Did Political Candidates Use Psychological Tricks in Their Emails? Arvind Narayanan discusses whether or not political candidates use psychological tricks in their e-mails to supporters. 51. Why Governments Should Embrace Technology The world has experienced a giant digital transformation and almost no aspect of life has been untouched by this technological change. Not only do we use all kinds of tech in our daily lives, but technological tools and devices have found a central position in professional spaces as well. In fact, one might argue that the business and administrative industry has endured the greatest degree of change due to this digital transformation. 52. The Sectors Most at Risk from Remote Work and How to Secure Them Making the transition to a work from home arrangement has been a heavy lift for a lot of organizations. 53. Bitcoin’s Final Boss “Bitcoin ought to be outlawed.” 54. The Ministry of Defence is Exploring Applications for Quantum Technology in National Security In this thread, our community discusses quantum computers and their impactful uses. 55. Is the Binance and Voyager Deal Cooked? On March 27th, U.S. District Judge Jennifer Rearden granted the Government’s emergency request to halt the Binance and Voyager deal, pending a final appeal. 56. Ignoring the Billionaires Billionaires matter in America. Ignore them at your own risk. 57. How Nonprofits Can Use TikTok for Digital Diplomacy A practitioners manual with tips and best practices to leverage TikTok for good, for government, and for social impact. 58. 4th Industrial Revolution Technology Could 'Escape Our Control' Technologies from the so-called fourth industrial revolution (4IR) could “escape our power to master” said the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Klaus Schwab. 59. How Brazil’s Newly Elected Government Will Affect Its Bustling Startup Ecosystem With a new political wind blowing through Brazil, we need to ask: What impact might Lula's election have on the buzzing startup ecosystem? 60. The Necessity for DevOps Improvement in Government DevOps provides a collaborative approach to development and operations so government IT can adapt to today’s challenges and prepare for new digital threats. 61. What's the Difference Between 51% Democracy and 100% Democracy? Balaji goes over the differences between 51% democracy and 100% democracy. 62. Why One State's Testing Procedures Vary From a Neighbor's? We want to know the ways one state’s testing procedures may vary from a neighbor’s, and the reasons why. 63. 7 Events That May Shape the Global Economy in 2023 The following black swan events, if they occur, may have far-reaching effects on the state of the global economy in 2023. 64. My Comments on the U.S. Fed's CBDC Paper Thoughts on the US Federal Reserve's CBDC paper and request for comments from the writer of the Digital Universal Drachma white paper. 65. How to Get Started with Government Contracting: Stable and Reliable Revenue The federal government represents a massive market opportunity for commercial tech companies. But many aren’t sure how to get started and are left asking themselves how to become a government contractor. 66. We are Rapidly Learning How to Read and Edit the Code of Life With the ability to read, write, and edit the code of life, the so-called biorevolution can lead to advances in human longevity and overall prosperity. 67. What Can Software Engineers Learn from Public Policy Professionals? Public Policy is quite an obscure profession. It hides in plain sight. Most people don’t realize that there’s a piece of sophisticated machinery that constantly shapes the world they live in — a system under but also beyond politics. So let’s define it first. Public policy is any state-initiated and state-executed intervention to get a certain outcome. This outcome could be a lot of things — increase in literacy, reduced corruption, increase in exports, people using products made within the country, and so on. All of them, in theory, have the long term good of the citizens as an ever-present overarch. 68. Why do Government Bodies Treat Crypto the Way They Do? What will it mean to regulators and Wall Street/Main Street investors when crypto assets meet the physical economy? 69. What Nonprofits Need to Know Now About the New CARES Act Editor's note: On April 23, Congress allocated an additional $370 billion for nonprofits and small businesses under the CARES Act: $310 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), and $60 billion for Emergency Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL). 70. U.S. Government to Bitcoin: F*ck You (Not Exactly) This past week, U.S. regulators issued a new cryptocurrency ruling and denied the last of the bitcoin ETF proposals. 71. Access to Coronovirus Testing Will Depend On Your Location Five scenarios that show the differences in states’ testing algorithms 72. Inside PG&E: What I Learned Pitching When a culture of risk aversion creates risk of harm 73. So Much Data. So Little Time for Ineffective Searches. How can we access this data correctly? Without simplifying it or opening this door, information is just bits. 74. U.S. Federal Study Shows That Police Surveillance Oversight is Outdated A federal study found that police surveillance oversight is outdated as it doesn't take into account modern technology. 75. The Government's Impact on Encryption Anyone who has seen the movie The Imitation Game, or studied computer science in school, probably has at least a brief understanding of Enigma, Alan Turing, and some of the other fun cryptography that went on during WWII. During this time and until the 1970's, governments from around the world had near total control of all cryptographic systems. 76. U.S. Citizens' Data Protection: Why DHS Work Is Important ★In this article we will learn about PII should be Identified, collected, analyzed, used, and PII/SPII handled on different projects of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). 77. An In-Depth Look at Biden's National AI Strategy In this article, we'll investigate the four major areas where Biden's national AI strategy applies and how the new policies will affect us. 78. Tech Titans Hammered By Congress At Antitrust Hearing Lawmakers allege abuse of monopoly power and political bias 79. Freedom to Transact - Why It's an Important Right Punk goes over why the freedom to transact is so important. 80. Does the FCC Protect Phone Companies From Valid Health Criticisms? ProPublica researches whether the FCC is protecting cellphone companies. 81. Why Startups Should Look Positively At Doing Business with the Feds The 10 Perfect Reasons for Focusing on Funding from the Federal Government in Times of Crisis (or Not). 82. Dollar: A Dominant and a Surprising Currency 83. Who Can Spy on My Kids Online? What the United States’ children’s privacy law does and doesn’t do 84. Bitcoin and the History of Thermodynamics Learn what the history of the field of thermodynamics can teach us about the technological adoption battles we're facing today - especially in Bitcoin. 85. Can Power be Incorruptible? Decentralized Autonomous Organizations for Government Why the Government Blockchain Association are transitioning toward a two token DAO based system, and will be taking their model to the highest authorities. 86. Regulation Might Make Crypto Less Cryptic The insular nature of the crypto-industry can often discourage potential investors, but digital assets are at an adoptive inflection point. Regulation can help. 87. How the Government Nearly Closed the U.S. Air System On Jan. 18, following nail-biting negotiations involving CEOs, a Cabinet secretary and White House aides, an eleventh-hour agreement averted these threats ... 88. Governments Stifle IT Companies With Restrictions Here you will learn our current relations with the state and how that is going to change with the development of new technologies. 89. Bitcoin is NOT the silver bullet for El Salvador’s economic woes — here’s why Bitcoin is NOT the silver bullet for El Salvador’s economic woes — here’s why. 90. What Was Different About The 2020 Census And Its Challenges The count is going mostly digital for the first time. Oh, and there’s a pandemic 91. Main Reasons To Vote “No” On Prop 22 Hi readers, today, I’m publishing a letter that I penned with Nate D’Anna, co-founder and co-CEO of Dumpling, about Prop 22 and the status of gig workers. 92. Last Remaining COVID Restriction in England Could be Gone in Weeks In this slogging thread, we discuss government policy surrounding Covid-19. We look at the UK governments recent policy to scrap isolation after a positive test 93. How Finding Your People Can Help You Achieve Your Big Dreams Got Big Dreams? Find Your Ecosystem 94. You Censor One of Us, You Censor Us All Censorship is on the rise as technology gets more advanced. We're going to explore some key areas where censorship exists today, how censorship impacts everyone, and the domino effects that occur. We're also taking a look at technology based solutions enabling powerful - not perfect - anti censorship tools for citizens.