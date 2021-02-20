5 Best Budget Gaming Laptops Under $800

Whether people buy a laptop for business, teaching, or multimedia purposes, one aspect everyone looks for is the overall performance of the machine. This is even more important when people are looking for gaming laptops. Some significant factors to consider that help make an informed decision are the GPU, sound quality, refresh rate, peak brightness, and more.

In this article, we will highlight 5 of the best gaming laptops under $800.

List of Gaming Laptops Under $800

Features:

9th Generation Intel Core i5-9300 quad-core 2.4 GHz processor Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB DDR5 graphics DDR4 8GB RAM / 512 GB NVMe SSD 15.6 inches Full High Definition IPS display

The Lenovo Ideapad L340 is a marvel and a beast of a machine. It is packed with Windows 10 operating system and the 9th Generation Core i5 2.4 GHz quad-core processor. You get smooth gameplay and a fast launch time for applications.

One significant advantage is that the latest processor won't be obsolete anytime soon. The graphics are powerful due to the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB DDR5 graphics card.

Like other laptops at this price range, you get DDR4 8 GB RAM to manage all games and applications. The 512 GB NVMe SSD makes it a deal-winner because it is much more than any other laptops provide.

The display is a massive 15.6-inch Full HD IPS screen with a handsome resolution of 1920 x 1080 along with Lenovo Vantage Eye Care Mode to protect your eyes from fatigue.

Features:

AMD Ryzen 5 4600H 4 GHz Hexa Core Processor Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB DDR5 graphics 8GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM / 256GB SSD 15.6 inches Full High Definition WLED Display

The HP Pavilion 15 is one of the best budget gaming laptops under $800 and is an excellent performer when it comes to gameplay and content development. The design is quite enthralling, with sharp edges and the black colour complimenting the vibrant green keys. The weight is 4.3 pounds making it easy to handle.

The 15.6 inches Full HD matte panel reduces eye strain and glare. The peak brightness is only 250-nits, which is considered quite dim.

The processor is a hexa-core AMD Ryzen 5 coupled with the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics processing unit. For $800, this package is quite reasonable and can run all the latest games with great frame rates.

However, the 256GB SSD storage is small compared to other models at this price range.

Features:

7th Generation Intel Core i5-7300 Processor NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics card 8GB DDR4 RAM / 256GB SSD 15.6 inches Full High Definition IPS display

The Acer Nitro gives the best combination of CPU and GPU. The 7th Generation Intel Core i5 processor powers the machine to provide high-end performance and the ability to play intense games like Fortnite and PUBG with ease. The GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics make this machine a charm to use, providing an excellent framerate.

The 8GB DDR4 Memory makes this machine relatively seamless with no lag. The 256GB SSD storage is quite decent to store your favourite games but not enough in the long run. To expand the storage, you can upgrade it yourself via the easily-accessible hard drive slot.

The 15.6 inch full HD IPS display provides immaculate imagery that is stunning and a pleasure to witness.

Features:

10th Generation Core i5-10300H (8MB Cache, up to 4.5 GHz, 4 cores) Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB DDR6 Graphics 8GB DDR4 RAM / 256GB SSD 15.6 inches Full HD Anti Glare IPS Display

The G series laptops from Dell are among the best gaming laptops under 800 dollars that provide reliable performance. The Dell G3 gaming laptop is an excellent option with powerful hardware and a stunning design.

The Intel Core i5 quad-core processor integrated with 8GB RAM provides excellent multitasking ability. The laptop can handle any graphic-intensive game out there due to the GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics card with 4GB of video memory.

The SSD storage of 256 GB provides fast access to games and applications. The design is quite stunning, with eclipse black and alpine colour options.

Features:

Quad-core AMD Ryzen 5 r5-3550h Processor NVIDIA GeForce GTX 4GB Graphics 8GB DDR4 RAM / 256GB NVMe SSD 15.6 inches Full HD IPS Display

Gaming enthusiasts know that the Quad-core AMD Ryzen 5 Processor provides miraculous performance when gaming and handling applications. The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 with 4GB memory gives you excellent frame rates around 60-80 on classic games like Fortnite.

Like other devices, it comes with 256GB NVMe SSD storage that is adequate to handle a few games. However, you will need an HDD in the longer run. You can upgrade to the 512GB SSD for a couple of hundred dollars more. The DDR4 8GB RAM is more than enough to ensure seamless gameplay for most titles.

The screen is an absolute charm with skinny bezels and a 15.6 inches Full HD display. The 120 Hz refresh rate makes it one of the best display options.

Conclusion

These 5 models were just some of the best gaming laptops under 800 dollars that provide excellent value for your money.

If you are buying these laptops to play specific titles, be sure to check out the minimum and recommended PC requirements for those games before making a decision.

