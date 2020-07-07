7+ Free Git Tutorials, Classes and Courses for Programmers at any Skill Level

One of the important skills for a programmer is to learn and master Git, and if you've been searching for some good tutorials and courses to start with, then you have come to the right place. In this article, I'm going

to share some of the best resources to learn Git online for FREE.

To be honest, the Internet is full of git tutorials and a simple Google

search will leave you thousands of tutorials but the big question mark

is where do you start?

It’s easy to pick a tutorial or a blog post if you have some background about what is Git, what it does? and how to use it but if you don’t have much background then you need a course that can tell you all the information from the ground up.

I personally like learning from a book or an online course before moving to blog posts as they were often well structured.

And Git Fundamentals from Pluralsight which will teach you everything about Git step by step. These are excellent resources to start with Git.

But, some programmers prefer to learn from FREE resources and many of my readers asked me about if I can share some of the good but free git

courses they can use to learn Git online by themselves.

In this article, I am going to share some of the best free git online courses you can join from your home or office.

These are legally free resources, I mean they were made available free by

their creators for educational and marketing purposes. If you find

that’s not the case then please drop a note and I’ll remove that course.

If you don’t Git, its one of the most popular distributed source control system.

distributed source control system, which means you commit changes on your local branch and then push them into remote server (GitHub repository) once you are done. You definitely have used other source control software like CVS, SVN, VSS, DFS, etc, Git is another one but it’s a little bit different because it’s a, which means you commit changes on your local branch and then push them into remote server (GitHub repository) once you are done.

On the other hand, Github is a source code repository i.e. where you can store your source code.

In today’s world, a Git repository for programmers is as essential as your Linkedin or Facebook account.

That’s the social proof of being a programmer and that’s why I suggest every programmer have their won Github account featuring some of their best code.

instead of sending your program into a zip file to them, you better upload into your personal Github repository and send them a link.

I have found that many interviewers impressed with this simple act and

like to see how you coded the solution with an incremental commit

history into Github. The code review is also easy in Github.

Remember this tip next time if you have to submit a test code to any company.

8 Online Courses to Learn Git and Github (FREE)

Here is a list of some of the best online courses you can join to learn Git and Github for free.

These courses provide a good introduction to both Git as version control and overview of essential commands if you want to use Git from the command line like git push, git pull, and git checkout, etc.



and Github but if you need more comprehensive coverage and don’t mind

paying some bucks for learning as valuable tech as Git then you can also

check on Udemy and They are completely free to join and a good resource to start learning Gitand Github but if you need more comprehensive coverage and don’t mindpaying some bucks for learning as valuable tech as Git then you can alsocheck GitHub Ultimate: Master Git and GitHub on Udemy and Git Fundamentals from Pluralsight. Two of the most comprehensive courses on Git.

Anyway, let’s start with our list:

This course is designed to jump right into showing how Git and GitHub work together, focusing on the Git basic workflow.

Students can expect to learn the minimum needed to start using Git in about 30 minutes.

You will learn how to set up Git for Windows and Mac OS X and then how to use Git’s help command.

After the Installation section, the course walks through the entire Git basic

workflow e.g. starting off in GitHub, working locally, and then

publishing our changes back to GitHub.

here is the link to join the course — The Git Started with Github

In short, this course will teach you the basics of Git and GitHub, with

clear, step-by-step instructions by a highly rated teacher.

This course some basic GIT operations step by step. The course will not dive too deep and takes small steps on each of five days.

As you continue through the course, we learn a basic, single-person

workflow that could allow anyone to store files at GitHub or BitBucket,

two of the popular public Github repositories.

If you are looking for some hands-on course to learn Git step by step, this is the right course for you. You can find this one on Udemy , it’s completely free, no coupon needed.

here is the link to join the course — The Ultimate Git- 5-day challenge

3. Interactive Guide to Git Branching

The “Learn Git Branching” is the most visual and interactive way to learn Git on the web. They provide a sandbox and exercises to practice different git commands.

This is like working in real-world projects and performing common tasks on

Git and Github. If you go through this tutorial, you will have the same

practical experience as someone who has worked in a real-world Git

project.



demonstrations of powerful features, and maybe even have a bit of fun

along the way. If you’re a beginner, just go ahead and start with the

first. In this website , you’ll be challenged with exciting levels, given step-by-stepdemonstrations of powerful features, and maybe even have a bit of funalong the way. If you’re a beginner, just go ahead and start with thefirst.

If you already know some Git basics , try some advanced and challenging levels on merging branches and bringing commits from other branches.

This is another git course for beginners. In this course, you will learn how

to install Git and configure it for your local environment.

You will also learn to communicate with local and remote source

repositories, add content to a local and remote repository, create

comments for your code, understand basic branching and merging and excluding content types from the repository.

In short, a good course to learn essential git operations with step by step examples.

here is the link to join the course — Git, and Github for Beginners

This course is designed to provide hands-on experience in the Git command line on Windows. You will learn key concepts and focus on basics tasks in the Bash command line in order to be productive quickly.

In order to use Git on the command line on Windows, you can install GitBash, a tool or software which allows you to access Github from your windows machine.

Students can expect to learn the minimum needed to start using the Bash shell in less than an hour.

here is the link to join the course — Git Bash for Windows

The course also contains quizzes, which will help you to retain the knowledge you have learned.

In short, a step-by-step guide for Windows users unfamiliar with Bash or the terminal environment.

Are you a software developer who wants to get started right now with Git

and GitHub? If you’ve heard of Git and GitHub but aren’t sure how to

begin, this course takes away the guesswork

This course covers the essential ideas you need to move forward, without a lot of filler. Big thanks to instructor Adam Eubanks

At the end of the course, you’ll be able to set up a GitHub account, install Git, create and configure new Git and GitHub repositories , create a change history for your software projects, and publish your software projects to GitHub.

here is the link to join the course — Learn Git: Everything you Need to Know

7. Learn Git with Bitbucket Cloud

This is a great resource to learn the basics of Git with this space-themed tutorial. Your mission is to learn the basic git commands by completing the tutorial and tracking down all your team’s space stations.

Following Git commands covered in this tutorial:

git clone

git config

git add

git status

git commit

git push

git pull

git branch,

git checkout

,and git merge



foundation for understanding the Git version control system. Git is

open-source software originally created by The Version Control with Git course provides you with a solid, hands-onfoundation for understanding the Git version control system. Git isopen-source software originally created by Linus Torvalds . Git manages team files for large and small projects.

This allows the team to continuously improve its product. It is used by most major technology companies and is assumed knowledge for many modern programming and IT jobs.

It is also a core component of DevOp s, continuous delivery pipelines and cloud-native computing.

In this course , you will not learn everything there is to know about Git, but you will build a strong conceptual understanding of the technology, and afterward will be able to confidently dig deeper on any topic that interests you.

This course assumes no previous knowledge of Git, but if you do have

experience with it, you may find this course to be both useful and

challenging. This is especially true if you currently “know just enough

Git to be dangerous”.

Here is the link to join this course for FREE — Version Control with Git

That’s all about some of the best, free Git online courses for programmers. You can use these courses to learn and master Git in 2019.

If you have not heard of Git before or knows Git little bit, these courses will help you to fill the gaps in your knowledge and mater Git like learning to work with Github, using command line git client in Windows, etc.

You will also learn some productivity tips along the way to enhance your Git working experience.

After finishing these courses you better create a Github account if you don’t have already and store some of your best code there. There is no better proof than a good Github repository for your programming skill. This will help you to get your next job.

