    The Noonification: Transformers: Age of Attention (8/27/2024)by@hackernoonnewsletter
    122 reads

    The Noonification: Transformers: Age of Attention (8/27/2024)

    by HackerNoon NewsletterAugust 27th, 2024
    8/27/2024: Top 5 stories on the HackerNoon homepage!
    How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here.

    Expanding Design Exploration: Exploring Feature Spaces Beyond Parametric Boundaries

    By @tomascbzn [ 6 Min read ] The project presented here marks a significant step forward in how designers can interact with complex datasets and uncover new possibilities in their work. Read More.

    Back to the Future: Running Spring Boot 2 in GlassFish 4 Using Java 8

    By @isharipov [ 8 Min read ] Learn how to deploy a Spring Boot 2.7.18 application on GlassFish 4.1.2 using Java 8, with step-by-step instructions and tips. Read More.

    Transformers: Age of Attention

    By @bhavdeepsethi [ 7 Min read ] Simple explanation of the Transformer model from the revolutionary paper Attention is All You Need which is the basis of many advanced AI systems. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️

