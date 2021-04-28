9 Best Laptops with a Backlit Keyboard Under $800

419 reads

@ nerdreviews Nerd Reviews Nothing's sexier than a brain. Read my product reviews to learn what tech works, and what you should <return to sender>.

While it doesn’t really sound like much, we all know that you definitely need a backlit keyboard if you’re buying your laptop for gaming or office work. Both of these activities can keep you occupied until late at night, so keyboard backlighting can prove to be pretty useful. With that being said, today, I’ve compiled together a list of the 9 best laptops with a backlit keyboard that are also decently affordable.

Image credit: Pinterest

While the 2020 variant of Lenovo Yoga might not be the most budget-friendly option, the Lenovo Yoga 2018 laptop is something that you should consider if you are looking for an easy-to-use laptop. With an 8th Gen Intel i5 processor, this laptop can handle most basic tasks quite easily. Just as the name suggests, the screen of this laptop can be pushed all the way back, and you can get a tablet-like experience. The laptop is also very thin and light, so portability is not a problem!

Image credit: Gadget Diary

Now, let us look at the most budget-friendly option on the list that is perfect for light office work and surfing the internet. You can customize the components of this laptop according to your own needs and budget. The ASUS VivoBook 15 has a fingerprint reader, and it comes with pretty powerful processors. The screen of this laptop is not too good, but it is still okay for the low price.

Image credit: Lifewire

Of course, we can’t just make a list of the 9 best laptops with a backlit keyboard without including HP Pavilion. This powerful laptop is perfect for all kinds of office work, and you can also use it for all of your everyday activities. The HP Pavilion comes with an 11th gen core i5 processor, and 8GBs of DDR4 RAM, which can be upgraded. While it is a great option, the HP Pavilion is not as thin and light as some of the other options on my list, so some of you might dislike it.

Image credit: Laptop Mag

Acer Aspire 5 is the second most budget-friendly option on the list, but I like it more than the ASUS VivoBook 15 because of its better screen quality and design. The Acer Aspire 5 comes with a lot of customization options, so if your budget allows it, you can even go with a Ryzen 7 processor. This laptop should be your go-to option if your budget is low!

Image credit: Laptop Mag

Let us also take a look at a few gaming laptops in this list as they are not only powerful enough to handle all of your office work, but they can also be used to play some entertaining games. ASUS TUF gaming laptop is one of the most affordable gaming laptops, and its build quality is amazing. While staying under the 800 USD limit, you can get this laptop with a 1650 graphics card that will be able to run most modern gaming titles.

Image credit: hp

We’ve already talked about the normal HP Pavilion laptop; however, this list of the best laptops with a backlit keyboard can never be complete without its gaming counterpart which is better in a number of ways. The HP Pavilion gaming laptop is one of the most well-designed gaming laptops on this list. The laptop comes with an Nvidia 1650 GPU and the 9th gen Core i5 processor.

Image credit: CNET

The Acer Nitro 5 is a very flashy laptop that is not really good for office work, but it is perfect for every gamer. This affordable laptop comes with a 144hz display that is perfect for all kinds of esport titles. There is a lot of room for customization, so the components of this beast can be as powerful as you want them to be.

Image source: BC Group

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is the perfect laptop for office workers as it doesn’t look too flashy and is very easy to handle. This laptop is pretty powerful, and it can handle all kinds of modern games. You can get the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop with an Intel or AMD processor and an Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU.

Image credit: BC Group

ASUS ZenBook 13 is one of my most favorite laptops of all time as it offers a lot of features at a very affordable price. This is probably the only laptop under 800 USD that comes with an OLED display. The backlit keyboard is extremely comfortable to type on, and the entire laptop is pretty thin and lightweight making it a perfectly portable device. Despite being such a small and lightweight laptop, ASUS ZenBook 13 packs a lot of power! This laptop comes with an 11th gen Intel Core i5 processor and 8 GBs of DDR4 RAM.

Also Featured In

Tags