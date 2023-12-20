80 Stories To Learn About Blockchain Games

Let's learn about via these 80 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Blockchain Games /Learn Repo 1. Gaming Giant Ubisoft Invests in RebelBots P2E Game During $2M Private Token Sale Rebel Bots announced today it has secured investments from top tier investors including Ubisoft, Overwolf, and Makers Fund, via a $2M private token sale. 2. The Issue with Web3 Gaming In this article I will be going over the issues with Web3 games and how to change and fix the market as a whole. 3. UniX a Crypto Gaming Guild is Launching Karmaverse, One of the First Triple A-Rated Blockchain Games UniX Gaming was one of the first blockchain gaming companies to use the play-2-earn (P2E) concept is launching Karmaverse. 4. Comparing Axie Infinity and GameInfinity Let us try to analyze two blockchain games, Axie Infinity and GameInfinity, and learn about them in-depth in this article. 5. The Characters of Battle Of Olympus: An Intro to The Gods In this article, we wanted to discuss some of the characters you will encounter in our game. Today, we’ll introduce you to Zeus, Hades and Metis. 6. Blockchain Gaming is a Gamble, but it's a Good Bet There's no need to pretend that investment in blockchain gaming is a risky gamble. But this is why I think it's a good bet 7. Gamearound: The World’s First Truly Decentralised Gaming Blockchain The worlds first truly decentralized gaming ecosystem. 8. 32 Finalists Revealed Ahead of Inaugural GAM3 Awards Polkastarter Gaming’s ‘GAM3 Awards’ will take place on December 15th, 2022. 16 categories are featured in the inaugural edition of the GAM3 Awards. 9. Decentral Games and Polygon Partner to Advance Play-to-Earn Metaverse Games Decentral Games and Polygon Partner to Advance Play-to-Earn Games In Metaverse 10. 5 Project Ideas to Get You Started with Blockchain (Steps Included) Breaking down what you will learn from building each project according to core principles in blockchain and cryptocurrency 11. Play-to-Earn Games Regulate Ownership and Support NFT Growth Play to Earn games can become a new trend in the video game industry. Find out what Play to Earn games are and how this approach works below. 12. Spielworks Launches Season One of its Wombat Dungeon Master NFT Game Season One of the Wombat Dungeon Master NFT game has launched and the Genesis item pack sold out in only a second. We'll take a deeper look at the NFT RPG Game. 13. 5 Upcoming Play to Earn Games to Keep your Eye On Five upcoming games looking to be a part of the play-2-earn revolution. 14. Introducting Kripto Galaxy Battle: A New Idle “Play-to-Earn” Game on KardiaChain Kripto Galaxy Battle is a perfect combination of NFT gaming and Defi by Cyforce Game Studio & Defi-platform BecoSwap 15. Duelist King Nominated as Blockchain Game Dev of the Year Nicole Nguyen is the co-founder of Duelist King, the first NFT game powered by Dual Launch via OccamRazer IDO and PancakeSwap IFO. 16. NFTs: The Key to Unlocking the Full Potential of Blockchain Gaming NFTs can revolutionize the gaming industry by allowing users to own their digital assets via the blockchain. 17. Play2Earn Forgot One Important Thing: Gamers Earn to Play The P2E model has a huge problem. Gamers don't play to earn, they earn to play. And until P2E games take note, they will never attract the users they want. 18. NFT Game Splinterlands Sees Explosive Growth in Popularity We interview the creator of Splinterlands, one of the oldest and most successful NFT-based games, that has recently EXPLODED in popularity. 19. Blockchain Gaming & The Metaverse: Everything You Need to Know Top things to know about Blockchain Gaming & Metaverse, which will give you more insights about play to earn games and with your knowledge it can make you rich. 20. Blockchain Game Development: What Is It, And How Do You Get Started? In this article we’ll take a look at blockchain game development. We’ll also list popular games and some of the best blockchain game developers. 21. Games Built on The Blockchain Are Allowing Gamers Earn As They Play Decentralized gaming is the new frontier for the gaming economy. 22. Top 4 Mobile Blockchain Games That Can Earn You Real Money Blockchain gaming is soaring in popularity with each passing day among players. Let's see a list of mobile blockchain games that can earn you real money. 23. Ertha is the Metaverse You've Been Waiting For The world inside our metaverse is like the Earth. It has the continents and landmasses everyone's familiar with. 24. Rome Wasn’t Built In a Day and Neither are AAA Web3 Games The promise of new, blockchain-based Web3 games has existed for years and it's time to see what's available. Though they aren't playable, these three look good. 25. Converting Gamers into Blockchain Gamers: Why AAA Experience is Key Blockchain gaming has come a long way since Huntercoin debuted in 2014. Since then, developers - primarily blockchain developers, not game developers - have been experimenting with how to mix gameplay with tokenomics. From a technical perspective, the innovation that is blockchain seems poised to enable the next version of the web. However, its application to games has been mixed at best. Primitive gameplay, low production values, and shallow narratives has been the norm for most blockchain games to date.It wasn’t until CryptoKitties launched in 2017 that a blockchain game had any success in finding an audience. But when it did, the impact was jaw dropping. The game caused massive congestion on the layer 1 Ethereum network, leaving many developers skeptical of blockchain’s capacity to facilitate the kind of quality, technologically seamless experience that players are accustomed to and expect. Despite the challenges, the industry has seen improvements in recent years as layer 2 networks and better interoperability are facilitating a greater depth of gameplay. While early game structures depended predominantly on randomized chance for players to earn rewards, designs have advanced such that rewards now come predominantly from gameplay, providing much more engaging experiences. Fuelled by ongoing innovation and the explosion in popularity of play-to-earn games like Axie Infinity, the blockchain gaming industry grew by a staggering 765% in 2021 versus the previous year. Metaverse spaces like Decentraland, The Sandbox, and Somnium Space are also making waves as they redefine the creative and economic boundaries of how players can engage with virtual worlds. Irrespective of the growing market, there’s no hiding from the fact that traditional players are extremely resistant to blockchain in gaming. Major publishers that have recently announced their intentions to integrate NFTs into new and existing games have faced vociferous pushback from gamers who do not see any tangible benefits of the technology. Instead, they argue that NFTs are simply a scheme to charge more for in-game purchases. The introduction of free-to-play microtransactions - purchases that unlock specific features or give players unique abilities, characters, or content - has left many gamers feeling taken advantage of. It’s little wonder players are suspicious of blockchain’s utility.It’s more interesting to think of blockchain as a collection of composable microservices that provide novel player experiences, rather than a provenance technology that gets crammed into a game without first considering how it can be used to enhance what’s already great about that game. Gamers don’t fire up a session to explore a new financial infrastructure; we want an adventure where we transcend the real world and perhaps embody a totally new persona. In order to build player trust, studios need to focus on amplifying what players already enjoy. When implemented effectively, blockchain offers a system of services that can enhance gameplay and utility. The common thread that interlinks these services is player empowerment. Whether that's the ability to trade or sell their in-game purchases or having a vote on a game’s governance and feature roadmap. By minting items, XP, and avatars, players ensure transparent verification and traceability of their assets, increasing trust in the process of exchange and providing a way for players and creators to be rewarded for user generated content. On the governance side, DAOs and other voting mechanisms can be integrated into game infrastructures to increase player involvement in the design of the games they invest so much time in. Where players have previously felt excluded from the direction and development of a franchise, blockchain democratizes the process, making it possible for players to design, develop, and remold games based on their experiences. It’s a little scary, empowering players to this degree, but it’s really just an extension of the feedback loop developers already employ in games-as-a-service. Where a few studio execs have previously driven innovation, updating gaming infrastructure in this way can enable the real time integration of players into the creative process. After all, we’re not designing our game; we’re designing their game. Blockchain has obvious potential, but we have to address player objections before it can evolve much further. The low production values and shallow gameplay of the few blockchain games in the market has made traditional gamers suspicious of the technology’s capabilities to produce the kind of games they know and love. We have yet to see a AAA game that prioritizes gameplay, rich graphics, and compelling narratives, while backending its infrastructure with blockchain technology to empower players and create new experiences. It’s a tall ask, but we’ve been here before. It’s easy to forget that the shift from premium to free-to-play was just as contentious. 26. How this Metaverse Shooter is Defining the Next-Generation of Immersive Gaming Next-Generation of Immersive Gaming: Player Ownership, NFT Marketplaces and DAOs 27. Web3 Games Survive FTX Chaos Like It Was Nothing Games are taking over web3. A Data source has shared that despite the failure of FTX, web3 games have raised over $320 million in November alone. 28. An Intro to 5 Gaming Metaverse Platforms for Newbies I am a newbie and I think I'm in over my head trying to understand computers and get involved in the crypto gaming metaverse. Am I going in the right direction? 29. A Decentralized Layer for Web3 Gaming How the Internet Computer promises to serve as a decentralized, scalable layer for Web3 and blockchain-based gaming. 30. Is the P2E Model Running Out? What is Next for Web3 Development On average, global gaming enthusiasts will spend 8.45 hours on various forms of gaming. 31. DeFi+GameFi: How Decentralized Finance Helps Blockchain Games Become More Profitable for Users Solutions that DeFi can offer to play-to-earn projects. How to improve the in-game economy and create profitable projects for players. The answer is DeFi. 32. The Top 4 Truly Triple-A Blockchain Games to Play in 2022 Most blockchain games are barely playable and severely lack the quality traditional gamers expect. Here are some games that can potentially be a solution. 33. 3 Reasons to Be Bullish on The Sandbox Metaverse Since I’ve found myself repeating the same things over, I decided to write out the three main points on why our team focuses only on building in The Sandbox. 34. The Lost Diamond - The Blockchain Treasure Hunt With this game, anyone can create and partecipate in a world treasure hunt with some crypto in prize! 35. Play-To-Earn Games: The Current State of the GameFi Industry The gaming industry is one of the latest to integrate blockchain, crypto and NFTs especially with the growth of the metaverse. 36. Multi-Chain Farming Game DeFi Land Launches Single-Sided Staking DeFi Land brings multi-chain gameFi farming to the gamers based on farming in a gaming and DeFi based environment. 37. Reinventing the Legendary Fish Shooting Game Using Blockchains With the emergence of new technologies like AI/ML, AI, and Blockchains, the gaming industry today is ready to bring new advancements in the gaming field and create a whole new experience for gamers worldwide. While other techs are slowly picking up the pace, blockchain-based gaming platforms have already started to revolutionize the sector. With their transparent and decentralized ecosystem, they have become sought-after games for players worldwide who are looking for more than just an enhanced gaming experience. Fishcoin is one such blockchain game that is intending to revolutionize the ever-famous fish shooting game by taking it on a blockchain ledger. 38. The Growing Crypto Gaming Industry: 7 Platforms You Should Know About NFTs and other gaming crypto are a way to provide an exciting gaming experience for users and players while offering them incentives within their ecosystems. 39. Moonscape Patch Updates #1, April 2022 The Moonscape development team has been collecting all the data and feedback and bringing us the new updates! 40. My Experience with Blockchain in Decentralized Gaming The intersecting of Blockchain and gaming has always been an interesting\nworld. In this new world, the lifelike reality is possible in a\nvirtual world. 41. Troubleshooting Common Video Game Problems: A Guide for Gamers In this guide, we'll cover some common video game problems and how to troubleshoot and fix them 42. Players Don’t Need to be Crypto Experts to Play Web3 Games First glimpse of the Web3 gaming space leaves a lot to be desired! 43. Meet Chase2Earn: A Blockchain Racing Game w/NFTs and Special Features Chase2Earn is an innovative blockchain game that allows players to purchase, upgrade and race with Non-Fungible Token (NFT) cars. 44. The Best in GameFi: 6 Exciting Web3 Games in Development on Solana List of the best Web3, NFT, and play-to-earn games being developed on Solana, a leading blockchain ecosystem for the emerging GameFi revolution. 45. Let’s Play Ethermore: Part 2 – The Liberation of Ecnanib Hold This gameplay video also showcases a recently added feature of status effects and how they look in our quests. 46. 3 Interesting NFT Gaming Niches to Look Out for in 2023 A look at two interesting nft gaming niches to look out for in 2023 47. How Nifty League Is Pioneering the Future of Gaming and P2E Nifty League is bringing competitive gaming to web3 - moving away from play-to-earn (P2E) into a new era of play-and-earn (P&E) 48. Domi Online — Summit Recap & Developer Diary February/March Domi Online has been busy developing game infrastructure and presenting its innovative approach to GameFi to the wider blockchain gaming community! 49. Blockchain Game Ethermore: The Value Proposition According to the Community Blockchain game Ethermore: The Value Proposition according to the community. 50. Powering a Thousand Blockchain Games!? Presale of The $NEON Token Announced Neon Link is opening the pre-sale of its native $NEON coin that will cover all the transactions within its ecosystem. 51. The Noonification: Array Manipulation: Understanding JavaScript Array Methods (1/9/2023) 1/9/2023: Top 5 stories on the Hackernoon homepage! 52. A Guide on Staking the Axie Infinity Sidechain This is a complete guide for those who play Axie infinity and know it well BUT also for complete beginners with no previous knowledge of staking and Axie Tokens 53. Unlocking the Next Level of Decentralized Gaming Pt.3 The gaming industry is on the cusp of a revolution thanks to blockchain technology. Where does Cartesi fit into the future of in-game economies? 54. The Enchanting World of Crypto-Based RPGs and NFTs Blockchain-based games are changing RPG item collection through an innovative solution known as non-fungible tokens (NFTs). 55. What Is the Metaverse? The metaverse is a term coined by Neal Stephenson in his 1992 science fiction novel Snow Crash. 56. Character NFTs, Gameplay, and Quest Writing in the Ethermore Blockchain RPG In this guide, we will talk about how to play Ethermore, how to join and be active in the community, and even how to write for our video game. 57. Metawars is A Strategic Blockchain Game in the Metaverse MetaWars is a futuristic sci-fi strategy game with a multi-layered, critical tactic battlefield that allows players to monetize from the war economy. 58. How to Beat the Bear Market With P2E – a Beginner’s Guide Bear markets suck but they give us time to research projects, learn about crypto and set ourselves up for the next crypto bull run. 59. Top 10 Ethereum NFT Projects to Follow in 2022 Decentraland, Gods Unchained, and Cryptodads are among the best Ethereum NFT projects to follow in 2022. 60. An Intro to Ethermore: A Blockchain RPG Built by the Community Ethermore is a blockchain RPG and emerging fantasy world built on the Ethereum blockchain. 61. Fight of The Ages is an AR-Enabled MOBA Experience and it's Coming Soon FOTA is working on a new multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game that blends NFT technology, GameFi mechanics, and mixed reality into an all-new multiverse 62. Duelist King is a New NFT Blockchain Card Game with Promising Gameplay Duelist King is a blockchain-based card game where players own the NFTs of the cards they play with. 63. Meet Decimated, the Noonies 2022 Winner of Blockchain Game Developer of the Year Winning the title of "Blockchain Game Developer of the Year" by Decimated has been a great recognition of the hard work, skills, and success of the team. 64. Why an API Should be a Priority for Blockchain Gaming Projects One of the goals of Web 3 and the metaverse is a seamless interconnection between standalone platforms. 65. My Journey into Understanding NFTs by Playing a Blockchain Card Game I started playing Gods Unchained on 4/8/2020. It's that specific because that's when I purchased my first card for that game, as verified by Etherscan. 66. A Complete Guide to Initial Game Offerings (IGOs) IGO stands for Initial Game Offering. While ICOs and IDOs can be for any type of token/project, IGOs, as the name implies, are only crypto games. 67. Play to Earn and the Multiverse of Fun How Play to Earn works in multiverse games like Decentraland, The Sandbox and M3 Games and why integrating them will be a source of much fun for the users. 68. Why Games Will Be the Breakthrough Product for Mass Adoption of Crypto In this piece I put forward the argument that gaming will be the lynchpin that'll drive crypto adoption 69. DeFi Promises A Free "Launch" But Everybody Knows That There Are No Free Lunches ‘Fair launch’ of a crypto project = Tokens are distributed fairly to the market participants. There is no founder allocation, early access. Everyone is equal in the project’s ecosystem on day one. 70. Why GameFi Will Be Bigger Than Just Play-to-earn Gaming Despite GameFi's controversial reputation. Metakings Studio believes that it has tackled the GameFi implementation problem with the release of BLOCKLORDS. 71. What is The Wasted Lands? A Look at The New NFT & Puzzle-RPG Game In this post we'll look at The Wasted Lands, a blockchain based, Play-to-Earn, NFT & Puzzle-RPG Game. 72. Unlocking the Next Level of Decentralized Gaming with Cartesi Pt. 1 How can decentralization change the face of gaming and what role does Cartesi play in bridging the gap between traditional software development and blockchain? 73. What are Crypto Games and How do they Work? Gaming projects on the blockchain are actively developing and attracting new players, and the market for decentralized games is gaining great popularity. 74. NFTs in Gaming: Actual Problems and How to Solve Them Collins English Dictionary chose NFT as the Word of the Year in 2021. It is hardly a surprise: trading volumes of non-fungible tokens surged from $100 million in 2020 to $23 billion in 2021, according to DappRadar. The fastest-growing sector of NFTs is blockchain games. This growth was catalysed by the massive inflow of users into GameFi — a new niche at the nexus of financial services and gaming in which a gamer gets opportunities to earn real money in-game. An opportunity that was not previously available, in comparison with the chance just to have a good time. 75. What is Ethermore? (Explained by the Community) Ethermore is a TTRPG blockchain game and an emerging fantasy world built by the community on the Ethereum blockchain. 76. Let’s Play Ethermore: Part 1 – Exploring The Ruins of Nio Cegod Ethermore's first-ever let’s play video is being used to showcase a possible new feature: AI-generated synthetic audio narration. 77. 5 Best Blockchain Games to Follow in 2022 There is no better time than now to talk about what we think are the best blockchain games to follow in 2022. 78. 8 Prominent Blockchain Trends You Should Know About In 2022 In this article, we’ll be taking a look at the top trends that are currently emerging within the blockchain space, touching on the companies that are at the for 79. Crypto Gaming Will Adjust and Become a Trillion-Dollar Industry or Die Crypto gaming is a brand new sector that started drawing public attention roughly one year. 80. Discussing the Ethermore Quest Engine, Status Effects, and NFT Layer Downloads In this video, Ethermore co-founders Dan and Ekim give a brief update on Ethermore from the development and marketing side of things. 