9 Best Twitter Tools And Growth Services

How hard has it been to find the best growth tool for your Twitter recently? The industry might be huge, but this doesn't mean that your job is any easier.

In fact, with so many companies to choose from, a lot of the time, it can be overwhelming and confusing – especially if you don't know which ones have a good reputation and which don't.

One thing is for sure, though – if you want to stand out on Twitter these days, you do have to make the most of a growth tool. Your time and money are both limited, though, so it's worth choosing which growth tools you go for wisely.

Let's take a look at what we think are some of the best growth tools in the

Twitter marketing industry so that you can benefit from them.



Twesocial is the kind of growth tool that comes with no frills, and no strings attached. This might be a bit on the basic side for what you're used to, but you're quickly going to realize that this is exactly the kind of thing that you need.

Twesocial can help you find real Twitter followers for your content, that are actually going to relish the chance to interact with your tweets. We love that they have advanced targeting features so that you can set the right features for your niche, and forget about them while you come up with more awesome tweets.

Their pricing begins at just $15 a week, which we think is totally reasonable – and they continue to remind potential clients that all of their followers are real.

Twesocial also comes with a personal account manager, so if you're someone who appreciates a bit of direct help during that initial teething stage, they're a pretty good company for it.

It's going to be tough to beat a company like Twesocial, who just

seems to have so much to offer its clients.

We have to disclaim at this point that Tweeteev is pretty similar to Twesocial – but this can only be a good thing, right? Both have basic, yet incredibly effective features, and both can help you find real, authentic followers to interact with your tweets.

Tweeteev offers organic growth, targeted features, and complete security around everything they do for you. They also offer excellent pricing, from just $15 a week up to $25.

Their fully managed service means that you can focus on what’s important – making more content.

3. Hootsuite

The only downside to Hootsuite that we can see is that there's so much going on. This means that you might be a bit overwhelmed in the beginning, especially if you're not used to using growth tools like this.

However, once you get to know them and learn how to navigate their dashboard, it will be a piece of cake. They have many trusted clients who

love what they offer, and they can even help you with the scheduling and

publishing side of things, as well.

They can help you engage with potential followers and clients across the board, so you're consolidating all of your

growth in one.

4. Crowdfire

Crowdfire says that they are the only social media marketing app that you'll ever need – and you can use them for iPhone or Android, too. They say that they are your super-smart marketing sidekick, and the best thing is that they can help you with other platforms as well, not just Twitter.

Crowdfire helps you find relevant content based on your niche so that you can share this on your Twitter, and hopefully get more recognition as a result. They can also help you schedule upcoming tweets, too, so that you can focus on that future content.

5. Buffer

Buffer is all about making things simple for its clients so that they don't have to go through the wringer just to get a bit of help with their Twitter. This Twitter growth tool can help you grow your audience through analytics, publishing, and engaging.

They have a two-week free trial – amazing –, and they don't require your credit card (we'll talk about this more below). They also let you cancel anytime, which is great if you are afraid of commitment.

Once you've made a campaign with them, you can analyze it to make sure that it's working right for you.

6. Ifttt

Have you ever wanted to bring all of your apps and devices together to make it a whole lot easier to grow your Twitter? Well, now is your chance.

Ifttt is not only one of the best ways to make sure that everyone is talking to each other and communicating correctly, but they're free. They can help you post your content on Twitter so that other channels can see it straight away.

Their ultimate goal is to make it easier for brands and businesses to connect with their clients, no matter where they are. We think that this is a pretty sweet system.

7. Twitter Analytics

How many times have you wanted to find out more about your Twitter analytics, so that you can grow your page just the way you like it? If this is you, then you'll need to check out Twitter Analytics.

This company knows everything about analytics for Twitter, and the best part is that they break them down into different categories so that you don't get too confused. From followers to tweet activity to Twitter cards, there's nothing that these guys can't cover for you.

8. Refind

Refind is a Twitter growth tool that might come across as simple, but they're actually complicated – in the best kind of way. This company can help you find the 10 most relevant links to your Twitter account out there on the internet every single day.

This is a great way for you to post more of the content that matters so that you can end up matching it to the right target audience, which is ultimately going to want to follow you and see what you have to say.

With Refind, you can cut the crap and just work with

engagement that matters.

9. Twithelper

Any guesses how Twithelper can help you? This growth tool is kind of like your initial draft for your Twitter page.

If you've already gotten quite a few people following you and don't have the time to make mistakes, you need to check out Twithelper. This company can help you figure out if your tweet is ready to be published or not, and can also help you find the right filters, as well as the right images to put with your tweets.

This way, you're using a growth tool to optimize your Twitter's appearance, so that more of the right people can find it.



Why Free Trials Are Important

So, what's the big deal with a free trial, then? Well, first off, it's nice when companies even have one – some don't let you try out their services before you commit, which is a little worrying.

Free trials haven't been around forever, but more and more companies are jumping on the bandwagon.

We think that it's pretty important to make the most of a free trial when you find one because it means that you'll be able to know exactly how that service fits in with your profile and content before you get in too deep and pay your money.

Just be aware, though, that the company might ask for your credit card details. If this is the case, then we don't recommend going with them.

The growth tools that care about their clients and don't want to rip them off, like the ones above, won't ask for this type of information, so don't feel pressured to part with it, especially if your gut is telling you not to.

Other growth tools will offer a money-back guarantee instead of a free trial, which is just as good, if not slightly better.



What is Shadowbanning?

You might have been hearing a bit about shadowbanning lately, especially when it comes to Twitter. In fact, we're pretty sure that Twitter is where shadowbanning originated because it's linked to hashtags that originated on Twitter, too.

One thing that you need to know off the bat is that growth tools like the ones on the list above can't get you shadowbanned, so here's no cause for concern here.

In fact, you are more likely to get shadowbanned because of your own actions than anyone else's – unless the company you're with helps you with your hashtags, too. Shadowbanning all boils down to using the right hashtags.

There are a lot of hashtags floating around these days on Twitter, which is great for your profile. However, it also means that there are some that you shouldn't use for your growth, and some that should be avoided by any means necessary.

Twitter always has an eye out for people who are using banned hashtags, or hashtags that are explicit, or inappropriate. Twitter also doesn't really like it when you use hashtags that have nothing to do with your content.

This is why it's important to regularly update your hashtag list, and make sure that you're using the right ones. If Twitter does shadowban you, they will limit your content's reach, so that only people who already follow you will be able to see it.

This isn't going to help your pages overall growth.

What is the Difference Between Affordable

and Cheap?

Another thing you need to be wary of when looking around the Twitter growth tools industry is knowing the difference between cheap and affordable. When was the last time you came across a company that had relatively good looking features, but when you saw their prices, you could hardly believe your eyes.

They were so good you just wanted to jump at the opportunity straight away. However, were they good, or were they cheap because their features are of low quality?

The reality is, in this industry, 99% of the time, if a company has prices that are too good to be true, they are. You really want to find a company that's affordable, not cheap – because you get what you pay for.

If you're prepared to pay a little bit more initially, this is going to land you with some excellent features that are miles above those cheaper ones.

While it might be tempting to go for the cheaper option based on your budget, we promise you that investing in good quality features for a little bit more is going to be worth your time.



Buying Your Followers vs. Growing Them

So, why use a growth tool instead of just buying your Twitter followers then?

The answer is simple. Buying Twitter followers is going to make your account look amazing overnight – but it's not going to sustain it long term.

This is because the followers you buy are going to be fake and aren't going to interact with your content. It's that simple.

However, when you use a growth tool that utilizes unique features that can help you find the perfect audience for your page, you get real, active growth that's going to stick to your profile and make it look good for a long time to come.

Final Thoughts

So, there you have it – the definitive list of Twitter growth tools that you should be using to help grow your profile. Whether you’ve heard of them or not, we guarantee that these are the kind of growth tools you want to be signing up with.

There are lots to choose from out there, which you might already know about, but this doesn’t mean that you should go for them all. With companies like this, though, you know that you are really taken care of, and they come with the kind of features that can take care of your Twitter page for years to come.

Trust the process, and have a little patience – your Twitter will be where you want it to be in no time.

