The Noonification: Understanding Dynamic Programming So You Can Use It Effectively (9/4/2023)

Understanding Dynamic Programming So You Can Use It Effectively By [ 11 Min read ]
I'll discuss Dynamic Programming (DP) and how to use previous computation experience effectively. I hope you will find it interesting. @indrivetech

Why Jobs-to-be-Done Doesnt Work and What You Should be Doing Instead By [ 4 Min read ]
In this article, Ill explain why I believe nearly no one understands or applies the jobs-to-be-done theory correctly. @vvmrk

Digital Mastery 2023, Part 2: The New Benchmarks For Video In Business By [ 5 Min read ]
I studied hours of 2023 sales marketing data to give you the most informative 20 minutes of reading youll do this month. Here, we cover video for business 👀 @darragh

Starfield 1st Impressions: Gameplay, Release Date, and System Requirements By [ 6 Min read ]
Starfield's release is on the horizon. Check out the latest on Starfield gameplay, first impressions, and release times. @hackernoongaming

writing can help consolidate technical knowledge establish credibility and contribute to emerging community standards