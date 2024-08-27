The Noonification: Transformers: Age of Attention (8/27/2024)

How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here.

By @tomascbzn [ 6 Min read ] The project presented here marks a significant step forward in how designers can interact with complex datasets and uncover new possibilities in their work. Read More.

By @isharipov [ 8 Min read ] Learn how to deploy a Spring Boot 2.7.18 application on GlassFish 4.1.2 using Java 8, with step-by-step instructions and tips. Read More.

By @bhavdeepsethi [ 7 Min read ] Simple explanation of the Transformer model from the revolutionary paper Attention is All You Need which is the basis of many advanced AI systems. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️