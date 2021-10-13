9 Cheap Switch Games on Sale for Kids and Adults

444 reads The Switch is a family console, and happens to have a relatively low price point. Many of its best games still cost $60, however, making it tough to squeeze the most out of your wallet. Thankfully, there's plenty of cheap switch games for kids and adults that go on sale regularly. For kids, games like LEGO Worlds and Cars 3: Driven to Win are currently on sale, bringing the price of each title to less than $10 a pop. For adults, they can go for other games on sale like Mortal Kombat 11, or for naturally cheaper titles such as Hollow Knight. And for the whole family, the classic Star Wars games retail for a very reasonable amount - or you can take advantage of the free games offered in the Nintendo Online service. If you miss out on these current sales, check out dekudeals.com to keep track of things. It's not always accurate, but it provides a history of each Switch game's lowest price, helping you predict whether you should wait for another sale.

@ mm22 Marc Magrini Huge fan of video games hoping to inform and entertain people NEW ABOUT PAGE

There are hundreds of games you can find on the Nintendo Switch. Unfortunately, some of the best games out there also cost a lot of money. As a semi-portable family system, one of the Switch’s main attractions is its relatively low price point. If that’s the main reason someone is buying a Switch rather than its competitors, chances are they aren’t looking to jump straight into its blockbuster titles at $60 USD a pop.

Thankfully, the Switch provides many options. While there are plenty of free games to try out on the console, there are a lot of cheap and on-sale Switch games for the whole family. Looking for fun, cheap games for kids? Want a more robust adult gaming experience without shelling out a great amount of cash? This article will serve as your guide for games to get your hands on!

Note: All prices below will be listed in USD and reflect the listings in the North American Switch store.

Cheap Switch Games for Kids (on sale)

As of right now, there are plenty of great kid-friendly Switch titles currently on sale in Nintendo’s eShop. They won’t always stay at this price, but don’t worry if you miss out - chances are these sales will happen again in the future.

1. LEGO CITY Undercover and LEGO Worlds

LEGO® CITY Undercover for Nintendo Switch - Nintendo Game Details

LEGO Worlds for Nintendo Switch - Nintendo Game Details

While normally a combined total of $60, these colorful titles are on sale for $6 each. Both themed around the creative world of LEGO, these games offer storylines and imagination that kids are sure to love. LEGO Worlds might be a more attractive option if you want less of a focus on violence or danger, but LEGO CITY Undercover offers a nicer transition to other games with its bursts of action and unique mechanics.

2. Scribblenauts Mega Pack

Scribblenauts Mega Pack for Nintendo Switch - Nintendo Game Details

A normally $40 purchase, the Scribblenauts Mega Pack is on sale for a fantastic price of just $8. The Mega Pack is a collection of two games where you explore vast worlds and make objects come to life through writing. One of the games has a particular focus on DC superheroes, which is likely to attract kids of all ages.

3. Cars 3: Driven to Win

Cars 3: Driven to Win for Nintendo Switch - Nintendo Game Details

This game currently has similar pricing to the Scribblenauts Mega Pack; $40 normally, $8 currently. Cars 3: Driven to Win is a licensed title based on the Pixar movie, featuring a surprisingly robust kart racing experience. You’re unlikely to get much out of it unless you’ve seen the movie, but it could act as a pretty nice gateway towards greater kart racers down the line, such as Mario Kart or Crash Team Racing.

Cheap Switch Games for Adults

While the cheaper kid-friendly titles are mostly just cheap because they’re on sale, there’s a surprising amount of games on the Switch that appeal mainly to adults. Some are on sale, of course, but a good chunk of them are just low-priced naturally. Here’s some of the games you might want to grab if you aren’t into the more kid-friendly stuff:

4. Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat 11 for Nintendo Switch - Nintendo Game Details

Surprisingly, this brutal fighting game, normally going for $50, is on sale for the low price of $12.49. While it’s not the ultimate edition of the game, parts of its DLC are on sale as well, allowing you to pick and choose what interests you the most...or just stick with the base edition if you find it adds enough for you. With heart-pounding gameplay and bone-breaking action, those of you looking for a gritty, dark experience are sure to find joy in this game.

5. Hollow Knight

Hollow Knight for Nintendo Switch - Nintendo Game Details

Don’t let the cutesy art style and the $15 price tag fool you - this game is brutal. Forcing you to fight through hordes of infected bugs and explore a dying kingdom, Hollow Knight provides its players with one of the best Metroidvania experiences you can find in the genre. It can occasionally be found on sale for an even lower price, but after playing through it, you’ll find there’s no cost too great for such an amazing game.

6. INSIDE

INSIDE for Nintendo Switch - Nintendo Game Details

If you’d like a shorter experience that still manages to stay tense, INSIDE is a great choice. It won’t be staying on its $5 sale as long as the other games in this article, but even its usual price point of $20 isn’t too bad. If you want a dark narrative and some creative platforming, INSIDE is sure to deliver on both of those promises.

Cheap Switch Games for the Family

Of course, as a family console, the Switch specializes in games that are fun for anyone - not just for a group of kids or adults. This is where some of the best titles can be found, including some first-party games!

7. Kirby Fighters 2

Kirby Fighters 2 for Nintendo Switch - Nintendo Game Details

Retailing at just $20, Kirby Fighters 2 offers a great amount of cheap, colorful fun. Oddly enough, its difficulty can get absolutely insane at times, with the game truly embracing its fighting spirit. Kids are sure to love the simple gameplay and lighthearted characters, while adults will have plenty of challenges to face deeper in.

8. Classic Star Wars Titles

Though the more recent Star Wars games haven't been released on the Switch, numerous classic titles were ported that are sure to draw the eye of fans, both young and old. These titles include:

While these titles are rated T for Teen, they’re classic titles that formed the heart of young Star Wars fans back when they were released. You can expect there to be great content from all of these games for kids and adults alike.

9. Nintendo Online

Nintendo Switch Online Service Details

Perhaps the strangest pick on this list, the Nintendo Online service offers a payment plan of $20 a year. It also offers a massive selection of retro titles, released for the NES and SNES. It also offers its own unique games exclusively for members, such as Tetris 99 and PAC-MAN 99. The service is being updated very soon with even more types of games to come, so keep an eye out! With the vast amount of titles available with Nintendo Online, there’s sure to be something for everyone.

Keeping Track of Switch Games on Sale

If you made it this far, you should have a pretty good idea of great, cheap Switch games to get your hands on. But if you happen to miss out on these sales, or you want to keep track of games that might get even cheaper in the future, keep an eye on the website dekudeals.com. While not always accurate, they keep track of Switch game pricing as they go on and off sale.

Many of the best Switch games are quite expensive, but there are plenty of great options for those of you that are particularly money-conscious. With the holidays coming up and cash preparing to be sucked out of wallets, it’s fine if you feel like you should hold off on a splurge for a while. These cheap, fun games will be sure to hold those temptations off for quite a long time.

More in Gaming:

1. Mario Party Superstars: Why a Return to Form is the Best Thing for the Series

2. Bayonetta 3 Release Date and New Features (Switch Exclusive)

3. 10 Best Cheap and Free VR Games on Steam

@ mm22. by Marc Magrini Huge fan of video games hoping to inform and entertain people Read my stories