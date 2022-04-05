8 Open-source Projects to Help Your Business Run Efficiently

Web developer, technical writer and OSS contributor. I write about web development, technologies and my learnings.
There are lots of open-source projects which are just 🤯. From productivity tools to B2B applications, open-source projects are there for you. Let's see some open-source projects worth using. You may find that some of these projects could help you completely replace your paid software 👀.
Chatwoot is an open-source alternative to Intercom, Zendesk, HubSpot, Salesforce Service Cloud. Not just live chat, it has support for multiple channels like Email, Facebook page, Twitter handle, WhatsApp etc.
Amplication is a low-code/no-code tool. Generate your NodeJs application along with a beautiful React admin panel within minutes. Your NodeJs app is just a few clicks away.
Docz is a documentation tool based on MDX. It is a simple and easy alternative to Docusaurus. Don't waste time building a documentation website. Use Docz to quickly document your project.
Partytown is a lazy-loaded library to help relocate resource-intensive scripts into a web worker, and off of the main thread. Its goal is to help speed up sites by dedicating the main thread to your code and offloading third-party scripts to a web worker.
If you have so many third-party scripts like Google Tag Manager, Live chat widget, A/B testing, and trackers, it can make your website load slowly, hence effects performance. With Partytown, you can load your code from the main thread and third-party scripts in a web worker.
Does your product need a superfast, easy-to-integrate search engine? Typesense is for you. Typesense is an open-source search engine, an alternative to Agolia and Elasticsearch.
Backdrop is a free and open-source Content Management System built on top of Drupal. Build highly customizable websites for free. With Backdrop, you can build anything from a personal blog site to an e-commerce website.
HoppScotch is an open-source alternative to Postman.
NocoDB is an open-source alternative to Airtable. Convert any database into a smart spreadsheet. Cool #nocode tool 😎.
⚠️ Don't forget to leave a ⭐ on Github to these amazing projects.
There are thousands of amazing open-source projects available. I shared some of them that I found interesting.