7 Qualitative Metrics to Measure Code Quality that Every Engineer Needs to Know

317 reads

High-quality code is critical to creating functional error and bug-free software that is easy to edit and understand. With these code quality metrics, engineering teams can see trends and patterns of the problem areas that need fixing. These metrics include vocabulary, program length, the number of bugs, and testing time. They are primarily used to measure maintainability, especially regarding maintainability. It’s impossible to automate but you can create a habit in your Engineering team to report and address technical issues on a regular basis.