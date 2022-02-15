7 NFT Makers to Create Your NFT Art Collection with No Code

In this article you will find best Free NFT Generator to Make Your NFT Art Collection without Coding.

NFTs, NFTs, NFTs. Everyone is talking about NFTs. Started as a way to legalize digital art, NFT has now become a multi-billion dollar industry. From 12-year-old Benyamin Ahmed to American Rapper Snoop Dogg to entrepreneur Gary Vee, people are showing broad interest in NFTs.





Still considered to be in the early stages, NFTs are making headlines every day. Truthfully, the unique digital assets have gone way beyond its expectations and are capturing mass markets worldwide.





For those who are unfamiliar with the NFT world, let me explain to you in brief what NFTs are.





Think of NFT as a non-fungible asset, which is an asset that is unique and can’t be replaced by something else. Each NFT is contained in a smart contract, which means the token is unique and can’t be copied or counterfeited.





It’s impossible to hack into a smart contract, unlike regular wallets. NFTs can also be bought and sold across multiple exchanges, creating a decentralized global marketplace for digital assets. In essence, NFTs are crypto collectibles that you can buy and sell from anywhere in the world.





Now that you have a bit of idea about NFTs, let’s discuss a few best NFT builders that can help you create your own NFT collection easily and efficiently.





Disclaimer: I am currently employed by Appy Pie as a search manager and thus have a vested interest in the Appy Pie products mentioned in the article. However, this article reflects my unbiased and genuine opinions about every product mentioned in the article.





1. Appy Pie NFT Generator

Appy Pie NFT Generator is one of the latest NFT makers that help you create your own NFT art collection without any coding or designing skills.





Easy-to-use and cost-effective, Appy Pie NFT Generator offers a plethora of features to meet the wide needs of art creators.





Pros

Pre-built NFT templates

No coding required

Option to upload your own digital art elements

Export NFT collection in your preferred formats such as JPG, PNG, etc.

Intuitive and customizable interface

Create NFT collection of 1000 NFTs in minutes





Cons

New software. Might have bugs

No 3D support (at time of writing)

Freemium platform





2. NFT Creator





NFT Creator is the best NFT maker for making NFTs on iPads. You can change the look and feel of the images the way you want by adding filters, fonts, etc.





NFT Creator is quite affordable compared to other NFT makers in the market. You can use it to make your own NFT collection without breaking your bank.





Pros

Provides 1000+ background options, fonts, artistic fillers, etc.

Competitive pricing

Create your own NFT collection with little to none designing skills





Cons

Functions only on iOS13 or MacOS11 (at time of writing)





3. SketchAR





SketchAR is yet another great NFT maker that transforms digital art into NFTs. You can use this NFT maker to create, sell and explore unique digital artworks.





The interesting thing about SketchAR is that it picks the top artists every week and converts their work into NFTs for free.





Pros

Merged AR and AI experience

Free step-by-step guides and drawing courses





Cons

Shaky images sometimes

Dark filters makes the image completely dark





4. GoArt

Turn photos into artwork with ease using the NFT creator from GoArt. This NFT generator makes it easy for you to convert any random photo into stylish art by combining classic techniques from age-old artists.





GoArt uses cutting-edge technology to make stunning artworks that look legit and cool.





Pros

Plethora of artistic filters

Simple interface

Print NFT in high-def

Print NFT on t-shirts and show off your talent





Cons

Premium platform

App failure sometimes





5. NightCafé

NightCafé is one of the widely popular NFT generators that use AI powered technology and machine learning to help users create, organize and see their digital artwork on different devices easily.





You can use NightCafé’s unique creation tools to make an NFT collection that stands out and grabs the user's attention.





Pros

Manage NFTs across multiple devices

Bulk create option to help you generate hundreds of NFTs in minutes

Hundreds of unique filters and tools

Code-free platform





Cons

Freemium platform

Allows 2 artworks per day under free edition





6. Fotor

Fotor is another easy-to-use NFT builder that allows people with absolutely no art skills to create NFTs using AI technologies in minutes.





With Fotor, you have nothing to worry about. Simply upload your image, choose an art style and let the NFT maker handle the rest for you.





Pros

No coding or designing skills needed

No need to create an account to download your NFTs

Plenty of designs, filters, editing, and effects options





Cons

No autosave functionality





7. Hotpot.ai

Last, but not least is Hotpot.ai. It is one of the amazing NFT creators that help you be a part of the NFT movement, whether you have any design skills or not.





AI-powered, Hotpot.ai allows you to create personalized NFTs as well as to enlarge NFTs. You can even use this NFT builder to create an NFT out of old pictures.





Pros

AI Spark writer, a feature to give new artists ideas and inspirations for NFT creation

Monthly passes for unlimited art creation

Affordable plans





Cons

NFT quality still needs improvement

Limited customization options





Summing Up

This was our list of the best NFT makers that can help you make your own NFT collection in no time. Most of these apps and platforms are quite affordable and easy to use. So what are you waiting for? Make your own NFT collection using any of these NFT builders and get the most out of the blockchain technology.





