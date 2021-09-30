7 Visual Studio Tools to Improve Your Software Development in 2021

Microsoft's Visual Studio is among the most popular IDEs used by developers. Microsoft Visual Studio gets second place—only behind the editor of the same family, Visual Studio Code. About 11,000 options just for extensions are available. Extensions are add-ons that customize the coding experience. They allow new functions to be integrated, accelerating productivity. Seven options that can improve your software development in 2021 include Visual Assist, Seven Visual Studio Tools, InterBase Check, CPP Check and IntelliSense.