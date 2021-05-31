8 underrated Git commands every programmer should know (not the usual pull, push, add, commit)

Hey 👋 I am Milind Soorya, a technology blogger from India.
Useful when you mess up the branch name with some typos.
// Note: no need to include < >, separate words with -
git branch -m <new_name>
eg:- git branch -m new-new-branch
Use this to push the local branch to a new remote branch.
git push origin -u <new_name>
Sometimes we may make many changes to our local branch and end up with something that is worse than what we started with. Don't worry everyone has been there 😅. This command will be helpful in those scenarios.
// replace staging with the branch you want to reset to
git reset --hard origin/staging
I am amazed that not too many people know of this command. This will help to recover from those stupid typos that creep into our commits.
git reset --soft HEAD~1
Use this command when you know you really messed up. Don't fret, it’s part of the journey.🎯
git reset --hard HEAD~1
Stash command is used to temporarily work on another branch without committing our current work.
git stash
git stash apply
Please note that
won't delete the stashed item from the stash list. If you want to recover stash and drop it from the stash list use
git stash apply
.
git stash pop
It is quite natural to mess up a rebase, these commands will hopefully save you. Use reflog command to find the head number of the required commit.
// Find the head at that point
git reflog
// Replace 5 with the head number, please be extra careful not to
// give wrong wrong head number
git reset --hard "HEAD@{5}"
