The Noonification: What Is a Digital Garden? (9/2/2024)

    9/2/2024: Top 5 stories on the HackerNoon homepage!
    How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here.

    Win Up to $2500 in the AI Writing Contest by Bright Data and HackerNoon

    By @hackernooncontests [ 3 Min read ] Join the AI Writing Contest by Bright Data and HackerNoon! Share your insights on AI, LLMs, and web scraping for a chance to win from a $2500 prize pool. Read More.

    Controlling Automated Vehicles on Large Lane-free Roundabouts

    By @escholar [ 5 Min read ] This paper introduces a comprehensive methodology for controlling automated vehicles on complex, lane-free roundabouts. Read More.

    What Is a Digital Garden?

    By @avvero [ 5 Min read ] This article is dedicated to the concept of a digital garden — the philosophy of publicly maintaining personal notes. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️

