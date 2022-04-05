Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
Vetter adVetter Skylabs Pre-sale Starts 21 Aug!
8 Open-source Projects to Help Your Business Run Efficiently by@itsrakesh

8 Open-source Projects to Help Your Business Run Efficiently

Read on Terminal Reader
react to story with heart
react to story with light
react to story with boat
react to story with money
image
Rakesh Potnuru HackerNoon profile picture

@itsrakesh
Rakesh Potnuru

Web developer, technical writer and OSS contributor. I write about web development, technologies and my learnings.

linkedin social iconinstagram social iconfacebook social icontwitter social icongithub social icon

There are lots of open-source projects which are just 🤯. From productivity tools to B2B applications, open-source projects are there for you. Let's see some open-source projects worth using. You may find that some of these projects could help you completely replace your paid software 👀.


1. Chatwoot

Chatwoot

Chatwoot


Chatwoot is an open-source alternative to Intercom, Zendesk, HubSpot, Salesforce Service Cloud. Not just live chat, it has support for multiple channels like Email, Facebook page, Twitter handle, WhatsApp etc.


Features:

  • Shared inbox - Collaborate with your team easily with a shared inbox means you can assign different tasks from the same inbox to different agents
  • Live chat - Add a live chat widget to your website and improve your customer experience
  • Channels - Support for multiple channels like Email, WhatsApp, Twitter, Twilio, Facebook, Instagram, Line. Also, you access all the channels from one place, no need to jump between channels
  • Automations - Automate repetitive tasks
  • Chatbots - Build chatbots with Dialogflow or Rasa and connect to your inbox
  • Mobile apps(IOS & Android) - Engage with customers instantly from anywhere with Chatwoots' IOS and Android apps
  • Integrations - Integration options are available for Slack, WordPress, Dialogflow and Rasa

2. Amplication

Amplication

Amplication


Amplication is a low-code/no-code tool. Generate your NodeJs application along with a beautiful React admin panel within minutes. Your NodeJs app is just a few clicks away.


Features:

  • React Admin-UI generated with react-admin
  • NodeJs app with Postgres database
  • GraphQL and RESTAPI
  • Sync with GitHub or download code as a zip file
  • Sandbox environment to develop and test your app without setting it up locally
  • Docker support to deploy to the cloud


3. Docz

Docz

Docz


Docz is a documentation tool based on MDX. It is a simple and easy alternative to Docusaurus. Don't waste time building a documentation website. Use Docz to quickly document your project.


Features:

  • Powered by Gatsby - Fast development experience and speed build times
  • Zero configuration
  • Customize however you want
  • Based on MDX
  • Plugins
  • Typescript support

4. Partytown

Partytown

Partytown


Partytown is a lazy-loaded library to help relocate resource-intensive scripts into a web worker, and off of the main thread. Its goal is to help speed up sites by dedicating the main thread to your code and offloading third-party scripts to a web worker.


If you have so many third-party scripts like Google Tag Manager, Live chat widget, A/B testing, and trackers, it can make your website load slowly, hence effects performance. With Partytown, you can load your code from the main thread and third-party scripts in a web worker.


Features:

  • Integration support for Astro, Gatsby, HTML, NextJS, Nuxt, React, Remix, Hydrogen (Shopify)
  • Support for various third-party scripts

5. Typesense

Typesense

Typesense


Does your product need a superfast, easy-to-integrate search engine? Typesense is for you. Typesense is an open-source search engine, an alternative to Agolia and Elasticsearch.


Features:

  • Typo tolerance
  • Easy to set up, operate and scale
  • Fast
  • Dynamically sort results based on a particular field at query time
  • Faceting and Filtering
  • Group similar results together
  • Search across multiple collections in a single HTTP request

6. BackdropCMS

BackdropCMS

BackdropCMS


Backdrop is a free and open-source Content Management System built on top of Drupal. Build highly customizable websites for free. With Backdrop, you can build anything from a personal blog site to an e-commerce website.


Features:

  • Addons
  • Modules
  • Different themes
  • Layout templates

7. Hoppscotch

Hoppscotch

Hoppscotch


HoppScotch is an open-source alternative to Postman.


Features:

  • Lightweight
  • Fast
  • Themes
  • PWA
  • GraphQL and REST API
  • All the features postman offers

8. NocoDB

NocoDB

NocoDB


NocoDB is an open-source alternative to Airtable. Convert any database into a smart spreadsheet. Cool #nocode tool 😎.


⚠️ Don't forget to leave a ⭐ on Github to these amazing projects.

There are thousands of amazing open-source projects available. I shared some of them that I found interesting.

react to story with heart
react to story with light
react to story with boat
react to story with money
Rakesh Potnuru HackerNoon profile picture
by Rakesh Potnuru @itsrakesh.Web developer, technical writer and OSS contributor. I write about web development, technologies and my learnings.
Website
imgix

Encode, Stream, and Manage Videos With One Simple Platform

L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!