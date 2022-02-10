8+ Portfolio and Resume Templates to To Showcase Your Skills 💼✨

A professional-looking portfolio and a well-written resume are both essential to succeed in the job-seeking phase. Unfortunately, in our rapid developer environment, we are often so busy and do not want to spend lots of time on building them. To help you with this, I have compiled an article with useful free tools to create your professional online presence in minutes. I will provide the descriptions, visual previews, and direct links of all the tools, so you can test them out yourself.





A professional-looking portfolio and a well-written resume are both essential to succeed in the job-seeking phase. Unfortunately, in our rapid developer environment, we are often so busy and do not want to spend lots of time on building them.





To help you with this, I have compiled an article with useful free tools to create your professional online presence in minutes. I will provide the descriptions, visual previews, and direct links of all the tools, so you can test them out yourself.





Probably the easiest way to create a developer portfolio. All you need to provide is your GitHub and Hashnode usernames. Deploy on Vercel with just a click.

1644325860_x.gif

Fast multipage portfolio template for developers. Easy to set up, fully responsive, optimized for SEO, great audits score, and many other useful features.

1644325595_x.gif

A minimal portfolio template for developers. Modern UI design + reveal animations, styled with Bootstrap v4.3 + custom SCSS, optimized with Parcel.

1644325661_x.gif

Probably the best collection of modern, sleek-looking, and performant HTML5 portfolio templates. Highly customizable and responsive, including Live previews.

ezgif.com-gif-maker (14).gif

A service that creates a resume based on your GitHub repos/activity. All you need to create a resume is your GitHub username. Great to generate an overview for tech-savvy people.

ezgif.com-gif-maker (12).gif

Create a professionally looking resume by cloning the repo and editing the data.yml file. Lots of beautiful templates to choose from. Export your resume as pdf by npm run export .

1644324717_x.gif

A simple Jekyll + GitHub Pages-powered resume template. Clone it locally and customize it however you want. For content, customize .yml files in data folder, for customization options edit _config.yml in root.

1644324771_x.gif

A while ago I built a portfolio placeholder template, to showcase social media links. Pure HTML and CSS. Setup is as simple as cloning and opening index.html .

1644327163_1230x631.png

Bonus resources ✨✨

Some of the best examples for open-source portfolios on GitHub are by Tania Rascia, Britanny Chiang, Lee Robinson, and Soumyajit Behera. Study these repos and learn how you can structure your portfolio and write a clean code.





Other awesome resume generators are resume.io, resumemaker.online, and standardresume.co. Note that these might require payment to download and customize.





Once you have created your portfolio and resume, it's time to start preparing for the interviews. I have collected a list of resources that will help you with that, too.





Writing has always been my passion, and it gives me pleasure to help and inspire people. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out!





If this helped, connect me on Twitter, LinkedIn, and GitHub!





Visit my Blog for more articles like this.

Also Published Here