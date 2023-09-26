65 Stories To Learn About Governance

Let's learn about via these 65 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Governance /Learn Repo 1. Alternatives to Corporate Consciousness We must conceive of a new kind of group consciousness, something alternative to corporate consciousness, that is capable of production on a large scale. 2. Decentralized Voting System for the Blockchain Community RSquad Blockchain Lab programmers about the development of a smart contract voting system for Free TON Governance. 3. The Cosmos We’ve All Been Waiting For In 2023, one of the oldest blockchain ecosystems will begin to deliver on its original promise at the scale many have hoped for. 4. Make Money by Writing About the Decentralized Internet! It’s time to guide those who ‘can't find Web3’ in the right direction. 5. An Essential Guide to IAM (Identity Access Management) in 2022 The term IAM is one of the common you hear in cloud-native environments. What does such a system do? A fast and pragmatic introduction to IAM 6. iZUMi Finance brings DAO based veNFT Governance with Quadratic Voting iZUMi Finance, a protocol that enables programmable liquidity mining on Uniswap V3, has announced the introduction of its decentralized autonomous organization. 7. On The Issues of Grant Process In 2019, the value of U.S. venture capital investments was $108 billion. In the same year, the federal government spent $131 billion on research and development. 8. Buidling DAO-As-A-Service For Energy Efficient Decentralized Governance The shortcomings of conventional organizations and systems of collaboration lead to problems such as mismanagement of resources 9. SORA Governance: The Wisdom of The Crowds. How can a randomly selected governance, prevent corruption and directly improve all financial sectors? SORA Parliament model will answer this question. 10. How To Review a Governance Action Governors approving a change should know which functions are being called, what parameters are being used, and what effects these will have. 11. European Parliament under Cyberattack after Declaring Russia ‘State Sponsor of Terrorism’ Strong indication that the hacking team responsible is called Killnet, a pro-Russia organization 12. Why 2022 Will Be the Year of the DAOs DAO developers believe that they can eliminate human manipulation or error from how companies work. This way, decisions are geared towards profitability alone. 13. Moon Rabbit's Trading Volume Exceeded $10M Following Its Listing On Uniswap Moon Rabbit uses a Substrate-based scalability solution that permits a multi-level blockchain launch. 14. The Next Version Of Colony is Called Old Colony And It Makes Sense Which confusingly, is old Colony. Colony of the Whitepaper. Colony as advertised. Colony as it always should have been 15. Why Outsourcing Core Business Functions Can Be Dangerous Outsourcing a core business function, no matter how big and strong a company is, can be a very serious decision. 16. The Alternative DAO Path: Disruptive Voting Methods Can Change Power Dynamics The major issue arising from the current voting consensus at DAOs is the uneven distribution of voting power. But, there's a better way to optimize voting 17. Why I Dream Of A One World Government & New World Order The One World Government is becoming a reality - just not in the way you might think. 18. The Future of Organizations is Decentralized and DAO Alpha Venture DAO aims to be a community of Web3 users, thought leaders, investors, and operators who build and innovate Web3 solutions. 19. Novel Solutions for Inclusive Digital Currencies An efficient, interoperable, scalable, and quantum encrypted CBDC solution for sovereign monetary systems of the future, possible today. 20. Crypto Will Never Replace a Major Currency (and It Doesn’t Need To) Crypto will never replace a major currency (and it doesn't need to in order to be successful) 21. Blockchain Governance and the Concept of Organized Anarchies An organized anarchy perspective on power and influence in blockchain decision-making. 22. "Success will be found because developers are lazy" Ever wonder why you are felling anxious about the Universe? Come here to find out why! 23. Using Blockchain for Effective Governance Blockchain is secure, trusted, and transparent, making it an ideal technology for governance. This article explores how governments can adopt Blockchain. 24. What is Quadratic Voting? Quadratic Voting is a method of collective decision-making in which a participant votes not just for or against an issue, but also expresses how strongly they feel about it. It can help protect the interests of small groups of voters that care deeply about particular issues. Quadratic Voting can be used in democratic institutions, in corporate governance, and blockchain-enabled collective decision-making. 25. From DOJ Settlement, Facebook to Eliminate Tool that Enables Discriminatory Advertising Facebook has agreed to eliminate features in its advertising business that allow advertisers to discriminate against groups of people. 26. Online Communities Are Still Catching Up to My Mother's Garden Club The Internet has been plagued by a phenomenon I call “implicit feudalism”: a bias, both cultural and technical, for generating absolutist fiefdoms. 27. He/Him/Master of Discovery "Ditch the ‘we love working!’ narrative. It’s unattractive." 28. The #NoFork Movement, OR The Real Reason Why We Need DAOs Everyone knows that forking is risky, expensive, and potential destructive. But none of those problems are the real reason I'm obsessed with #nofork problems. 29. Governance without Government A new phase of humanity built on decentralized collaboration. 30. Are Bitcoin Investments Legal? Given its nature as a decentralized digital asset, Bitcoin's legal status was always going to cause major debate. 31. How To Establish Better Governance Recently, one of our Site Reliability Engineers (SRE) noticed a workload running in our cluster which he hasn’t seen before. The workload was consuming some resources and the SRE wanted to apply some updates to the cluster but was not sure who owns the workload, and doesn’t know if his updates would have an impact on it or not. 32. The Importance of Decentralization and Governance in Crypto The past few decades have shown us, time and time again, that centralized financial systems are incredibly vulnerable. 33. How to Improve Model Quality in Machine Learning Model quality is dependent on minimizing the model error over the training dataset and maximizing model confidence over unknown samples to prevent overfitting. 34. The Principles of Information Engineering on the Internet I envision that the future of Internet, Cyber Laws, Info Security & Governance will be very closely based on these ideas…Information Engineering Principles 35. 7 Events That May Shape the Global Economy in 2023 The following black swan events, if they occur, may have far-reaching effects on the state of the global economy in 2023. 36. Distributed Governance and Anonymity: A Bad Idea One of the big debates in the Genesis DAO started by DAOstack was the question of anonymity. Should people be able to make proposals and ask for budgets without providing a real identity? 37. Proposal making in DAOs: the limitations of “Anyone Proposes Anything” If democracy were equivalent to voting, we wouldn’t need separate words to describe them. Unfortunately, when it comes to DAOs, too often, the focus is on the voting mechanisms, with an assumption that “anyone can propose anything” is both fair and sufficient. Some DAOs are very successful with this methodology, but it doesn’t scale well, nor does it account for the variety in the types of decisions that an organization makes. 38. Closing The Gap Between Companies & DAOs Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs) are a utopian idea. Today’s organizations - corporations, government agencies, and non-profit organizations - have a jurisdiction. DAOs are everywhere and nowhere. Today’s organizations embrace hierarchy and have governing boards and managers. DAOs are flat and they make decisions either by number of votes from token-holders (participatory DAOs) or by the rules of the code itself (algorithmic DAOs). Today’s organizations require people to routinely conduct legally-required functions, such as paying employees or buying insurance. DAO users and counter-parties are compensated automatically through smart contracts. 39. The State of the DAO: Rise, Fall, and Rise The last few weeks have seen some major failures in the area of DAO and distributed governance. They’ve also marked a revival of energy for DAO technology, with new initiatives that seem to pick up where the failures left a gap. 40. A Taxonomy for Open Source Software Companies: Governance and Commercialization There is a lot of complexity in the world of open source, yet there is also surprising commonality among governance approaches and commercialization strategies 41. Can’t Buy Me Love: An Argument for Implementing Illiquidity Mapping human values into code. Hint: its hard to measure them in bitcoin. 42. Time, Space, and DACs: The Way Ahead While regarding how to form a DAC, people are too optimistic or ideal. It seems DAC will start from scratch by itself when connecting people (it's definitely not, remember the Guild that the Mandalorian has joined, it is a typical DAC, you can see how complicated it is), no clear path was given or discussed so far. DAC would be the mainstream value creation entity in the Value Internet Era. 43. How to Ensure DevOps Security in CI/CD Environments Security is a product feature, and everyone involved in the DevOps workflow is responsible for it. Here are some key measures to ensure greater security. 44. Minecraft May Offer the Best Model for Internet Governance Looking at today’s Internet, it is easy to wonder: whatever happened to the dream that it would be good for democracy? Well, looking past the scandals of big social media and scary plays of autocracy’s hackers, I think there’s still room for hope. The web remains full of small experiments in self-governance. It’s still happening, quietly maybe, but at such a tremendous scale that we have a chance, not only to revive the founding dream of the web, but to bring modern scientific methods to basic millenia-old questions about self-governance, and how it works. 45. How’s That Open Source Governance Working for You? Isn’t it weird that the radically democratic miracle of open-source collaboration is so full of monarchical dictatorships? 46. Speculative AMMs Are the Future of DeFi Since the last two years, a significant upsurge has taken place in the Defi space. Gone are the days where you had limited options for what you can do with your crypto. [47. Will Covid-19 Spur Innovation: 4 Insights for Entrepreneurs](https://hackernoon.com/will-covid-19-spur-innovation-4-insights-for-entrepreneurs-us8j3yj5) The coronavirus pandemic has been life changing for all of us. National lockdowns, quarantines, the #stayathome campaign, remote work, interrupted travel plans, as well as struggling businesses and economies have accounted for a disruptive start to 2020. One industry that has been put to the test in the time of pandemic is healthcare. 48. One More Level of E-Government Development Everyone Forgot About Many countries develop their own E-Government systems nowadays. Experts define several stages of E-Government services development. In the article, we explain how the final level of E-gov services development should work so that its outcomes provide citizens with the maximum possible value. 49. The Future of Governance is DAO Can we even effectively regulate a global network of computers upon which these contracts are executed? My gut reaction is this will be very difficult. 50. Balancing Governance and Privacy with the HOPR DAO HOPR is building a DAO which can operate legally in the real world without exposing its members to liability. 51. The Innovation of Web3.0 Governance Mechanism From the Perspective of DAO’s Decentralization Governance effectiveness is the core metric for tracking community values. 52. Exploring Pros and Cons of DAOs vs. Traditional Vertical Structures In this article we compare the main pros and cons of the classical control system and DAO. Who will win? 53. [Interview] The Struggles and Successes of Masternode Voting - Dash Core CEO When I dove into the world of crypto and blockchain governance, one of the first projects to capture my attention was Dash. 54. Compliance by Design is the future of Blockchains - Beni Issembert, CMO at Concordium This article talks about compliance by design in a blockchain ecosystem focusing on Zk-protocol and the development of smart contracts using rust language. 55. What is Metagovernance? In a DAO, unlike a traditional corporation, projects and priorities are voted on by community members. 56. Meaningful Crypto Conversations That Aren't About Getting Your First Lambo Recently, Warren Buffett told the world cryptocurrency has no value. He doesn’t own any and never will. 57. An Introduction to AWS SSO VS Cross-account Role-based IAM Access Considered to be the best practices in AWS, one of the most popular ways to maximize AWS's potential is to utilize multiple accounts. 58. Is the Friendshoring Zone Safe for the Global Economy and Supply Chains? Friendshoring advocates are outsourcing to allied nations. But is the friendshoring zone a boon or bane to the global economy & supply chains? Let's find out. 59. Optimism - Curse of Big IT Projects and How to Manage It Most of us who have worked on IT projects feel the resonance of Hofstadter's Law: 60. Distributed Governance and Anonymity: A Bad Idea One of the big debates in the Genesis DAO started by DAOstack was the question of anonymity. Should people be able to make proposals and ask for budgets without providing a real identity? 61. Take your time, do it right: Commons Governance A guide to how DisCO governance specifically articulates the principles and values outlined in the prior chapter. 62. What Can Make DisCOs Grow What needs to happen for DisCOs to grow and flourish across the economy? 63. Build Your Distributed Cooperative Organization with the DisCO CAT DisCO’s Community Algorithmic Trust, or CAT, a series of modular software platforms designed to enable people to learn about and build viable DisCOs. 64. DisCO in 7 Principles and 11 Values A new framing of the 7 DisCO (Distributed Cooperative Organization) principles with practical examples and an introduction our pilot projects, the DisCO LABS 65. Care Work First, Code Later: DisCO Philosophy 101 The personal stuff: How and why the recognition of care work is so crucial for change-makers and DisCos. 