    The Noonification: Meet AELF: HackerNoon Company of the Week (8/26/2024)

    The Noonification: Meet AELF: HackerNoon Company of the Week (8/26/2024)

    by HackerNoon NewsletterAugust 26th, 2024
    8/26/2024: Top 5 stories on the HackerNoon homepage!
    How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time!

    Meet AELF: HackerNoon Company of the Week

    By @companyoftheweek [ 2 Min read ] This week, HackerNoon features aelf - a cutting-edge Blockchain platform, leveraging AI to help simplify and streamline Web3 for developers. Read More.

    5 Signs to Recognize a Legitimate DeFi Crypto Project

    By @obyte [ 7 Min read ] Decentralized Finance platforms are controlled by communities of developers and users. To avoid losing our funds to them, we need to look for the right signs. Read More.

    Here’s How we Made a Real-time Phishing Website Detector for MacOS

    By @moonlock [ 5 Min read ] MacPaw’s Moonlock team created a real-time phishing detector for macOS, offering instant alerts and enhanced privacy with on-device detection—no cloud needed. Read More.

    Direct Preference Optimization: Your Language Model is Secretly a Reward Model

    By @textmodels [ 5 Min read ] Explore how Direct Preference Optimization (DPO) simplifies fine-tuning language models by eliminating complex reinforcement learning steps Read More.

    How to Optimize UIs in Unity: Slow Performance Causes and Solutions

    By @sergeybegichev [ 9 Min read ] See how to optimize UI performance in Unity using this detailed guide with numerous experiments, practical advice, and performance tests to back it up! Read More.

