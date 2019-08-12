7 Reasons Why You Should Keep Learning AWS

Why should I learn AWS?

Cloud computing is taking the tech world by storm and so is the need

to learn cloud computing. The only thing certain in IT today is that

it’s never too late to cash in on the cloud. The demand curve for cloud

skills will only grow at a rapid pace as cloud becomes critical to IT

and businesses at large. According to Forbes, the spending on public

cloud services is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate

of 19.4% from $70B in 2015 to more than $141B in 2019. AWS generated a

revenue of $5.44 billion in first quarter of 2018, 49% increase

year-on-year. With Fortune 500 companies and institutions like NASA,

General Electrics, Netflix, IMDb, AirBnB, to name a few extensively

using AWS cloud computing services- AWS is the leader in the cloud

computing market growing at a breakneck pace.

Still not convinced if AWS is for you? This blog will give you the

top 7 reasons to learn AWS and help you understand why should you pursue

AWS careers.

Reasons to Learn AWS

1) AWS -Fastest Growing Public Cloud in the World

AWS was officially launched in 2006 and there were around 180,000

developers on the platform by 2007. By 2015, AWS revenue was $6Billion

USD per annum and since then revenues have doubled and are growing at an

exponential rate .AWS enjoys the advantage of 7 year head start before

facing like-minded competition, and since then the team has never slowed

down. AWS is continuously boosting its growth every quarter. AWS

expanded by 42% in third quarter of 2017 which increased to 45% in

fourth quarter and then 49% in first quarter of 2018. The fastest

growing AWS products used by customers include data crunching tool

Amazon EMR (Elastic MapReduce) growing at a compound annual growth rate

of 24% , network monitoring offering Amazon CloudWatch growing at a

compound annual growth rate of 23%, and serverless product AWS Lambda

growing at a compound annual growth rate of 18%. Considering AWS’ huge

lead, if the current trends continue, we are likely to witness

remarkable acceleration in AWS growth in future.

2) Increased Enterprise Cloud Migration to AWS

It is not only small organizations migrating to the cloud, even

commercial enterprises are migrating to the cloud at a rapid pace.

According to a report from McKinsey’s Silicon Valley group, 77%

companies were dependent on traditional IT infrastructure till 2015 but

with large enterprise migrating to cloud-based infrastructure, the

number is expected to drop down to 43% in 2018. Organizations migrating

their services and applications to the cloud are confronted with

multiple challenges and roadblocks. The cloud platforms like AWS, Azure,

Google offer several automated features but migration is not one of

them. This implies that organizations have to depend on customised,

professional services from providers. There is an increasing demand for

cloud professionals who can oversee migration projects in a secure and

organised manner. This requires professionals to have in-depth knowledge

of any chosen cloud platform like AWS. Becoming a certified AWS

solutions architect will endow you with the entire process of shifting

from an existing on-premise application to AWS cloud.

3) AWS Careers Pay Top Money

AWS Certified Solutions Architects -Associate professionals earn an

average salary of $121,292, over $13,000 higher than the average salary

of top 15 IT certified professionals. The salaries for AWS skills in

premium areas like Austin, San Francisco, Washington, or Boston are 25%

higher than usual. According to PayScale, non-architect related AWS

cloud jobs garner comparatively lower pay checks over architect jobs.

The best-paid positions that can help professionals make the most money

from their cloud jobs is –

AWS Enterprise Cloud Architect –$138,051

AWS Senior Cloud Solutions Architect -$132,092

Top Paying AWS Skills According to Indeed.com

AWS SkillSalary

DynamoDB$141,813

Elastic MapReduce (EMR)$136,250

CloudFormation$132,308

Elastic Cache$125,625

CloudWatch$121,980

Lambda$121,481

Kinesis$121,429

Key Management Service$117,297

Elastic Beanstalk$114,219

Redshift$113,9504)

4. AWS Skills on the list of most in-demand skills since 2015

“The need for cloud and data specialists is unlikely to abate

anytime soon, especially as the software platforms powering businesses

become more powerful (and, in many ways, more complex). For tech

professionals, learning any new cloud-related skills is a reliable way

to advance their careers. On the employer side of the equation,

companies should prepare to continue paying top dollar for specialists

in increasingly ubiquitous technologies.”- said Dice President Bob Melk

Knowing which way the wind blows and then keeping up with the change

in the same direction is the need of the hour. And as of today the wind

seems to be blowing into AWS cloud. As Google trends indicate,

organizations are heading for a serious skills shortage around AWS.

Professionals yearning for a lucrative career should run in this

direction. With more than 350,000 professionals required to fill cloud

job roles there’s clearly a huge opportunity for people who can prove

their skills. AWS skills are sitting high on the list of most in-demand

skills for employers.

Use the search term “Cloud” for a simple full-time jobs search today

on Indeed.com and you will see that there are more than 70,000 results.

Of these Amazon Web Services (AWS) skills are the most in-demand skills

with 25,361 open jobs. 60% of the cloud computing job postings ask for

skills related to Amazon Web Services.

According to a Indeed report, there has been a significant growth of

37% in the Australian job market for AWS professionals in the past year.

The statistics reveal that the number of open AWS jobs is 6 to 12 times

more than the number of job seekers. There are not sufficient people

who know how work with AWS cloud services and jobs are going unfilled

with salaries sky-rocketing for skilled and certified AWS professionals.

It is clearly evident that cloud computing skills and , specifically

AWS cloud skills are and will continue to be in great demand over the

years to come. AWS’s dominance as a public cloud platform is a major

catalyst driving demand for AWS skills and certifications to higher

levels in the coming years.

5. Flexibility & Scalability

Now that I have already mentioned scalability let’s discuss that

first. Right from initiation Amazon’s focus has been on scalability.

This flexibility meant businesses could easily scale up or down to meet

the business needs. The same philosphy has been incorporated by AWS

which greatly helps the users.This extremely flexible system is now the

hallmark of AWS, and is one of the main reasons to choose AWS. Hence on

demand scalability and flexibility find their place in the list of top 7

reasons to learn AWS and use it.

6. The AWS Certification is a goal that is achievable



resources exist to help prospective exam takers to learn AWS. The best

way to learn AWS is often by taking some form of

AWS Architect training comes in the form of live instructor-led

training, virtual and digital training in addition to a plethora of

Oftentimes, the best AWS training is training that offers a combination of theory with a great deal of hands-on exposure to the core services on the platform. The wealth of information that exists as well as the overwhelming amount of sample questions and best practices available makes achieving your certification a real possibility.

Oftentimes, the best AWS training is training that offers a

combination of theory with a great deal of hands-on exposure to the core

services on the platform. The wealth of information that exists as well

as the overwhelming amount of sample questions and best practices

available makes achieving your certification a real possibility.

7. AWS community

This opens up greater networking opportunities for certified

candidates. AWS certified candidates gain access to the AWS certified

LinkedIn community, receive invites to regional events and free practice

exams to prepare for other certifications.

Amazon also provides you with official AWS certified logo usage and

digital badges so you can display your credentials to the world.

In closing, AWS has become one of the fastest growing technology

products in information technology. Companies are moving forward with

AWS at astounding rates. Getting your AWS certification now will help

you to gain the necessary knowledge and learn the tools needed to work

within this new landscape of technology.



We have also come up with a curriculum which covers exactly what you

would need to crack the Solution Architect Exam! You can have a look at

This brings us to the end of this blog on Top 7 reasons to learn AWS.

Better Jobs

Finally, everyone in this world is learning one or the other for what

purpose? Yes, obviously to get a wonderful and meaningful job to lead a

peaceful life. Are you not ready to get hold of an innovative and

powerful job in this amazing competitive world? If any of you waiting to

enter the world of cloud industry, better go ahead with cloud computing

course which can tremendously benefit you to reach the interview phase.

We are at the end of this blog! There are many courses and training

session on AWS, either online or offline. Be sure that there is no end

for learning and age is not a matter for enhancing the technical skills.

AWS plays a major role in this competitive technology world and none of

us are underestimated to keep away from learning such concepts.

Now you are aware of the top 7 reasons to learn AWS and now what are

you waiting for? Just keep rocking with all your valuable skills to

enter the AWS world.

