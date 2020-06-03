7 Reasons Why You Should Switch To Linux

347 reads

Your current computer or laptop shows the same performance no longer? This is absolutely no reason to choose new hardware and invest money in buying a cut edge device. We know a much more attractive solution. It is Linux!

Linux is a component operating system that is considered to be the most stable and efficient. For a long time, people thought that it is complex for the general audience, and requires programming skills. But these days, Linux offers a large number of distributions that will make your use seamless. This operating system will help bring your computer back to

life and provide you with a unique experience for several next years.

We have prepared 7 compelling reasons why you should switch to Linux right now.

1. It's free

You cannot deny that the price matters. Windows and macOS bring many additional costs, even if the operating system was originally included in the laptop’s price. But Linux will offer you hundreds of free applications. You do not need to buy MS Office if you can just install LibreOffice from the application store. GIMP is decent, and, what is most important, a free alternative to Photoshop. And this is not to mention that updating the Linux will not cost you a dime.

Most Linux distributions are provided under a free license, which means that you can quite legally install them on your computers, and also use them freely.

2. It’s flexible

Each user who has a long history of using Windows or macOS knows how thorny this road is. These operating systems offer a few settings and set certain boundaries for you. If you need a more unique experience, you should switch to Linux. Fortunately, it allows you to experiment according to your desires and needs.

Don't like the KDE desktop? Use Kylin . Its appearance doesn’t seem attractive enough? Use extensions to change it. The options are almost limitless. Thanks to the flexibility, you can completely rebuild your entire OS, making it all that your heart desires. This is true for customization of the interface and for other aspects as well. You can at least independently edit the source code of the Linux kernel because its openness allows you to do this.

Finally, you work the way you want and not the way the Microsoft or macOS developers provided you with.

3. It’s easy to update

Close your eyes and remember: you start or restart Windows and see the update screen. It pleases a few users. Most simply cross their fingers and hope that the new update does not break the whole system. But if you use Linux, it is painless. Moreover, you cannot restart the computer every time you update the application. Restartin g Linux machines doesn’t happen very often, only in case when need to update kernel.

4. It’s secure

In fact, this argument is the most persuasive for many users. If you want to forget about viruses, malware, and ransomware, you should change your current operating system. Many large corporations such as Google and Facebook use Linux to protect their users because they realize how safe it is. Viruses are written mainly for Windows, and therefore, you can forget about antivirus software and other unpleasant things related to this.

In addition, it must be understood that the principle of operation of any Linux distribution implies increased security. Certain system file actions require root privileges. You can get them only with the permission of the user, and therefore the likelihood of malware infection is very much reduced. Of course, this does not mean that you will never run into security issues now. But the risk of this is minimized in Linux.



for respecting the personal space of each user. For many of them, this is one of the main reasons to switch to Linux, especially in connection with

recent events (when When it goes about Windows, you may know that some user data can be disclosed. But the policy of Linux, and all free software in general, providesfor respecting the personal space of each user. For many of them, this is one of the main reasons to switch to Linux, especially in connection withrecent events (when it turned out that certain user information was leaking in Windows 10). In any case, using Linux, you will be sure that all your personal data remains safe and no one except you has access to it.

5. It just works

When you came across Windows or macOS crashes, you probably dreamed of an operating system that would just work. Failures in

Linux are almost impossible. And even if something went wrong with one

application, the chances of blocking the entire system are minimal. In

addition, you can use the virtual console and close the emergency application. Remember the blue screen of death? Now you can forget about it.

Besides, Linux itself is strikingly more productive than other operating systems (for this reason it is used on servers), even with graphical environments, Linux distributions continue to be undemanding to PC resources.

For a long time, Linux was considered a rather complicated program for installation and use. This contributed to the spread of the opinion that only geeks use it, but today everything has changed. You can install modern Linux on your computer or laptop with absolutely no effort. This operating system is user-friendly: just point and click with the mouse to succeed!

7. Powerful Commands

Linux comes with lots of powerful commands that makes OS administration more easy.

No matter whether you’re a seasoned Linux user or a newbie who’s just starting to get his feet wet in this fantastic world of Unix systems, mastering the various terminal commands is a must for everybody. Some most commonly used commands pwd, ls,cd, mkdir, df and fdisk. For shell scripts most commonly used commands are awk, sed, bc, grep, tr command , etc.

8. It’s compatible with older computers

Windows and macOS users probably think that every upgrade to a new version requires the purchase of new hardware. This is already quite familiar to modern society. This process is called ‘planned obsolescence’. But with Linux, you can forget about it. In fact, a huge number of distributions were developed specifically for old equipment.

If, for example, you have some old laptop, where new versions of Windows really slow down very much, then the lightweight Linux distribution (with the graphic shell Xfce or mate) will breathe new life into it. As users note, old PCs start to work much faster. Using Lubuntu, Linux Lite, Peppermint OS, or Bodhi Linux you save money and contribute to the environment.

Tags