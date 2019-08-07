7 Reasons Why You Should Keep Learning C/C++

Many programmers are frustrated with and leaning away toward the C/C++ programming languages because of the following reasons:

(1) Very steep learning curve..



Many people joined the programming world by learning C or C++, but it’s

rare for them to keep learning and mastering these two languages well

because they get frustrated in handling the low-level programming

elements such as pointers, the memory storage model, address alignment,

templates expansion, multi-thread data races, and so on. If these

elements are not handled properly, the app will have a high probability

of crashing, which will frustrate the new programmer.

(2) Rarely used in modern application development



Nowadays we have many advanced programming languages like Java, C#,

Python, Javascript, Go, etc for application development and it seems

insane if someone wanted to develop a Web application or backend service

in pure C/C++. The common application areas have been taken over by

more advanced programming languages such as:

Web front-end development: Javascript/Typescript rule everything and the three popular frameworks in frontend are Angular, React, and Vue.

Web back-end service development: Javascript (Node), Python (Flask, Django), Java, and PHP are the popular technologies used.

Desktop application development: QT (PyQT, C++), Electron (Javascript), WPF (C#).

Mobile application development: iOS (Objective-C, Swift), Android (Java).

Distributed systems, Big Data, Cloud Computing: Java, Go, Groovy, Scala.

Data science, AI (Artificial Intelligence), ML (Machine Learning): Python.

It looks like C/C++ are rarely used in these modern application

development areas. So why should we still learn C/C++? Here are 7

reasons why you should:

1. Master other advanced programming languages faster.



Almost all other modern programming languages and popular libraries are built by C/C++. Here are some typical examples:

– Java: The core of Java Virtual Machine hotspot is implemented in C++.



– Python: The Python interpreter is implemented in C.



– Javascript: The most popular Javascript engine V8 is implemented in C++.



– Numpy: One of the most popular scientific libraries in Python and it

is widely used in AI and ML, but its core module is implemented in C.

If you just remember the syntax of a programming language or can use

the common libraries well, it doesn’t mean you truly mastered the

programming language. Knowing the theory behind the languages can help

you develop applications in the language more efficiently, which then

means you truly mastered the language. But the prerequisite for all of

that is you have to know C/C++ well.

2. Bring performance.



When programming in the advanced programming languages, we mainly focus

on the implementation of functionalities. We usually use guidelines of

best practice to avoid silly mistakes but it is not nearly enough when

you need to gain better performance. Better performance requires careful

profiling and analysis to find out which code are the performance hot

spot and how to rewrite them in a more efficient way.

If you know C/C++ enough, then it will aide you in gaining a better

performance because you know how these advanced programming languages

run at its lowest level. You will be able to discover the issue faster

which may be performance decay, the expensive CPU instructions, the

cache miss, the tradeoff of context switching, or something else.

3. Understand the fundamental computer theories well.



Computer networks, operating systems, computer architecture, and

compiler theories are four of the most important fundamental computer

theories and almost all of our new techniques are built based on these

four.

If you are just programming in the advanced programming languages,

these machine-level details are usually hidden from you. But these

techniques are really important if you want to jump out of the existing

frameworks and develop something more.

For example, when the network status is unstable and you need a

reliable connection you would not solve the issue with TCP because TCP

brings a large latency due to its large retransmission timeout. So how

should you do it?

If you understand a computer network well, you can build your own

reliable protocol with more aggressive and efficient retransmission

schemes. You would then need to integrate it into the network’s SDK and

you may need to know how the network protocols are implemented in the

Operating System. Your implementation should be efficient so you have to

know the computer architecture well too such as using the CPU cache,

memory, and network adaptors effectively. Finally, if you want to

provide API interfaces for other advanced languages, like Python,

Javascript etc, you need to know how the language binding works and

compiler theories helps with that.

Most importantly, all these key techniques are based on C/C++.

4. C/C++ powers the world



C/C++ is everywhere. In particular, they power more technologies than we give it credit for.

Most operating system kernels are written in C, including but not limited to Windows, Linux, Mac, iOS, Android and so on.

Modern browsers are also written in C/C++. like Chrome, Firefox etc.

Modern game engines are written in C/C++, like Unity3D, Unreal Engine, cocos2d-x etc.

As mentioned above, programming languages compilers and interpreters are implemented in C/C++ too.

According to the TIOBE Index for March 2018, C/C++ are still the most

popular languages. So don’t hesitate to keep learning these two

languages that are still powering the world.

5. Interfacing languages

The problem here is that the C++ interface and ABI (Application

Binary Interface) isn’t standardized, and depends on the compiler you’ve

used. If the library was compiled with a different compiler (or even a

different version), you might not be able to call into it.

Not so with C, where the interface is defined and standardized, and is used by many other languages as well.

6. Efficient machine code produced by C++ compilers

Uh, no. C++ not only suffers from the same problem as C here (the

language basically can’t make any guarantees whatsoever about the code),

its hideously complex syntax prevents compilers from even compiling it

correctly!

There’s a reason why the OCaml compiler can produce faster code than C

compilers, and why C++ programs are so huge when compiled.

7. You will hardly be seen as a hacker if you don’t know C++

This is an excellent point for generating flame wars, since it relies

entirely on your definition of a hacker, and what you think of C++.

Personally, I know C++, and I want my lifetime back that I spent

working with that language. C++ is needlessly complex, the “OO” is a

joke, and it has so many hidden traps I’m surprised no one has been

eaten yet by a C++ compiler.

And the fact that C++ is an almost complete superset of C might have

been a good idea to win over the C programmers, but it also means you

get all of Cs problems like the preprocessor, and casting, etc.

Someone with a passion for programming languages might know C++, but I can’t imagine them really liking it.



So get started with C/C++ and keep learning. Don’t be scared off by

its difficulty and steep learning curve. Once you have mastered them,

you will gain a lot more knowledge than you expected!

Summary

Computers are not about calculations, they are about

information—organizing, retrieving, and manipulating it. You want to

write efficient programs? Then you need to understand and learn to work

with data structures. Data structures and algorithms tell you how you

can put the programming languages you mastered to good use. Pick up C

and C++ and implement and play around with data structures, and see how

exciting it all is. In spite of young upstarts, dependable C and C++

continue to be the programming languages of choice for several

applications.

