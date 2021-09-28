Search icon
9 Best Practices for Email List Management by@margoovs

9 Best Practices for Email List Management

Email list management involves segmenting your list, assigning tags to subscribers, setting triggers, and tailoring communication to send more personal and targeted emails. A successful email list management helps you reach customers at the right moment and place – when your audience is ready to engage with your content. Let subscribers adjust email preferences regarding the type of emails, frequency with which they receive them, and the time when they like spending a few minutes on reading your updates. Use a welcome email to build trust with new subscribers and build relationships that lead to the first purchase.
Margaret Leads

Margaret Leads Hacker Noon profile picture
