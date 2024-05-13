Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    8 Games You Can Play Right In This Article Built With HTML, CSS, and JS by@madzadev
    443 reads
    443 reads

    8 Games You Can Play Right In This Article Built With HTML, CSS, and JS

    by MadzaMay 13th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    In this article, I have compiled some of my favorite games built only with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript so that you can get inspiration for your future creations.
    featured image - 8 Games You Can Play Right In This Article Built With HTML, CSS, and JS
    Madza HackerNoon profile picture

    Games are among the coolest projects you can create because they are fun and can be addictive for the end-users. In this article, I have compiled some of my favorites so you can get some inspiration for your future creations.


    Creative game projects are usually valued higher by recruiters, too, since they demonstrate your proficiency with HTML for the structure, CSS for the design, and JS for the functionality.


    For each project, I will provide a direct link and an interactive preview so you can get an initial impression on the fly, as well as the author links so you can explore more of their work, too.

    1. Keyboard Hero

    By: evilpaper

    2. Menja

    By: Caleb Miller

    3. AI Chess

    By: Jake Albaugh

    4. Tilting Maze

    By: Hunor Marton Borbely

    5. The Cube

    Boris Šehovac

    6. Coloron

    By: Greg Hovanesyan

    7. Valorous Rabbit

    By: Karim Maaloul

    8. CSS Crossword

    By: Adrian Roworth

    Did You Like the Resources? Here's More 👇

    Over the previous months, I've compiled The Ultimate Bundle with every resource you need, from learning to code to landing your dream tech role!


    Includes 900+ resources in total, further divided into 99 categories for easier navigation and access! Save 1000s of hours, and focus on what matters!


    I'm currently offering 50% OFF just for my readers! Don't miss out on this!


    ⭐ Get it here: Ultimate Resources Bundle to Land a Job in Tech! ⭐


    Ultimate Resources Bundle

    Writing has always been my passion, and it gives me pleasure to help and inspire people. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out!


    Make sure to receive the best resources, tools, productivity tips, and career growth tips I discover by subscribing to my newsletter!


    Also, connect with me on TwitterLinkedIn, and GitHub!

    Mongo DB
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Madza HackerNoon profile picture
    Madza@madzadev
    Software Developer and Technical Writer
    Read my storiesHire Me

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgprogramming #html #css #javascript #programming #coding #web-design #frontend-development #codepen

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
    Also published here

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    10 Best UI/UX Project Ideas to Improve Your Frontend Skills 🎨🧙‍♂️
    by madzadev
    Feb 25, 2022
    #inspiration
    Article Thumbnail
    2024 Complete Full-Stack Developers Roadmap
    by codequeen
    Jan 20, 1970
    #programming
    Article Thumbnail
    From Front-End to Back-End: A Personal Journey Through the Programming Field
    by carolisabino
    Jan 20, 1970
    #programming
    Article Thumbnail
    Using Console.Log to Its Fullest: Tips and Tricks for Enhanced Debugging and Development
    by dhanushnehru
    Jan 20, 1970
    #javascript
    Article Thumbnail
    12 Animated JavaScript UI Design Components to Inspire Your Next Web Design Project 🎨✨
    by madzadev
    Mar 10, 2022
    #web-development
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas