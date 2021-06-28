8 Must-Read Gaming News and Guides (June 2021)

Myriads of video games are launched each year, and there isn't ample time to devour all of them. How will you decide on the games that shall be worth your time and energy?

Well, you can find all the latest gaming guides and news right here.

Whether you want to know about a game's quality before buying it or just want to browse the latest headlines, one of these eight gaming articles will serve you well.



Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has announced an interesting program named 'PlayStation 5 System Software Beta Program' which intends to test new console features before the next system update to the console which should be out later this year.

Gamers over the age of 18, residing in the United States, Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom, Germany, or France can partake in the beta program.

Players who sign up will be able to test out the new features for the upcoming major system update and give their valuable inputs as well.

How is an in-game incentivization model designed in an NFT-based game economy? How can blockchain and NFT technology improve the player experience? Read the answers to these questions in the interesting interview of Mikhail Mironov co-founder at Legends of Crypto.

The world of Pokémon is replete with intriguing creatures to collect and monsters to hunt. Some are Herculean dinosaurs, and others are endearing dog Pocket Monsters.

The franchise offers you some of the cutest characters in all of the gaming industry. Jigglypuff, Mew, Cleffa, and many other pink creatures will have you bewitched you for sure.

Kinect boasted a wide variety of engaging games ranging from Star Wars to Harry Potter. Even though Xbox would end up suspending Kinect, you must definitely check out the following 5 games (Kinect Star Wars, Harry Potter for Kinect, Sonic Free Riders. Michael Jackson: The Experience, Dragon Ball Z: For Kinect) if you still happen to have Kinect.

Nintendo disclosed the new gameplay footage for the highly anticipated sequel to 2017's The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

The Breath of the Wild sequel reveal teaser featured a clip of the hero Link flying high in the sky, along with a fair amount of in-game footage.

Call of Duty Warzone is one of the most highly-rated and well-received games of the decade. The battle royale has over 75 million active players, with its player base growing constantly by the day.

Over the last year, the game has seen varied in-game seasons, with each season introducing new weapons and equipment for players to devour. Seasonal updates even receive patch updates that regulate and update certain weapons that may be overpowered or underpowered.

For instance, many of the game's assault rifles have been changed in the latest game update. This article speaks of the 5 best assault rifles currently in the game.

The Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) has been dominating the gaming and entertainment industry for decades now. There definitely were gaming consoles before it, but none of them made an impact of this big magnitude as the NES did. The following article lists the 10 best-selling NES games of all time.

The wait has finally come to an end, Elden Rings is no longer an MIA game. It has an upcoming release with a gameplay video, a trailer, and a release date all in one package to close out the Summer Game Fest 2021. Read further to learn about the other exciting details of the game.

We hope you enjoyed these articles and we'll bring you more gaming articles throughout the rest of the year.

