8 Games You Can Play Right In This Article Built With HTML, CSS, and JS

Games are among the coolest projects you can create because they are fun and can be addictive for the end-users. In this article, I have compiled some of my favorites so you can get some inspiration for your future creations.





Creative game projects are usually valued higher by recruiters, too, since they demonstrate your proficiency with HTML for the structure, CSS for the design, and JS for the functionality.





For each project, I will provide a direct link and an interactive preview so you can get an initial impression on the fly, as well as the author links so you can explore more of their work, too.

By: evilpaper

By: Caleb Miller

By: Jake Albaugh

By: Hunor Marton Borbely

Boris Šehovac

By: Greg Hovanesyan

By: Karim Maaloul

By: Adrian Roworth

