7 LinkedIn Automation Tools for B2B Digital Marketers to Generate Leads

The best LinkedIn automation tools are designed to shed redundant sales prospecting tasks off your shoulders. These tools improve your productivity and efficiency while allowing you to focus on the most critical aspect of the sales funnel. Octopus CRM is a leading automation tool that helps you perform LinkedIn networking and prospecting with ease and in a secure environment. It allows you to build your own marketing funnel on LinkedIn by personalizing interactions with connections. The best tools are available for B2B marketing and sales professionals who wish to gain to access to advanced features to boost their productivity.

@ linkedinbot OctopusCRM LinkedIn Automation Tool for B2B prospecting and LinkedIn lead generation. Automate LinkedIn with Octopus CRM software.

Social media usage is imperative for businesses to grow and stay competitive in today’s digital age. And when it comes to B2B marketing and sales, there’s no powerful social network than LinkedIn to make an impact, connect with your prospects, and boost your overall outreach.

While you can use the traditional approaches to find leads on LinkedIn if you operate your business on a small scale, if you want to grow your business or are already operating on a large scale, it makes sense to use powerful and best LinkedIn automation tools in 2021.

These tools improve your productivity and efficiency while allowing you to focus on the most critical aspect of the sales funnel.

Automation and Lead Generation Tools

LinkedIn automation tools allow you to shed the redundant sales prospecting tasks off your shoulders. Growth in digital outreach signals an automatic increase in sales; therefore, having the best LinkedIn automation at your disposal can help our business take the leap forward.

Automation tools provide you with the convenience to focus on other vital aspects of your work, such as interacting with potential clientele. The expenses involved in purchasing the best LinkedIn automation tools are very measly compared to the potential revenue they’re bound to generate.

LinkedIn automation tools are designed differently. As such, it is essential to do your research before choosing a tool that suits your business needs.

What is LinkedIn Automation? Get the Most With LinkedIn Autopilot

LinkedIn automation means using tools to automatically send out connection requests, respond to messages, do endorsements, and more that you would otherwise be required to perform manually.

These tools make LinkedIn prospecting and lead generation a breeze. Use the best LinkedIn automation software to put your lead generation and associated outreach campaigns on LinkedIn autopilot mode, which gives you the freedom to focus on other aspects of your business.

Here’re some reasons why you must consider using Top LinkedIn automation tools

They save time because manually searching for leads and sending connection requests is time-consuming

They give your mass outreach campaign a personal touch, making your interactions seem more natural

They generate reports for your outreach campaigns by tracking lead responses and conversions

They make A/B testing easier, giving you more room to experiment with strategy, templates, etc.

They integrate with other marketing and lead generation tools

By making LinkedIn automation and marketing tools a part of your outreach, you can introduce an omnichannel approach to your marketing game.

Best LinkedIn Automation Tools

If you are new to LinkedIn automation platforms, finding a reliable tool can be challenging given the many different options out there. The good news is that we sliced and diced the top LinkedIn automation platforms to come up with a rundown of the 7 leading tools:

Without further ado, let’s go straight to our list.

1. Octopus CRM

If you’re looking for an inexpensive yet powerful and features-rich LinkedIn automation tool, Octopus CRM has you covered.

Octopus CRM is a leading automation tool that helps you perform LinkedIn networking and prospecting with ease and in a secure environment.

Using this tool, you can automate sending out bulk connection requests, viewing profiles, endorsing skills, sending personalized messages, and more. It allows you to build your own marketing funnel on LinkedIn by personalizing interactions with connections.

Octopus CRM also allows you to monitor your outreach campaign by providing you with the relevant statistics and overall trends. On top of that, it helps you control your LinkedIn activity besides allowing Zapier and Hubspot integration. Moreover, Octopus CRM is compatible with all LinkedIn account types.

Octopus CRM offers four different pricing packages. The starter package is priced at $6.99 per month, the pro package is $9.99 per month, and the advanced package costs $14.99 a month. Finally, the unlimited package comes at $24.9 per month if paid annually.

2. LinkedIn Sales Navigator

LinkedIn Sales Navigator is yet another excellent automation tool. It comes with an advanced lead and company searching feature that helps you find the right businesses and companies with more relevant prospects.

This automation tool also provides you with lead recommendations that help you discover the right people by customizing your suggestions.

Moreover, LinkedIn Sales Navigator comes with advanced filtering, CRM integration, and more. It helps you automatically save the leads you are reaching out to, log any sales activities, add customized notes, and connect to your CRM.

This automation tool is designed for B2B sales professionals who wish to gain access to advanced features to boost their productivity. If you want to increase your leads and enhance results, LinkedIn Sales Navigator has your back.

But remember that it is best to get this tool only if you know your way around LinkedIn and wish to take things up a notch to obtain better outcomes.

LinkedIn Sales Navigator comes with three pricing options. For professional users, LinkedIn Sales Navigator offers a package of $64.99 per month. Team user packages are charged at $103.33 per month. Finally, LinkedIn Sales Navigator brings you an Enterprise package that is completely customized as per your individual needs and is priced accordingly.

While LinkedIn Sales Navigator may be on the pricier side of the spectrum, the tool pays for itself in the form of new leads and deals. If you wish to test the waters first, then try LinkedIn

Sales Navigator’s month-long free trial that you can withdraw from at any time.

3. Expandi

Expandi is one of the leading LinkedIn automation tools out there. Easy to set up and super convenient, Expandi features many standout features that contribute to its success and popularity.

Expandi introduces webhooks, making it easier to link the tool with another marketing or LinkedIn lead generation tool, such as Zapier, to create a solid omnichannel approach with hyper-personalization.

This automation tool comes with an intelligent inbox feature that helps manage your inbox with ease. Expandi’s smart inbox helps boost customer engagement and ensures that none of your messages go unnoticed.

Also, Expandi’s dynamic personalization feature allows you to message people based on a custom variable beyond their first name and work affiliations.

Unlike many other automation tools, this automation tool provides you with a local and dedicated IP address, thereby ensuring your business security. Most LinkedIn tools provide you with a different IP address with every log in, compromising your account safety. That’s not the case with Expandi.

Expandi is an excellent LinkedIn tool for B2B sales professionals, agency owners, growth hackers, and people managing multiple LinkedIn accounts. It features a user-friendly dashboard that allows quick account switching, making LinkedIn account management super convenient and efficient.

Priced at $99 per month, Expandi comes with a free week-long trial.

4. Dux-Soup

Dux-Soup is yet another popular LinkedIn automation tool out there. This tool makes connecting and engaging with prospects and leads much more effortless. It is also available in the form of a Chrome extension.

In order to ensure that the automation tool is running, you are required to have your LinkedIn open the whole time in your browser. Despite this minor drawback, Dux-Soup is a simple tool that is of particular help to new LinkedIn users.

Dux-Soup’s primary focus is lead generation and outreach. The integrated automatic lead tools help you manage your prospects by automatically leaving tags and notes directly on the user profiles you wish to target and reach out to!

You can also use this tool to download LinkedIn profile details and upload them to your CRM for easier lead management. Furthermore, you can use it to automate the process of finding LinkedIn profiles and sending connecting requests and personalized messages.

What makes Dux-Soup particularly remarkable, however, is their super responsive customer support team.

Dux-Soup is primarily designed for sales teams, but it also helps individuals who wish to work with an easy-to-use and user-friendly automation tool.

The platform regularly publishes new guides to assist its users with automation management. While this tool does not offer many advanced outreach and safety features, it is a good platform for beginners who wish to try their hand at LinkedIn automation.

Dux-Soup offers three pricing models depending on their service, namely free, professional at $11.25 per user per month, and turbo at $41.25 per user per month.

5. Phantombuster

Phantombuster is a data extraction and code-free LinkedIn bot that helps you generate leads, effectively target your audiences, and automate growth. In fact, Phantombuster can automate most of your web actions, such as chain automation, task scheduling, and more.

Phantombuster, as the name suggests, is based around phantoms that can perform automated actions and extract data. It is an excellent LinkedIn network booster that helps you connect with relevant LinkedIn users.

Phantombuster also serves as a LinkedIn profile scraper that collects relevant data, including name, job title, position, and more, from a list of profiles. You can even use it to send personalized messages to your connections. This automation tool also facilitates engagement by automatically commenting and liking posts.

Offering you a plethora of features and automation tips, Phantombuster works best when used with another LinkedIn automation tool of your choice. If you wish to explore new growth hacks and save your time searching for relevant profiles, Phantombuster can help you speed up the process and get you ahead of your competitors.

Phantombuster can cost $30.00 per feature per month. The cost can go as high as $900 per month, depending on the features you choose. You can use this tool’s free trial to determine if it works for you.

6. WeConnect

WeConnect is a cloud-based LinkedIn automation tool that focuses on finding, cultivating, and finalizing more deals. WeConnect promises better user security as compared to other browser tools simply by being cloud-based.

This platform helps automate LinkedIn networking with a personalized approach. It serves as a powerful campaign manager that you can use to run multiple campaigns depending on your campaign preferences and target audience profiles.

WeConnect also offers intelligent reply management that visualizes and interacts with potential connections. It helps discover new opportunities and endorse new skills as well.

The user management of this tool is very friendly. It allows you to add more users to your account, track your LinkedIn campaign reports, and monitor everything conveniently using a single dashboard.

This LinkedIn automation platform is best for everyone, including B2B salespersons, marketers, sales teams, and recruiters. Promising simple usability paired with a clean interface, WeConnect brings you an array of advanced features to supercharge your business growth.

This tool is priced at $49 per month, and you pay as you go, depending on the number of users you are managing.

7. Zopto

Zopto focuses on helping sales teams improve their lead generation efforts. It allows you to filter your target customers and conduct customized searches. It is a good tool for B2B sales professionals looking for automation tools to improve sales and conversions.

The best part is that Zopto allows you to filter your customers by location, title, industry, company size, seniority level, and more. It also allows you to monitor your prospects’ desired level of engagement by customizing relevant features, such as invites, messages, etc.

Zopto takes automation to the next level by allowing you to manage your leads by tracking them on your live dashboard. This live dashboard provides you with detailed stats and other information related to your LinkedIn outreach campaign.

All in all, Zopto provides users with all the essential LinkedIn automation software features along with additional new features, such as advanced reporting, InMail messages, Twitter engagement, etc.

This tool works best for startups and sales teams who wish to improve their lead generation and outreach game.

Zopto offers three plans: Personal priced at $215 per month, Grow at $395 per month, and Agency at $895 per month.

Best LinkedIn Automation Software: Parting Thoughts

No matter what automation tool you opt for, it is critical to keep LinkedIn automation safety practices in mind. Your automation tool must be optimized not only for growth but also for security. And the platform you choose must meet your business needs and requirements.

Do not subscribe to platforms only based on their popularity or ratings because what suits another business will not necessarily suit yours. It is all about generating results at the end of the day.

Find a connect automation tool that is user-friendly, easy, and convenient if you are just getting started. Use our list to make your final selection.

@ linkedinbot. by OctopusCRM LinkedIn Automation Tool for B2B prospecting and LinkedIn lead generation. Automate LinkedIn with Octopus CRM software. Find the best LinkedIn automation tool