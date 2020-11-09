7 Powerful Facebook Marketing Tips To Help Your Business Grow

As an entrepreneur, you are probably well aware that building a strong online presence for your business is not an option anymore, but a requirement. That means you have to brush up on your digital marketing skills, if you want to achieve your business goals and help your company grow.

It can’t be denied that social media platforms play a major role in developing an effective digital marketing strategy these days. Out of all the social media platforms available there’s one that reigns above all others and that is Facebook. With over 2.7 billion monthly active users worldwide, Facebook is the most popular social network out there, so no business can afford to miss the amazing marketing opportunities it provides.

So, if you want to leverage the power of social media to boost your online presence and grow your business, here are some powerful tips that will help you perfect your Facebook marketing strategy.

Set your goals

All successful marketing strategies start with setting clear and attainable goals. Otherwise the methods and tactics you choose to use won’t bring the results you expect. Knowing what you want to achieve will help you identify the best solutions to turn your plans into reality and will help you measure the effectiveness of your Facebook marketing strategy. If you haven’t set your goals yet, here are some common objectives companies usually have in mind when building their Facebook strategy:

Increasing brand awareness

Increasing audience engagement

Increasing sales and lead generation

Increasing web traffic

Know your audience

Before you start implementing any methods into your Facebook strategy, you must first gain a better understanding of Facebook users. Who are the people that use this social platform? Where do they live? What are their interests and characteristics? – these are just some of the questions you have to answer. Then you can move on to studying your own Facebook audience. Using Facebook Page Insights can be helpful in this respect, giving you all the information you need to know about the people your business interacts with.

Boost likes and followers

The online is a very competitive environment as it is, but it can be extremely difficult to get people to notice you when you’re just starting out. If our Facebook page lacks followers and likes, the quickest solution is to buy Facebook page likes to boost your online visibility.

There are many sites out there that provide various Facebook services where you can buy page likes, buy posts likes or buy followers for your Facebook account. What’s more, some of these providers are catering to businesses that are on a tight budget, so their services are pretty affordable.

Focus on visuals

Facebook, just like most social media platforms, is highly visual. That’s why focusing on posting high-quality visual content is one of the smartest moves to attract Facebook users and keep them coming back to your page. Apart from choosing a recognizable profile picture (the company’s logo, for example), you must make sure all the photos on your account are properly optimized. The images you use are the easiest way to convey your message to the audience, showcase your brand’s personality and boost engagement.

Choose your CTA button

Every Facebook business account has a CTA button at the top of the page. This is a customizable feature, so you can decide what your CTA button says, depending on what you want your audience to do. The options are: Book Now, Contact Us, Use App, Play Game, Shop Now, Sign Up, Watch Video. You can link these CTAs to your landing page, a video, a contact form or any other location to serve your marketing purposes. Just think of the CTA button as a way to point your Facebook visitors in the right direction.

Keep your audience engaged

Attracting followers to your Facebook page is one thing, but keeping them is a whole different story. Without proper engagement, you can easily lose the people that were once interested in your business. After all, that’s the main purpose of a social media platform: to discuss, share content, ideas and keep people engaged.

The easiest way to boost Facebook engagement is simply by interacting with your audience constantly, asking questions, responding to comments, posting content on relevant topics, sharing useful information etc.

Monitor your results

If you want to make sure your Facebook marketing strategy works, you must keep an eye on relevant metrics. Facebook Page Insights can help you measure and analyze your Facebook presence and activity, providing a comprehensive view of your pages’ performance.

You’ll be able to see what type of content draws the most visits and engagement and what isn’t working as you expected, so you can tweak your Facebook marketing strategy and gain better results in the future.

