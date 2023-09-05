The Noonification: What Is FraudGPT? (9/5/2023)

How are you, hacker?\n🪐 has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference . What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon here Multi-Cloud DevOps: Strategies for Seamless Cross-Platform Deployment By [ 4 Min read ]\nLearn how to navigate the complexities of multiple cloud environments and optimize your development process for enhanced collaboration and scalability. @michealchukwube Read More. What Is FraudGPT? By [ 5 Min read ]\nHackers have their own version of ChatGPT: a chatbot that can help with malware and phishing called FraudGPT. Heres everything you need to know. @zacamos Read More. Train Your Own ChatGPT-like LLM with FlanT5 and Replicate By [ 10 Min read ]\nWe train an open-source LLM to distinguish between William Shakespeare and Anton Chekhov. @shanglun Read More. Why Jobs-to-be-Done Doesnt Work and What You Should be Doing Instead By [ 4 Min read ]\nIn this article, Ill explain why I believe nearly no one understands or applies the jobs-to-be-done theory correctly. @vvmrk Read More. AutoGPT — LangChain — Deep Lake — MetaGPT: Building the Ultimate LLM App By [ 20 Min read ]\nWhat is the future of the LLM technology? How do we convert todays LLMs to automated agents acting like human beings? You can find the answer in this article! 🧑💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that , , . Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love,\nThe Hacker Noon Team ✌️ @thomascherickal Read More. writing can help consolidate technical knowledge establish credibility and contribute to emerging community standards ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME