8 Open-source Projects to Help Your Business Run Efficiently

There are lots of open-source projects which are just 🤯. From productivity tools to B2B applications, open-source projects are there for you. Let's see some open-source projects worth using. You may find that some of these projects could help you completely replace your paid software 👀.





1. Chatwoot

Chatwoot





Chatwoot is an open-source alternative to Intercom, Zendesk, HubSpot, Salesforce Service Cloud. Not just live chat, it has support for multiple channels like Email, Facebook page, Twitter handle, WhatsApp etc.





Features:

- Collaborate with your team easily with a shared inbox means you can assign different tasks from the same inbox to different agents Live chat - Add a live chat widget to your website and improve your customer experience

- Support for multiple channels like Email, WhatsApp, Twitter, Twilio, Facebook, Instagram, Line. Also, you access all the channels from one place, no need to jump between channels Automations - Automate repetitive tasks

- Build chatbots with Dialogflow or Rasa and connect to your inbox Mobile apps(IOS & Android) - Engage with customers instantly from anywhere with Chatwoots' IOS and Android apps

2. Amplication

Amplication





Amplication is a low-code/no-code tool. Generate your NodeJs application along with a beautiful React admin panel within minutes. Your NodeJs app is just a few clicks away.





Features:

React Admin-UI generated with react-admin

NodeJs app with Postgres database

GraphQL and RESTAPI

Sync with GitHub or download code as a zip file

Sandbox environment to develop and test your app without setting it up locally

Docker support to deploy to the cloud





3. Docz

Docz





Docz is a documentation tool based on MDX. It is a simple and easy alternative to Docusaurus. Don't waste time building a documentation website. Use Docz to quickly document your project.





Features:

Powered by Gatsby - Fast development experience and speed build times

Zero configuration

Customize however you want

Based on MDX

Plugins

Typescript support

4. Partytown

Partytown





Partytown is a lazy-loaded library to help relocate resource-intensive scripts into a web worker, and off of the main thread. Its goal is to help speed up sites by dedicating the main thread to your code and offloading third-party scripts to a web worker.





If you have so many third-party scripts like Google Tag Manager, Live chat widget, A/B testing, and trackers, it can make your website load slowly, hence effects performance. With Partytown, you can load your code from the main thread and third-party scripts in a web worker.





Features:

Integration support for Astro, Gatsby, HTML, NextJS, Nuxt, React, Remix, Hydrogen (Shopify)

Support for various third-party scripts

5. Typesense

Typesense





Does your product need a superfast, easy-to-integrate search engine? Typesense is for you. Typesense is an open-source search engine, an alternative to Agolia and Elasticsearch.





Features:

Typo tolerance

Easy to set up, operate and scale

Fast

Dynamically sort results based on a particular field at query time

Faceting and Filtering

Group similar results together

Search across multiple collections in a single HTTP request

6. BackdropCMS

BackdropCMS





Backdrop is a free and open-source Content Management System built on top of Drupal. Build highly customizable websites for free. With Backdrop, you can build anything from a personal blog site to an e-commerce website.





Features:

Addons

Modules

Different themes

Layout templates

7. Hoppscotch

Hoppscotch





HoppScotch is an open-source alternative to Postman.





Features:

Lightweight

Fast

Themes

PWA

GraphQL and REST API

All the features postman offers

8. NocoDB

NocoDB





NocoDB is an open-source alternative to Airtable. Convert any database into a smart spreadsheet. Cool #nocode tool 😎.





⚠️ Don't forget to leave a ⭐ on Github to these amazing projects.

There are thousands of amazing open-source projects available. I shared some of them that I found interesting.