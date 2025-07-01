7 Iconic TV Characters Whose Names Remain a Mystery

Names are one of the most prominent features of TV, holding an almost spiritual significance. Likewise, the absence of a name can also be a powerful tool, adding mystery to your favourite characters. Whether accidental or intentional, several beloved TV characters have remained nameless and managed to be loved by fans regardless. Here are some of the most prominent small-screen characters who remain nameless throughout their shows’ run:

Fez - That '70s Show

That ‘70s Show produced several comedic gems and running tropes over its eight-season run. Through it all, one of the key features on the show was Fez, the foreign exchange student who wasn't quite exchanged back. The lovable foreigner quickly became a fan favourite with his witty comebacks and his ever-elusive search for love.

Fez’s real name is mentioned during the show, but school bells drown it out in keeping with the running Gag. His home nation, on the other hand, is never mentioned, with further confusion when his best friend from home comes to visit, and is unmistakably British.

Penny - The Big Bang Theory

Penny was the ultimate girl next door, bringing socialisation skills and down-to-earth relationships to her scientist neighbours. While her first name is a common feature in the world of TV, her last name remains a mystery to date. Later in the series, she takes on Hofstadter after her marriage to Leonard, but her original family name is never mentioned.

Despite her entire family making an appearance on the show, the family name is miraculously left out, creating the ultimate running gag.

The Doctor - Dr Who

It's no surprise to see that the longest-running show on TV has the longest-running gag, “What is the doctor’s name?” This trope is also a play on the show’s title, with the question hidden in plain sight, “Dr Who”.

While he is known throughout the cosmos as “The Doctor”, the man from Gallifrey has a name, which is never actually disclosed. The title of “Doctor” was chosen as a promise to the universe and has since become his identity. Throughout the series, many have sought to find out his actual name, with only River Song achieving this objective.

Lucas Hood - Banshee

We are introduced to our mystery man, Lucas Hood, in the very first episode of Banshee. After witnessing Lucas Hood’s name, our main character assumes his identity and position as the new sheriff of Banshee. The new Lucas Hood brandishes a unique brand of justice throughout the series, as he attempts to honour the badge he now wears.

While there are characters who know his real name, it is never revealed, and his true identity remains a mystery. A brief glance into his past reveals a name on file as John Smith, which is just another alias

John Reese - Person Of Interest

Person of Interest lasted five seasons and introduced us to the computing power of AI with John Reese and Harold Finch at the centre of it all. John Reese is an ex-CIA operative whose real name has long been buried, operating under an alias, and running errands for “The Machine”.

Despite assuming multiple identities throughout the series, John Reese remains the central identity of our main character.

Rip Hunter - DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow revolves around a group of time travellers roaming the timeline and fixing problems. Our time travellers are put together and captained by Rip Hunter, a 22nd-century time agent seeking retribution for the death of his family.

As an agent of the Time Bureau, all records of his previous life and ancestry have been wiped clean, with the alias Rip Hunter becoming his identity. While his time on the show is short-lived, his identity remains a mystery to ensure the protection of the timeline.

The Janitor - Scrubs

The Janitor is one of the most beloved side characters on Scrubs, thanks to his long-running feud with JD. Despite his constant presence on the show, we never actually learn his real name, and it eventually makes for an interesting trope. At one point, he jokes that his real name is Jan Itor, a play on Janitor, only to mess with JD and make a point.

During his wedding, he is referred to as the Janitor, with his wife seemingly becoming known as Mrs. Janitor, and seemingly accepting it.




