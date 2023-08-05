78 Stories To Learn About Edtech

Let's learn about via these 78 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Edtech /Learn Repo 1. Paying Attention to Every Detail: How to Work With the Metrics to Increase Your Revenue Every significant business result consists of micro-level metrics that one can and should manage daily. Learn how to increase your revenue with small steps. 2. Curriculum Designer’s Handbook: Top 5 Curriculum Design Models Curriculum design focuses on the production of the entire course blueprint, including how to develop a course outline and build the course, as well as how to 3. 4 Companies Providing Education in The Metaverse The metaverse can be a place where students connect with each other and the teacher, and study in an enjoyable way. 4. [Announcement] XinFin Network EdTech Platform Waiting for Accredited by SSG. After being recognised by the US Education Blockchain Action Network, Blockdegree—an edTech platform powered by XinFin Fintech PTE Ltd—has received in-principle accreditation from SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG), a statutory body under Singapore's Ministry of Education. 5. "Walk Down the Road of Life Without Fearing Anything" Max Azarov, CEO and Co-Founder, Novakid Max Azarov, the CEO and Co-Founder of Novakid, a language learning platform, shares the origin story of the company and the value of their community. 6. Understanding Conditions of Learning: Gagne’s 9 Events of Instruction Gagne`s 9 theory is an instructional design model that uses cognitive information processing to develop learning objectives. 7. How EdTech Will Transform 2020's University Experience While the educational sector is typically viewed as being slow to change, advances in edtech (or educational technology) are starting to make themselves felt. 8. SuperBetter Improves Mental Health Using the Psychology of Gameplay SuperBetter is tackling the youth mental health crisis. Its scalable science-backed platform promotes resilience, mental health & social emotional learning. 9. Netflix Teams up with Edtech Company Stage 32 to Make a Global Statement The film industry was good about responding to consumers’ desires for better tech, but it has lagged behind when it comes to representation and diverse voices. 10. 6 Cool Ways in Which AR/VR Can Change Chemistry Lessons When Watson and Crick were figuring out the double helix shape of our DNA, they actually used a set of molecular models, similar to toys used in preschool. Being able to feel and see them in 3D definitely has its advantages. And, when it comes to how microscopic entities interact, why leave it all to the imagination? We’ve seen generations of students struggling to understand and remember concepts in chemistry through the written word, most of which is literally Greek. The use of Augmented and Virtual Reality can actually turn chemistry from a dreaded subject to a really cool one. 11. Python is a Must-have 21st-Century Skill for Kids Learning Python for Kids Is an Essential 21st Century Skill. Look at programming courses that teach Python and see how coding can transform children's futures. 12. "The 4-Day Work Week" and other Insights on Bootstrapped Business with GooseChase CEO Andrew Cross Inspired by scavenger hunts, GooseChase is an online platform that enables you to create exceptional experiences for your communities. Meet CEO Andrew Cross. 13. Coding - The Universal Language You Must Learn Coding is a universal language, a 21st-century survival skill everyone can learn. Today more than ever, coding is a base requirement in numerous careers. 14. Education Technology and Smart Classrooms Education Technology (Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms have been changing the traditional method of education, teaching and learning methods. Education technology refers to the integration and application of software, hardware and educational theories for facilitating learning in an interesting manner and enhancing the performances through creation, usage and management of suitable technical resources and processes. 15. “Pay Want You Want” Model Got Us $1M Donations for Online Courses Join HYLS, donation-based online course platform where you boost your self-development at any price you want. 16. Mistakes I Made While Building an EdTech Startup With 400K Active Users Back in 2017, I became a CEO of an EdTech startup. With no prior experience, I made mistakes almost from the very beginning. 17. How To Create a Useful Educational Product for Adults using Motivational Design The main metric for educational product is it's completition rate. To improve it, one can use the principles of motivational design. 18. Activity-Centered Instructional Design Model: An Analysis of Action Mapping by Cathy Moore Action Mapping by Cathy Moore is an activity-centred model of instructional design, which focuses on what people need to be able to do rather than what people 19. Softer, Faster, Stronger: EdTech Startup Building Kids’ Soft Skills EdTech Startup Building Kids’ Soft Skills | Interview with KIDDIO founder on challenges, perspectives and techniques of online soft skills development 20. A Peek into the Future of Higher Education - Can Artificial Intelligence Drive Remote Learning? Artificial Intelligence is already having a profound effect on the world around us. As cloud-based computing and Big Data analytics bring unprecedented convenience to our daily lives and countless industries, it’s worth taking a moment to consider how machines can help in the field of education in years to come, considering that revenues from the AI software market is projected to reach almost $120 billion by 2025. 21. How We Recreate the Idea of Educational Content [Part #1] Physical textbooks are reprinted once a year at best according to the waterfall process. Their content becomes outdated way before it’s published. And if a textbook is not commercially successful, it means financial losses for the company. One of the solutions is to create digital content right from the start, not just digitalize published content. This would allow for updates on the spot and the creation of customized materials that can be then published. 22. #FoundersConnect: Eyitayo Ogunmola, Founder of Utiva, an African Ed-tech Startup I speak with Eyitayo Ogunmola, the CEO of Utiva, an education service for Africans and people of colour entering the tech industry. 23. The role of blockchain in classrooms of the future Blockchain technology is seeping into every aspect of various industries all over the world and there are no plans to leave education untouched. 24. Hiring Shouldn’t Take So Long. Technology Can Help. An industry ripe for disruption - with the increasing globalization of the workforce, background check solutions are needed that can provide results at scale. 25. Future of Virtual Reality in Education: The Hottest EdTech Trend Look into the potential of virtual reality in the field of education. The education industry is about to undergo a dramatic change. Read what's big is coming. 26. What UX Designers Can Learn From Microlearning Microlearning helps inject knowledge into workflows, what's there to learn here for UX design? 27. Holberton's OS of Education Concept There's plenty of free content, what education needs is an OS 28. The Best EdTech for College Students Edtech has transformed the field of education with unparalleled access to knowledge and useful digital tools. 29. Revolutionizing EdTech: How ChatGPT's AI Advancements Are Shaping the Future of Education How ChtaGPT is paving the way for the future of Edtech and transforming the educational system 30. How Web3 is Reshaping Education in the Metaverse The upcoming Web3 education platform is ready to transform the education system with its unique model. Education in Metaverse is the new norm in the industry. 31. How To Choose One Thing and Master It with Julie Smith, The Techie Teacher Interview with 2021 Noonies Nominee, blogger, and Instructional Technology Consultant Julie Smith, aka The Techie Teacher, on edtech and loving your work. 32. Hacking College During COVID-19 In the last few months everything about our lives has either disappeared or gone online. Instead of going out to restaurants we order meals through apps. Instead of going to the grocery store we order groceries through apps. And instead of going into an office or school, many of us are working and going to school online. Online school has some implications for the long term, particularly when it comes to college. College is an important time to network and meet people who will be in your field throughout your lifetime, so what happens to college when everything moves online? 33. The Flipped Classroom Model Offers an Alternative to Educators Worried About ChatGPT Not even a couple of months have passed since the ChatGPT launched, yet teachers all over the world are now terrified of ChatGPT. 34. The Future Of EdTech May Very Well Be in Emerging Markets I believe that edtech will continue to develop and grow in the future. Numbers say so, too. 35. AI's Role in Language Learning: Stuart Barrass, Kaizen Languages CEO We spoke with Stuart Barrass, CEO and Co-founder of Kaizen Languages, a startup that helps people with language aquisition through AI-Driven conversations. 36. From Education to Edutainment: The Evolution of Sharing Knowledge Edutainment is not a new term, but this term has gained more prominence since the computer and the Internet have become increasingly popular. 37. Why is the Education Industry Opting for Conversational AI? As we all know that education is very much important in ones life. Conversational AI can help to improve the teacher and student interaction. 38. The Challenges of Building an EdTech Company in the Post-COVID World Remote technologies and opportunities were already sweepingly popular before the nasty COVID-19 outbreak. 2020’s global pandemic and the resulting massive lockdown reinforced the industry-wide reach of online education and underlying technologies, boosting the growth of the EdTech industry by an annual 17-25%. The shift of both formal (school and university) and corporate education toward online is now stronger than ever, spawning new tech and business trends and dramatically popularizing the existing market tendencies. 39. The Future of EdTech Funding in India While the K-12 and higher education segments have witnessed significant growth in recent years, investing in the upskilling and reskilling segment can be a bett 40. The Markup Needs Your Help Investigating the Ed Tech Industry The Markup needs your help investigating educational technology companies. 41. This Security Regulation Is Blindsiding the Education Sector While CMMC deadlines are growing tighter, universities and other educational institutions have only recently discovered that they must comply with them. 42. What I Learned In My First Year As a Digital Student Exactly one year ago I have decided to heavily invest in myself starting with education, sport and healthy eating. While calculating the approximate cost of my new life plan I have realized that certain adjustments will have to be made. That’s when I remembered that we live in a world of free digital possibilities. So I made a pact with myself to learn as much as possible with 0 financial investments. Here’s what I got out of it. 43. Is the Rise of Preschoolers' App Usage a Pandemic Boom or a Paradigm Shift? In mid-2020, remote jobs, contactless delivery, and social distancing became the new normal. COVID-19 forced even the conservative education industry to change its rules. Children are not the face of this pandemic, but their academic growth, mental health, and social skills were affected, too. This is an overview of how COVID-19 pandemic affected kids' education, what is predicted for the global online education market, and how EdTech apps for children perform now. 44. Make Your EdTech Life-Changing by Applying These 5 UX Insights It's impossible to buid a well-converting edtech product without investing in the LX. Use these 5 insights to make your project life-changing. 45. How to Build a Language Learning App with Compose – Part 1 This is the first article, in a new series where I’ll be sharing my journey of building an app for learning a language with Jetpack Compose. 46. The Potential for AI in Personalized Learning AI already plays an important role in the development of personalized learning tools, and as time passes, its role is only going to increase. 47. EdTech: How Dutch Secondary Schools Are Transforming With Tech It's been 2 years since I joined a Dutch EdTech company as Lead Dev and in this article I'll explain how we are transforming communication for Dutch schools. 48. K-12 EdTech: AR Apps Are Changing the Way Kids Learn Augmented reality apps today are paving the way for widespread AR use in future classrooms globally. They can improve learning and provide other benefits. 49. Fintech: How COVID Affected Payments and the Underbanked The COVID-19 pandemic was a disruptor in the purest startup sense. The immediate shift to remote work, school, and socially distanced ways of life accelerated innovation by an estimated five years. 50. Approach Your B2B Sales Launch Like Another Startup: 5 Tips to Accelerate Growth The first and foremost rule to succeed is to treat the creation of a B2B department like a startup, even if you aren’t introducing a new product. 51. Trends in EdTech in that Take Remote Education to the Next Level EdTech is in high demand – Education must use the latest technologies in order to survive and develop. 52. How EdTech Increases Student Retention Students are dropping out of school more than ever. Recent advancements in edtech, provide students with tools they need to succeed despite challenges. 53. Edtech Learning Curves: Could Sliding Stock Prices Suggest Pandemic Boom was a Flash in the Pan? Edtech stocks across Wall Street have been heavily underperforming - especially those that opted to go public in 2021. So what's next? 54. Why Online Plagiarism Checkers are an Integral Part of E-Learning During the pandemic, e-learning technologies have been placed under the spotlight. The reason is that the EdTech industry became the key enabler of remote and distance learning. Thanks to applying technology in e-learning, thousands of students around the globe successfully completed the last semester. Chances are, they will continue studying remotely in autumn as well. 55. Notes on Duolingo's IPO and the Rise of EdTech Unicorns In this article we will talk about the rise of EdTech unicorns and the Duolingo IPO. 56. Online Learning Hits All-Time High, Software Engineer Anton Novikau Brings His Expertise to Talaera The demand for and interest in the e-learning industry has hit an all-time high. 57. #MyStartInTech: An Interview With Jon Gottfried, Co-Founder or Major League Hacking The tech workforce in the US is not growing at an optimal pace. The number of schools offering computer science is not enough which is impacting the access of computer science to young women and students from marginalized communities. 58. How Coding Education Prepares Kids for Life – Not Just Careers It's increasingly important for children to learn how to use technology and understand how it works – for everyday life and better careers. 59. Understanding 4 Levels of Evaluation: A study on Kirkpatrick's Instructional Design Model Kirkpatrick`s 4 Levels of Evaluation begins measuring the effectiveness of training from Reaction to Learning to Behaviour and finally learning, identifyi the 60. Your Kids Should Start Coding Early and Here's Why There are good reasons to believe that children that explore code early can develop more complex thinking processes. 61. How We Recreate the Idea of Educational Content [Part #2] The story "How We Recreate the Idea of Educational Content [Part #1]" you can read here. 62. Top EdTech Trends in 2022 and Beyond: Things You Can’t Miss EdTech has been quickly growing thanks to the many advances in technology in the last decade. These are the trends that will affect the field for the next year. 63. EdTech: 7 Ways to Be Better at Stock Photography in Online Education Stop using bad stock photos in edtech with these 7 tips on how to get the most out of your imagery choices. 64. Why and How We Expanded into the Chinese EdTech Market This is the nuts and bolts of the early results and returns of our startup's expansion into China's EdTech Industry. 65. How Education Can Happen in The Metaverse Companies are making a push for education within the metaverse, allowing both children and adults to learn in virtual spaces built on the blockchain. 66. How We Created a Mobile Tool For Learning Code In this article, we are going to talk about how we created the mobile version of CodeGym and where it led us. 67. Build vs. Buy: The AI Martech Conundrum Lomit Patel, Chief Growth Officer at Tynker, provides an overview of the pros and cons when building or buying an AI martech solution to capitlise on growth. 68. How to Design a Powerful LMS Platform: Real Example They were looking for a custom LMS platform that would be used by teachers, students, and parents. 69. Four Tips For The Newly Minted Remote Student As the classroom of the future changes, the students also need to adapt. As educational institutes are looking at long Coronavirus closures with millions of kids out of school worldwide, they are scrambling to reimagine how they can educate their students. 70. Benefits of AR in Education: A Brief Introduction for the Uninitiated How can teachers to ensure high quality of conducted classes and help students understand subjects properly? AR is the answer. 71. Interview: BrainCo CEO on The Future of Brain Machine Interface Tech BrainCo is a tech company that is dedicated to developing Brain Machine Interface technology, and it is the first Chinese team chosen by Harvard Innovation Lab. Located in Somerville, MA, the company is adjacent to Harvard University and MIT. 72. How COVID-19 May Forever Change the Way Professors Teach Few institutions were prepared for the sudden shift to remote teaching prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the response has been a real mixed bag. We have seen many institutions embrace this new reality, meeting the challenge head-on by training and supporting educators. But we’re also seeing scrambled and knee-jerk attempts at replicating the traditional classroom experience, which will no doubt affect attitudes towards remote learning. 73. 5 Innovations In Tech That Are Transforming Higher Education Many educational institutions are already using technology in education— whether to make the learning process more accessible and fun or drive cost savings. 74. How to Create a Converting Website for EdTech; An Analysis of 30 Landing Pages I analysed the TOP30 fastest growing EdTech landings to understand their conversion techniques. Monetizing the Curation Economy, Social Communities and Online Learning 3 big startup opportunities for your next venture. 78. How to Build a Successful eLearning Platform Like Coursera or Udemy If you are interested in investing in the eLearning sector, you will find helpful information in this blog about building an eLearning platform.