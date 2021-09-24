8 Tools Every Data Scientists Should Use

Site Color
I explain Artificial Intelligence terms and news to non-experts.
Two years ago, I saw my first research paper ever. I remember how old it looked and how discouraging the mathematics inside was. It really did look like what the researchers worked on in movies.
To be fair, the paper was from the 1950s, but it hasn’t changed much since then. Fast forward to this day, I’ve gained a lot of experience reading them after reading a few hundred papers in the last year for my youtube channel, where I try to explain them simply.
Still, I know how overwhelming a first read can be, especially the first read of your first research paper. This is why I felt like sharing my best tips and practical tools I use daily to simplify my life and be more efficient when looking for interesting research papers and reading them.
Here are the most useful tools I use daily as a research scientist for finding and reading AI research papers!
Papers With Code — Find papers for your task with code
42 Papers — Find trending papers
Arxiv Sanity Preserver — A Curation list of Arxiv papers
Daily Papers — Find trending papers on Twitter
Crossminds.ai — Video explanations for many Arxiv papers,
CatalyzeX — Code implementation for most Arxiv papers,
Connected Papers — Create a visual graph with your paper’s citations’ relations
@Yannic Kilcher — Great youtube channel covering AI papers
@What's AI — Great youtube channel covering AI papers
@AI Coffee Break with Letitia — Great youtube channel covering AI paper
@Two Minute Papers — Great youtube channel giving a quick overview of AI papers
