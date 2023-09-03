87 Stories To Learn About Tools

Let's learn about via these 87 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Tools /Learn Repo 1. 5 Reasons Why a Screen Recorder Is a Vital Tool For Business Screen recorders are one of the most underrated tools for business out there, even if they can be easily listed among the most useful core tools every organization should use. They can be successfully employed for a broad range of enterprise uses – most of them so vital it’s a mystery why most people still refuse to acknowledge their immense usefulness. What’s even more appalling is that some of the screen recorder software out there are even free, so you don’t even need to spend money to purchase a license. 2. 5 Latest Awesome Java Frameworks As an object-oriented and class-based programming language, Java is loaded with numerous opportunities – it is portable, distributed, secure and dynamic. All the latest technologies depend on Java to support various functionalities. Which is why it comes as no surprise that Java reigns as the most popular programming language. It goes the same way with Java Frameworks which are very widely being used by Java developers today. 3. 12 Great Free Tools For Developers in 2022 Free developer tools are the best option for small teams and startups that are on a tight budget. Download any of this software for free. 4. Multiprocessing for heavy API requests with Python and the PokéAPI While working on a recent project, I realized that heavy processes for python like scrapping could be made easier though python's multiprocessing library. The documentation and community engaging in multiprocessing is fairly sparse, so I wanted to share some of my learnings through an example project of scrapping the PokéAPI. Below I wrote a bit of code that pulls all of the available pokémon while minding the API's 100 calls per 60 second limits. You'll see that the iteration is fairly slow as there are 964 pokémon the API returns. 5. Want to Start an AR/VR Company? Here's how we did it. In 2013 times were simpler, back when “AR” meant “accounts receivable,” back before Magic Leap raised $2.6 billion, even back before Mark Zuckerberg spent $2 billion for Facebook to acquire VR headset Oculus. I was a fresh Babson MBA grad looking to make a dent in the world through startups and venture capital. I networked my way into my dream job working for a Silicon Valley Venture Capital firm and one of my first investments was in an Augmented Reality headset startup META. I was fascinated by how these immersive technologies could totally change the way people live their lives and conduct business. I could see the writing on the wall, the AR/VR industry was going to be MASSIVE. Comparable in magnitude to the PC, internet, mobile phone platforms, the XR market was predicted to be a multi-billion dollar market in the next decade and disrupt scores of industries. Taking the Angel Philosopher Naval Ravikant's advice to play long term games with long term people, I told myself if I ever had a chance to work in the AR/VR industry I should take it. 6. Employee Training Amid The Pandemic: The Tools You Need to Succeed The idea of "employee training" is adapting to global pandemic working requirements using authoring tools, learning management systems & web conferencing tools. 7. Intro to Jupiter Notebooks “Notebooks” are web applications that run on the browser which basically give you, the user, an interface to a virtual machine that runs an out-of-the-box environment. They are based on the Jupyter Notebook project — an open-source project that brings machine learning development to your browser! No more virtual environment set-up hassle from now on. Which is great news since a lot of developers want to deal only with data science projects and not get derailed from that by needing to configure and set up their computers. 8. Top 6 Mobile Analytics Tools of 2020 Data has become an increasingly important factor when it comes to the health of any app or website. Having all of your important numbers such as the number of downloads, amount of money generated from downloads and even the most recent feedback is the key to continued success. 9. Survey Tools Testing: Typeform, Survey Planet, and Google Forms [Reviewed] Client survey is an incredible tool. It can perform a surprising amount of functions, apart from the obvious one of getting user feedback. This includes remarketing, identifying your core audience and reaching out to it, or even subtly announcing upcoming releases. 10. The Different Types Of Software Testing Software testing is necessary for any developed application to verify its stable and sound functioning. It is performed by validating outputs against expected outputs using dummy inputs. These inputs are derived from real-life scenarios to make sure everything seems real. In this article we discuss in-depth what different types of testing are performed before the application is actually deployed. 11. I created Postwoman 👽 - An online, open source API request builder Postwoman 👽 - API request builder 12. 10 Cool CI/CD Tools For Your Project Continuous Integration, shortly called ‘CI’ in DevOps is an important process or a set of processes that are defined and carried out as a part of a pipeline called Build Pipeline or CI Pipeline. 13. How do you track your Product Management OKRs? How do you track your Objectives and Key Results (OKRs) in product management? Read these suggested solutions from experienced product managers. 14. 10 Best Web Dev Tools of 2021 Top 10 Web Dev Tools in 2021 15. 10 Data Science and Machine Learning Libraries for Python 16. Monitoring Microservices: A Step By Step Guide Monitoring microservices in the right way is one of the biggest challenges nowadays. This blog will guide you to overcome the monitoring challenges easily. 17. Fast Development With NodeJS: NestJS Boilerplate NodeJS NestJS boilerplate for fast starting a new backend project based on REST API 18. Social Planning Apps are the Best Way to Plan Your Social Events Apps for social planning are designed to help you at every stage of the planning process. To plan your outing, you may look up hundreds of attractions and event 19. 10 Websites That You Should Know About Gurwinder goes over 10 little-known websites. 20. Convert Selected Text to an Image With this Chrome Extentsion Instantly convert your text selection to images that you can share on social media. You can customize the image with attractive backgrounds. 21. A Guide on How to Use a Keyboard Tester A keyboard tester is an online application that allows users to test their keyboard keys to ensure they are working properly. 22. The 10 Best GitHub Repositories for Data Science Learners Sharyph goes over 10 great GitHub Repositories for Data Science Learners. 23. Pieces: A Bookmarking Tool for Developers Saving code solutions by using bookmarks in your browser is pretty painful when you want to find and revisit that solution later. An easy hack is to save snippe 24. DAO: Tool Kit for Starters If you have ever wondered how a Decentralised Autonomous Organisation(DAO)is ran, grab a seat and read on! 25. Software Has Taken Away The Human Element: Let’s Get It Back When you’re collaborating with your team, you don’t care about files. You care about the people. So why do companies put so much effort into developing tools and systems when they should be designing for interactions and relationships? 26. 3 Best Data Recovery Tools for Windows and Mac Going through a hard drive crash and having to start your data recovery efforts all over again from scratch can be frustrating and time-consuming. 27. Low Code Tools for Test Automation In this article, I will share a state of the art in the test automation field, specifically with the low code approach. 28. Law Practice Management Software: Introducing The Top 4 Law APIs A step-by-step guide to help you simplify integration of the Rocket Matter, Clio, ActionStep, and PracticePanther APIs into the Legal Management Systems (LPMS). 29. Things to Think About When Debugging [Part 1] Learn the methodological way to debug your application as well as some lesser known debugging tricks to narrow down those pesky bugs. 30. Useful Digital Tools for Nonprofit Attorneys We've identified some potential pain points for nonprofit attorneys, where a lack of effective tech can slow down processes or leave holes in security practice. 31. All of the Tools You Need to Get Involved With Bitcoin: Get Ahead of the Game Moving ever faster towards a techno-anarchist future, humanity is in dire need of a decentralized digital money; Bitcoin is that money. 32. DevOps Principles: Culture Vs. Tooling One of the last questions asked in a DevOps interview is usually "so, what does DevOps mean to you?" I think this is a smart question, because DevOps is wildly misunderstood by the greater IT community. Some may answer that it's Continuous Integration and Releases, another may say it's having everything in Git, and the last might say that it's having tests available. All of these technical solutions do represent a key aspect of DevOps which is the tool chain, but it is the least important. 33. 12-Step Checklist for Releasing a Website Releasing a website is a stressful and important moment. And you want to make sure everything is ready. 34. 10 Best Python Tools, Libraries, and IDEs You Can Learn to Become a Better Python Programmer If you are looking for the best Python tools, libraries, and best IDEs for Python development, then you have come to the right place. 35. 15 Best Project Management Tools Project management systems are supposed to make the life of teams easier and the work process faster and more efficient. 36. The Best Software HR Can Use in the Workplace to Reduce Workload This article will discuss five of the best tools HR professionals can use to make their lives easier. Workday, Bamboo HR, Zenefits, and Infor are just a few of the software solutions available. These tools help HR professionals and business users optimize workflow processes and provide a consistent experience across platforms. Let's take a look at each one in turn. Which of these tools will you need to use? 37. Top 17 Useful Tools for Ethereum 17 useful tools for working with Ethereum and Ethereum NFT. 38. How Modern Technology Reshapes the Way We Work 39. What is a Color Picker Tool and How Does it Work? A color picker tool is a software application or online tool that allows users to select colors from a digital display or image. 40. 20 Best Social Media Management Tools for Small Businesses Get to know the 20+ best social media management tools that will help you take your social media management game to the next level. 41. Considering Low-code in 2022? Here's Why Linx Should be Your Platform of Choice Low-code and no-code tools are in vogue at the moment, but many professional developers still consider these tools as ‘toys”. 42. 6 No-Code Tools To Help Your Business Automation and Product Launches A few years ago, the launch of any online business was associated with many difficulties. It was necessary to find developers who will build your website. 43. YSK about [Unix tools] This Slack discussion, featuring myself in some sleep-deprived rambling, occurred in hackernoon's official #protips channel, and has been [barely] edited for readability. 44. Stop Introducing "Just Any" Software Into Your Business To ensure that organizations have a cohesive approach to purchasing and introducing new tools, companies should standardize their software procurement process. 45. 9 Productivity Tools Every Dev Should Look Into Here is a short list of some great tools I've discovered over the past year. 46. Here’s How the Team Chat App Pumble Was Built: An Interview With Nikola Bosic VP of Engineering We talked to the VP of Engineering at Pumble about building a team chat app, the challenges they faced and how they made it work. 47. How To Cache Secrets Using AWS Lambda Extensions Build a cache layer for secrets stored in AWS Secrets manager using AWS Lambda extension 48. Artificial Intelligence Tools in Content Marketing Artificial Intelligence is the new disrupting technology taking over the modern world with solutions that help improve human productivity in various professions 49. The Tools You Need to Run a Donation-Boosting Silent Auction Silent auctions can be a fresh and fun way of drawing in existing and new donors to your organization. 50. Crafting a Great Communications Strategy for Your Nonprofit By understanding your own team, audience, and goals, you can select technology that meets your organization's needs. 51. Avoiding In-House Development Tools Now May Pay Off Later Software engineers are builders - so it’s only natural for them to want to build in-house proprietary software tools, customization and integrations. But that instinct can often be problematic for businesses. Here are some reasons you should think twice before letting your engineers build their own internal software: 52. How to Compare Multiple GitHub Projects with Our GitHub Stats tool If you have project code hosted on GitHub, chances are you might be interested in checking some numbers and stats such as stars, commits and pull requests. 53. What Tools You Must Use to Measure Your Product Performance Performance testing is a very crucial part of quality control for many applications. If an application is supposed to support multiple connections and/or numerous calls to a server, then it’s very important to be sure that it can handle the load. What’s good about an app that processes user’s requests at a snail pace? 54. 4 Ways to Introduce New Technology to Work Every day, there are new tools that come into the market to make us more productive. More so since the global pandemic took hold. 55. Setting up 2FA on 9 Popular Apps & Services Before Safer Internet Day How to enable 2FA and what is two-factor authentification is. Set it up before Safety Internet Day which is celebrated on February 8 and make you apps secure 56. The Best Data Science Applications and Tools to Manage a Quantitative Hedge Fund Some essential data science practices and tools to implement in a hedge fund and start driving on the road toward profitability 57. Your Creativity is More Valuable Than The Tools You Use Using a design tool isn’t a skill. It’s just good practice to display them in your portfolio to depict how strong you’re with the tool. 58. 15 Most Useful Tools for Software Devs in 2021 I would like to tell you about some tools and software that I use on a daily basis. This article will introduce the top 15 most useful tools for software devs. 59. 5 Tech Tools to Sharpen Your Creativity Creativity is important today because it helps us innovate and think outside the box. Knowing how to use your creativity can open up a world of opportunities, so it's worthwhile taking the time to sharpen these skills with the right tools. 60. Maximize Your In-House Patent Team's Potential with These Must-Use Free Resources Here are some free tools you can use to skill up your in-house patent team. 61. My Experience of Using Notion to Build this All-in-One Job Application Tracker I have attempted to build a Notion template which serves as a job application tracker and different aspects of a job search making the process more conducive. 62. Apache Airflow: Is It a Good Tool for Data Quality Checks? Learn the impact of airflow on the data quality checks and why you should look for an alternative solution tool 63. 200+ Essential Crypto & DEFI Tools for 2023 Over 250 of the most useful tools to navigate the wild world of cryptocurrency successfully! 64. How to Get the Best out of Your Next Software Demo Choosing a new software platform for your nonprofit can cause lots of stress. there's one part of the process that especially freaks out nonprofit techies. 65. The Rise Of AI & Cyber Security - 8 Must Try Tools In 2022 Know How AI-based cybersecurity tools can provide up to date knowledge of global and industry specific threats to help make critical prioritization decisions 66. Different Ways to Use Card Sorting Card sorting isn't only useful for information architecture. Ancient Greeks provided the foundation for this method, which is nowadays used in different fields. 67. If You’re Trying to Talk to Everybody, You’re Not Reaching Anybody 2019 Tech Trends for Marketers: How finely tuned is your targeting? 68. How Developers Can Cultivate and Evaluate Problem Solving Skills Why we should all shift our gaze from the tools we have to the nature of problems and to their solutions. 69. 20 Top Tools And Apps To Generate More Targeted Leads In 2021 If you are wondering what is the best lead generation software, you arereading the right article. Lead generation and acquiring leads isessential for any business, so it is very important to use good toolsto help you with this. This article will tell you everything aboutthe 20 best lead generation apps and tools some of which areconsidered the best free lead generation software currently availableon the market. 70. Top 13 Data Visualization Tools for 2023 and Beyond With the enormity of data, data visualization has become the most sought-after method to depict huge numbers in simpler versions of maps or graphs. 71. 4 Employee Performance Monitoring Software To Enhance Productivity If you are a business owner or member of senior management, it would be a surprise if you haven’t asked yourself whether you need to be using some software to help monitor your employee performance, and if not, then you probably should do! 72. Significant Updates to Popular Kanban Software in 2019 How Jira, Hygger, Asana, and Others Surprised Their Users in 2019? 73. How to Become a Kubernetes Application Developer When it comes to certification, there are two main Kubernetes certifications available in the market. 74. The Ultimate Tutorial On How To Do Web Scraping Mastering Web-Scraping like a boss. Data Extraction Tips & Insights, Use Cases, Challenges... Everything you need to know🔥 75. Boost Mobile Performance To Better UX What’s one of the biggest predictors of mobile app success? Performance. Here’s how to whip yours into shape so mobile app performance problems don’t cost you downloads, revenue, and brand perception. 76. Top 20 Digital Tools for Brick and Mortar Stores There are four essential things that a retailer needs to run a store: products to sell, a good channel to sell those products, a method of promoting those products, and customers to make a purchase of those products. 77. Creating GitOps Workflow with ArgoCD, Kustomize and GitHub Actions The term GitOps was first coined by Weaveworks in a popular article from August 2017. The problem it intends to solve was how to efficiently and safely deploy a Kubernetes application. 78. 10 Tools to Create Illustration in 2020 for Graphic Designers & Art Lovers Illustration by Nahuel Bardi 79. The Best List of Free Blogging Tools for SEO Blogging Tools can help you think of questions and keywords to target, understand trends, organise your strategies and research how users search the internet. 80. How to Remove TikTok Watermark in Seconds Not interested in manual video editing? Here's How to Remove Tiktok Watermark/Logo within seconds with zero editing required! Mark the words! Within seconds! 81. Introducing Notion to Entrepreneurs, Founders, and Startup Executives This long-form article is an informal introduction to Notion for entrepreneurs, founders and startup executives. It covers the basics and explains what makes this company truly special. It’s a 17 minute read full of film and pop culture references because why not. Also, this is my first blog post on the internet. 82. How to Design Your Custom Web Application Millions of businesses use the web/internet as a communication channel. It lets them exchange information with their target audience and allow make fast and secure transactions over the web. However, effective communication can be established when the business is able to store all the necessary data for the means of processing this information for presenting high-quality output to the user. 83. Your Docs Are the Gateway to Your Devtool Writing good documentation is crucial. While working on Appwrite, documentation is one of the essential parts of our development life-cycle. When we are building tools designed for developers, our docs are where developers first meet our product. Complex, unclear, or unorganized documentation site can drive developers away even if your product is great. It doesn’t worth a lot if your code is awesome or neat if no-one can use it. 84. The Ultimate List of 38 JavaScript Tools In January 2017 the Stack Overflow community has interviewed 64,000 software developers for the annual developer survey. While the results remain unchanged, JavaScript continues to be the most commonly used programming language for the 5th year in a row. 85. Useful Tools To Improve Your Business Performance To improve business performance, a business spends a lot of time, effort, and money unaware of the tools that can help him/her to boost business performance. 86. The Ultimate Guide to Privacy and Security Tools A while ago, Nora asked me if I had a list of privacy tools I use regularly. I didn't, so I wrote one with the help of lp1, and you're about to read it. These are the tools we've been using for a while and we recommend. 87. 39 Web Developer Tools You'll Want To Take With You Into 2021 In this article, we will review 39 of the best software development and programming tools, ranging from web development and interactive development to rapid application development. 