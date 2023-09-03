79 Stories To Learn About Trends

Let's learn about via these 79 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Trends /Learn Repo 1. 3 Reasons Why Wordle is So Addicting Let's discuss three reasons behind the immense popularity of the Wordle game. 2. Culture Eats Diversity for Breakfast At a group job interview for a San Francisco startup, a woman hiring manager shot a Nerf arrow at my head to demonstrate the cliché “play hard” mentality in an interview setting. At first, I was embarrassed to be singled out in this way. Then, I was appalled. I wondered why any professional would do this, let alone a woman to another woman. The answer: company culture. 3. fitlive is a Better, Easier Way to Provide a Virtual Fitness Experience Fitness instructors are not necessarily all digital natives, although many have large followings. 4. Why is TikTok Obsessed With Tarot Card Readings? First of all, Nostradamus has nothing to do with Tarot. 5. Top Nodejs Trends to Follow in 2021 After AngularJS, Nodejs is another JavaScript technology that has won the hearts of millions of developers around the world. 6. 9 Data Trends You’ll See in 2023 2022 saw the data space grow by leaps and bounds. Here are the top 9 things our team of data experts expects to see in 2023. 7. Blanket Statements Do Not Help Define NFTs Most people (bloggers and journalists included) don’t have the time or the dedication to dive deep into it or really think deeply about blockchain. 8. Top Crypto Trends from 2016 to 2021 [Infographic] We can define recent years as the rise of a technology (DeFi, NFT, etc.) on the crypto market. The thing is that most of them rise long after their invention. 9. Play-to-Earn Games Regulate Ownership and Support NFT Growth Play to Earn games can become a new trend in the video game industry. Find out what Play to Earn games are and how this approach works below. 10. Developer Trends from Thoughtworks’ Technology Radar 27 Thoughtworks’ Technology Radar is a regular time to take a look at what trends are changing our industry. 11. Web Technology Trends in 2022: PWAs, Browsers as OS, Cloud Access Why Google Chrome is the most popular browser nowadays and what web development trends can shape that? 12. Quick Guide to the Python Ord Function In Python, the ord() function accepts a single unit of character and returns the equivalent Unicode of the passed argument 13. Revelation Hackathon Sponsors, Ankr, Celer, and NodeReal Announce BAS Testnet, a BNB Chain Sidechain BSC Application Sidechain (BAS) Testnet is a framework that enables dApps to create sidechains in the BNB Chain ecosystem. 14. NFTs are Not Dying, They are Evolving NFTs are now transforming into a useful instrument that can solve pain points in different industries and generate new opportunities for companies. 15. 7 Tips for Product Managers in Web3 Everything you need as a product manager to enter web3. Here is a list of trends and resources you should focus on to succeed. 16. The British Are to Blame for the Term "Soccer" The British coined the term soccer, NOT Americans 17. 5 Tech-Driven Solutions to Boost Your Business: Meet the 2021 Upgrades Here is a list of some of the best tech upgrades you should consider adding to your business this year. 18. 6 Not-so-obvious Tech Predictions By the time of writing of this article everyone knows, the "technologies of the future" as listed from various mainstream media. And I agree with most of them. It is worth discussing a few not so obvious though. I expect my "predictions" to be fulfilled by 2030. 19. 6 Best Web 3.0 Trends We Will See in 2023 The introduction of deep machine learning capabilities, artificial intelligence (AI), and decentralization are all part of the building blocks... 20. 3 Insurtech Trends We Will See More Of in 2020 In today’s digital world, all industries are making a massive shift towards technology to improve their products and services. Customers expect their problems to be addressed as fast as possible. And, those companies that can achieve that are going to put themselves in the driver’s seat. 21. Healthcare Technology Trends, Digital Innovations in 2022 Explore the main tech innovations that have the potential to transform your healthcare organization in 2022. 22. Gen Z and Millennials are Redefining Mobile Application Development What are the qualities of a good application for Gen Z and Millennials?" 2023 trends for app design and development requires user-friendly interface, security 23. 5 Trends That Show Where eCommerce Is Heading in 2021 Contributing significantly to eCommerce and its spiking sales levels, consumer habits, behaviors, and shopping trends in the USA are changing. And this change is not about to stop anytime soon, with post-Covid trends in eCommerce continuing to place further benefits on this sector and those that take advantage of these trends. 24. Link up With the Best Blockchain Development Companies in 2021 Although blockchain is a relatively young industry, many companies have emerged that offer Blockchain Development Solutions. 25. 10 Trendy Web Design Options to Make a Website That Converts What are the leading web design trends of 2021 are they worth investing in? From retro fonts to Augmented Reality to 3D modeling — there’s a lot to enjoy. 26. Reviewing 2021's Google Shopping Holiday Retail Trends We analyzed Google Ads data for the Holiday shopping season to look at what the trends were for ads, advertised, and sales/discounts in 2021. 27. Can People Reclaim Their Culture and Heritage With NFTs? Technology and cultural heritage can present a somewhat awkward partnership. 28. Science Labs of the Future: Perspectives and Predictions On AI, Automation and the evolving role of the scientist 29. SocialFi — Social Networks on the Blockchain & What to Expect From Web 3 How do social networks of the future differ from the usual ones, and what projects to expect in 2023. 30. An Insider's Look at the Fashion of Hollywood: Going Surreal with Season 2 of Euphoria Hit-show Euphoria is back with season two, with major fashion changes that always keep us on our toes and pull us closer to the characters. 31. How Do I Build High-Volume dApps With Ultra-Low Gas Fees? Like a #BAS BNB Application Sidechains (BAS), a community-driven framework built for BNB Chain, will go live with three decentralized applications. 32. 2023 May Spell Hope For Financial Markets & Crypto Transitioning into the new year, 2023, feels like a much-needed fresh start for cry on many accords. 2022 delivered some of the toughest conditions to remember. 33. Influencer Marketing Predictions for 2022 from Industry Experts What will be trending in 2022? What ideas and concepts will drive the flow? Industry experts are sharing their opinions. 34. The World Population Crosses 8 Billion People A look at the growth trends of the world's 8 billion people and beyond. 35. Investment Trend in Generative AI Shows No Signs of Slowing Down Generative AI refers to the use of machine learning to create new content. It has the potential to revolutionize industries 36. ‘Web3 Mass Adoption is Changing the World for Good,’ says Lakshmi Devan Lakshmi Devan, the Marketing Director of WOW Summit, shares her thoughts on the Web3 marketing trends in 2023. 37. The Future of Email Working in Sales for the past 5 years means the browser tab I most consistently have open is my email. It's also one of the very few active app notifications I have on my phone. 38. Ilya Rouss: “Travel Trends to Watch: digital nomads, non-mainstream places, local economies growth” When the travel industry will recover after the pandemic, what will the travel experience look like and how modern tech will influence it? 39. Stablecoins, the Dollar, and the Top 5 Ideas to Watch Out for in the Second Half of 2022 A way to manage crypto’s trademark volatility, what a concept. Stablecoins are one of the most successful ideas that the cryptocurrency industry has produced. 40. Subscriber Retention: Welcome to the 'Streaming Wars' The streaming space is clearly the future of entertainment. 41. A Look at the Trends in Developer Jobs: A Meta Analysis of Stack Overflow Surveys I'm really interested in the trends we see in the software engineering job market. 42. How to Lose Your Legitimacy Like feudalism and divine right monarchy before it, the creator economy (at least, in its current, highly centralized form) is experiencing a legitimacy crisis. 43. Kids and Tech: What We Know, What We Don't, And What Parents Can Do Today, you'd struggle to find a home that doesn't have multiple smart devices. One side effect is that children are being exposed to technology earlier. 44. Was the Mona Lisa the Result of a Fad? A picture is worth a thousand words. Throughout history, art has gone through many phases like Romanticism, Classicism and many other types of -isms. These are regarded as styles of painting of those periods. However if you think about it, from a modern perspective, these phases can be considered fads, although the more precise term would be trends, due to their longevity. 45. Protect Your Wealth: 10 Financial Predictions for 2022 Almost every government on Earth has started developing its own digital currency. 46. Small Business Digital Marketing Trends To Know in 2023 With so much development happening in the world of digital marketing, what are the trends to look out for in 2023? 47. How Will Blockchain Fix the Centralization of Data? “In order to have a standard of value [cryptocurrency] must stand outside all value schemes. It must have value in and of itself." 48. Technology Is Saving The World Amid COVID-19 Technology - often portrayed as an industry that the benefits only the privileged - is actually helping with the fight against the coronavirus. And we don’t mean Medtech. 49. UX And Agile Trends To Keep You On Top In 2020 The purpose of every product is to be fully functional without forcing users to invest too much time and energy in the process. This is exactly why UX and agile methodologies play such an important role in the 21st century business – everybody wants to design a product that maximizes functionality while minimizing consumers’ efforts. 50. How the Pandemic Hacked the Way We Eat Breakfast [Infographic] A look at how the pandemic shifted American breakfast trends. 51. Welcome to the Age of the Decentralized Storage Systems The decentralized and distributed file storage system, like others, has its strengths and weakness. 52. 6 Ground-Breaking Software Development Trends: 2020 Edition Artificial Intelligence is going to push development 53. Blockchain Trends: The Weak Died and the Strong Evolved 1.1 Three Core Characteristics are Vital for Blockchain Technology 54. The Latest Tech Trends for Boosting Your Business In order for your business to succeed in a market driven by digital devices, you absolutely need to take advantage of the latest developments being made. By staying on top of current trends, you can gain remarkable insight on what consumers want, how to focus your brand identity, and the best methods for increasing sales throughout the fiscal year. Take a look at these ideas that are being utilized by businesses of all sizes and learn how you can prepare your own company for the future. 55. 5 XR Communities to Help Keep up With the Latest XR Trends in 2021 Top 5 XR communities to join and stay updated with the latest XR trends, events, courses, and more in 2021. 56. Can We Predict the Future of Tech? Will the world be a more peaceful place? No it will not. 57. The Clouds are Thickening: An Overview of The SaaS Ecosystem and Big Cloud Providers The global cloud technology market is entering a new stage in its development and is becoming more mature. What to expect next? 58. How to Use Business Intelligence: 66% of Companies Want to Be More Data-Driven in 2021 How do BI solutions help to make the decision-making process driven by data, improve CX, and speed up reporting? And how can you implement it yourself? 59. What Tech Employers Should Know About IT Skills and Trends in 2020 Intro 60. Global Hackathon: 'Revelation' Kicks Off With Up to $10M in Prizes! Hosted By BNB Chain With millions of developers preparing to move to a more decentralized environment, the time has come to pick up the pace and reward early adopters. 61. Impact of Automation on the Future of Work Automation and artificial intelligence (AI) are changing the nature of jobs and many believe that robots will completely put humans out of work in the coming years. 62. Top Tech Trends to Influence Business Recovery in 2022 The year of 2021 came to an end, which means it’s time for us to have a look at all the ups and downs that global business has gone through. 63. 5 Property Management Technology Trends: 2020 Edition Imagine showing the property to your potential tenant through interactive 3D models or Augmented reality models (AR) at a cafe meeting. Wouldn’t it appeal to and save time to your tenant? Imagine your property security personnel patrolling around the property through drones and keeping your property safe from theft or any suspicious activity. Wouldn’t it attract your potential tenant while you are describing it as one of the amenities your industrial building provides? Well, it's time you stop imagining and find a way to implement these technologies in your daily work of property management. 64. Technology Trends of 2021: Our Top Five Picks 2021 is just around the corner, which means it is high time to forecast what the IT industry is holding for us. 65. Top E-commerce Logistics Trends To Follow in 2021 Even though the months passed within the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, its effects on the e-commerce logistics industry are still riding a roller-coaster as they scramble to adjust to new limitations, new demands, and ecommerce logistics trends. 66. What is the Long-Term Impact of Living in a Technological World? A technological world sure has its pros and cons 67. Top 5 Gaming Industry Trends for 2022 The gaming industry is rapidly developing, and new trends are constantly emerging. I discuss 5 significant trends in the gaming industry for the rest of 2022. 68. Blockchain in the Outdoor Industry Disruption, disruption, disruption. That has been the name of the game when it comes to new technologies for the better part of the last decade. Virtually every industry has seen this buzzword used in some capacity over the last few years, and rightfully so. New advancements in technology have allowed companies in various industries to attract new customers, provide more value to these customers, and operate more efficiently overall. This has led to a change in the traditional way of doing things as new trends and methods emerge. One industry that is also noticing this trend of disruptive change is the outdoor industry. 69. The Rise of Non-Alcoholic Beverages: Trends to Keep an Eye On Sales of soda drinks in the U.S. have been declining for around a decade while non-alcoholic beverage sales reached $919 billion in just a single year. 70. What lies ahead for crypto-exchanges in 2020? Experts' opinion on the trade war, halving, and Libra The mid-term results for the cryptographic industry in 2019 still remain uncertain. On one hand, market capitalization increased by 125 per cent in the second quarter alone. On the other, users have already lost more than $4 billion this year due to the actions of hackers and scammers, which is more than the entire year of 2018. It is unlikely that 2019 will meet the original expectations. Yet, experts predict a lot of interesting happenings for crypto exchanges in 2020. 71. Angular or React: Which One Should You Choose and Why When to Choose React? When to Choose Angular? Features of React Features of Angular JS History of React JS History of Angular JS React vs. Angular: The Complete Comparison Advantages of React js Advantages of Angular js Disadvantages of React jsDisadvantages of Angular js Which is Better? 72. From Porn To Peloton: 5 Predictions For Tech And Social Media In 2021 This past year has disrupted the tech and social media landscape. What does 2021 have in store? Here are 5 predictions including OnlyFans' new model and more. 73. Top 7 Blockchain Trends for 2020 and Beyond Humanity may be a few steps away from the Internet of Anything and Everything (or whatever the all-encompassing global digital interweb is going to be called in the years to come), but don't kid yourselves: it's coming. Right now the brightest minds in computer science, software development, entrepreneurship, policymaking, and digital arts are hard at work designing the future tenets of the Web 3.0 and the process shows no signs of slowing down. 74. Here's Why Java Is Still Alive And Kicking Let’s see what awaits our favorite Java language directly, and then — what awaits the IT-sphere. 75. TikTok Ban: The Biggest Trends to Arrive from 2020's Controversial Social Network TikTok’s rise in popularity has taken the world by storm. Launched in 2017, the social network only reached world markets in the summer of 2018. Two years on and the video-based platform has amassed over two billion downloads globally. 76. 5 Macro-Trends That Will Impact Businesses Over the Next 10 Years The Big Picture: Macro-Trends That Will Shape the Next 10 Years... And how to take advantage of them 77. The Evolution of The Web as We Know It Website layouts change all the time, and there are more ways than ever to style a layout, with many frameworks available to help simplify the code, whilst keeping sites looking fancy. 78. Taking a Glimpse at The Post-Covid World Like most people, over the past 2–3 months I have spent an unhealthy amount of time incessantly checking for Coronavirus updates, reading opinion pieces and going down Twitter rabbit holes trying to make sense of the new world we now live in. As things started to settle into the new normal of social distancing and self-isolation, I shifted from thinking about the immediate to thinking about the future and was trying to answer one question. What are the the new trends and lasting tailwinds that will shape our future in the wake of this pandemic? 79. Revelation Hackathon Bounties Announced: Hosted by BNB Chain The BNB Chain Revelation Hackathon is a 50-day event co-hosted by DoraHacks. Thank you for checking out the 79 most read stories about Trends on HackerNoon. to find the most read stories about any technology. Visit the /Learn Repo