7 Tips to Make your Presentation Balanced and Appealing

Did you know that your audience can judge the effectiveness/appeal of your presentation in as little as five seconds? Or the attention span of most people (during a presentation) is for about 10-15 minutes?
Intimidating? Well, not really. Most of us go through the hassle of balancing text and images in a design.
According to data, 41% and 7% of presenters find it difficult to use visuals and fonts in their presentations, respectively.
Balancing your presentation right will help you pitch to the investors/clients and accentuate your brand image. Though a little tricky, getting the right ratio of text and pictures will help you get the most out of the content of your presentation.
In this article, we have listed a few tips to help you balance text and images in your presentation.
Before beginning, we want to point out –
Now, here are a few tips that will help you make crisp and compelling presentations.
1. Chalk Out Your Ideas On a Piece Of Paper First
The first step to making a compelling presentation is to sit with a piece of paper and pen to map out the structure. It will help you streamline your ideas and provide an appropriate structure to your presentation, including how and where to align your text and images. Also, try going for catchy and crisp one-line headlines.
Answer questions like -
2. Use The Magic Ratio
Keep all your text on one side and visual content on the other to determine the right proportion of both in your slides. Opting for a design having both text and images in a similar ratio might be a feasible option.
Here are a few tips you can keep in mind to keep the balance -
3. Choose Your Images Appropriately
Don’t stuff your presentation with pictures. Including one image per slide can be a good option. You can also work around rhetorical devices to make your visual content more meaningful and interesting. Rhetorical devices are a technique of using metaphor, irony, etc., which will help your audience see the subject matter from a different perspective.
4. Go for White Space When Placing the Text
Though there is no harm in putting text over images, not getting it right can make your content look obscure and messy. Placing your text over white space will make it legible and maintain the integrity of the image. Go for images with a low-pattern area and place text where it contrasts with the image.
You can remember the following points -
5. Use Creative Ways to Include Text as Part of the Image
You can include text as part of the image by incorporating them in ways that conform to the intended message. That way, you will not have to add text and image separately, but rather both components get added into one.
Some useful tips -
6. Go for Graphs and Charts for Better Alignment
Charts and graphs are other things that offer a lot of white space to write text. They make the text look pleasing with impactful information and sit well with your visual content. Create as many tables, graphs, and bars as required to make your presentation crisp and appealing.
Consider these points -
7. Mark Each Slide as a Separate Visual Content and Review it as Much as You Can
Create cohesion and unity in your slides by going for one font family. You can use different font sizes for headings and sub-headings and incorporate high-quality images to create a distinct look on each slide.
Getting the right balance between text and images by going creative will help you create compelling presentations. It will not only keep your audiences’ attention intact but also convey a powerful brand image.