8 Truth Bombs of Launching your Product on Product Hunt🚀 by@siddhesh9

8 Truth Bombs of Launching your Product on Product Hunt🚀

Wylo, an interest-based social network on Product Hunt, launched last month. We managed to secure **9th position on the site. Product Hunt is as volatile as Crypto! Product Hunt’s algorithm tracks multiple metrics of multiple products simultaneously. Reviews are more important than comments or upvotes, so you better make sure that the recommendation is added as one of the pivotal action items while sharing with friends and peers. If your team has been working on personal brand building and networking on PH will get your launch more attention than others.
image
@siddhesh9
