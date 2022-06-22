7 Blockchain Fun Facts You Ignored

Splitting infinitives and flipping sandcastles in the metaverse; loves dogs more than unicorns.
After witnessing, with perhaps some of us actually experiencing, the bull market hire and the bear market fire of the industry, I guess we can all agree that gone are the days when we can nonchalantly say #WAGMI like it’s the simplest thing in the world to manifest.
In a space where self-sovereignty ranks supreme, it’s a humbling experience to see things fall well beyond our control - whether that’s getting laid off, being disabled from withdrawing our own money, or something else.
The current crypto crisis has shaken everyone, even the biggest names, to the core. While this may be a sign of a maturing market, let’s face it - this reality packs more punch than the usual volatility we’re used to.
Here’s the thing though - while we hang on, HODL, BTFD, or do whatever we do to cope through the crypto winter, we gotta keep learning because that doesn’t stop for anyone and there’s always a lesson to be learned.
So without further ado, here are some pretty random fun facts about blockchain and crypto that we usually don’t give much thought to when everything’s rosy during the crypto summer.
The name
This is where founder Anatoly Yakovenko, prototype creator Greg Fitzgerald, and co-founder Stephen Akridge lived and surfed for three years when they worked for Qualcomm.
With the incredible rise in popularity of NFTs, it’s hard to not come across Solana at some point. However, in case you’re not familiar with Solana for some reason, it is one of the most popular blockchain networks to date that supports smart contracts tailored for creating cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens.
It is an alternative to Ethereum, which inevitably earns them the peg as one of the biggest “Ethereum Killers”. This is because Solana addresses three significant pain points that have plagued the Ethereum network ever since: transaction speed, scalability, and high gas fees.
Did you know that the Shiba Inu on the iconic meme that launched a thousand
That meme has now gone on to become an NFT that sold for
What this means is basically breaking down an NFT into smaller fractions, with each fraction representing partial ownership of the asset.
No US$4 million to spare? No worries.
Beneath the surface, fractionalization essentially involves locking up the NFT asset in a smart contract and issuing fungible ERC-20 tokens to represent its fractions.
The result? Partial ownership, which allows for the following amazing things to happen:
For the NFT owner like PleasrDAO that kept majority ownership, this means they also get to enjoy earning passive income from their NFT asset without divesting ownership - instead of letting it sleep and gather dust.
From a rescue named Kabosu to NFTs to DAOs to
Did you know that it was
We all know what a unicorn looks like in pop culture but it’s interesting to note that its origin goes as far back as early
Meanwhile, Pegasus is a mythical winged horse in Greek mythology that is known to have been born from the blood of slain Medusa (the lady most famous for having snakes as her hair).
There’s no more tea that we could dig up as to why the project was initially named “Unipeg” but as for their unicorn logo, it came about in 2019 when Uniswap
The only instruction was that it should “contain some degree of unicorn and Uniswap pink #DC6BE5.”
User “
“Uniswap should make the 🦄 emoji its official logo. Uniswap and Unicode emojis are both open and in the public domain. The unicorn emoji is part of Uniswap’s early success. It is also easy to share it on any platform: when you are building a website, sending a tweet or even typing a message on slack, it's easy to include the Uniswap logo!”
Before long,
One
A bear attacks its prey by swiping its paws downwards, hence a “bear market” is characterized by falling prices. On the other hand, a bull thrusts its horns upwards to gore anything in its path, hence a “bull market” is characterized by prices going up.
While there’s not a lot of evidence to support this theory, the bear and the bull have come to
For newbies, this is also a helpful way to remember what each of the terms means so the next time someone asks you if you’re bullish on a project, you know what you’re getting into.
There’s no denying that the interest in the concept of the “metaverse” surged right after social media behemoth
It got people asking what it is, which is why it’s very important to clarify that Meta is not the “metaverse” per se. The “
The term “metaverse” was coined by American author Neal Stephenson in his 1992 sci-fi novel
In Stephenson’s book, short of spoiling it for those who have not read it yet, the
With its dystopian vibes, Stephenson’s version of the metaverse is definitely something to think about.
Some of the most
It is named after Ada Lovelace who is a 19th-century mathematician recognized as the world’s first computer programmer. She is also the daughter of notable poet Lord Byron.
The smallest unit of ADA is called
As a proof-of-stake blockchain network, Cardano is considered as another “
They say save the best for last, and this one definitely takes that spot. It’s pretty seldom that we can find “cute” and “crypto” together in a single sentence but it’s possible - especially when we put Shiba Inu into the equation.
DOGE aside, its baby brother
(Note: Unfortunately, no one really calls SHIB as DOGE’s baby brother. In fact, it is touted by its supporters collectively called #SHIBArmy as the “Dogecoin killer” 😬.)
The incredibly fun things about this project don’t stop there because the Shiba Inu ecosystem also has two other tokens in its arsenal:
If that’s not enough trivia for you, the Shiba Inu project also has
Of course, the real reason why SHIB takes the icing on the cake for this article is that they are also helping real “Shibs in need”. That’s right - the project uses
And there you have it - some random fun facts about blockchain that most of us probably just skipped most of the time.
With all that’s been going on in the industry right now, it helps to remember that beyond everything, the amazing technology we call #blockchain continues to redefine the future - whether it’s crypto winter, crypto summer, or any season in between.
#blockchain #decentralized-internet #defi #metaverse #crypto #NFT