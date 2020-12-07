7 Best Workflow Automation Software Available Online

491 reads

@ aasif-khan Aasif Khan Writing about Mobile Application, Website & App Builder, Development and SEO, Marketing, Analytics

A business's success depends upon the amount of work its employees do. However, every employee has a priority list for their tasks meaning that certain tasks are more important than others. Unfortunately, this prioritization sometimes leads to them ignoring/rushing the smaller yet crucial tasks that are important to the smooth functioning of a business.

The tasks that are ignored are usually repetitive and monotonous. For instance, Data entry is often seen as a menial job despite being extremely important for a business. Another problem with such smaller tasks is that they consume a significant number of man-hours. According to a survey, data entry can take up to 10 man-hours every week.

To help complete such monotonous and repetitive yet crucial tasks within an organization, you need to introduce automation for your workflows. Automation workflows are simple algorithms that can automate simple processes to help save time and resources.

You can easily automate your workflows with the help of workflow automation software.

What is Workflow Automation Software?

Automation is a simple technology that can be used to automate basic, monotonous, and repetitive tasks like social media posting on various accounts, data exchange among software, data entry, etc. with the help of rule-based algorithms and workflows.

Workflow automation software is based on a concept known as IPaaS or Integration-Platform-as-a-Service used to establish an automatic transfer of data between two or more integrated software/apps. For example, workflow automation software can help you convert your Zendesk tickets into task cards on Trello automatically without needing to manually create a card.

Workflow Automation has been extremely popular ever since the beginning of the 2020 pandemic. It has helped businesses and brands shift to remote working without compromising smaller tasks. According to research, nearly 20% of all work done in an organization can be automated using workflow automation software.

From HR to finance, every team in your business can benefit from workflow automation.

7 Best Workflow Automation Software

Workflow automation is a relatively new field of technology. Businesses interested in using workflow automation must know where to begin their search for the perfect automation software. Keeping that in mind, we have made a list of the 9 best workflow automation software and tools.

Here is the list of top 7 Workflow Automation Software:

1. Appy Pie Connect

Appy Pie Connect tops our list as the best workflow automation software you can get. Developed by Appy Pie, Connect offers a no-code development environment to create workflows for integrating various software within a few clicks. Here are the pros and cons of Appy Pie Connect.

Pros:

Easy-to-Use: A simple and intuitive visual interface suited to beginners and professionals.

Affordable: The most affordable workflow solution available online.

Good introduction to Workflow Automation: If you are a business looking to try workflow automation, Connect is a good place to start.

Over 150 Software: Connect offers over 150 different software and thousands of possible automation workflows.

No-Code platform: Integrations on Connect are code free and you can simply select the software you want to integrate and connect them visually.

Good Customer Support: Appy Pie provides good customer support and quick resolutions to your problems.

Cons:

Number of Integrations: Some workflow software offer more integrations than Connect.

Relatively New: Compared to its competitors, Connect is a new software in the market.

2. Zapier

Zapier is our second choice for a workflow automation solution. One of the veterans of the workflow automation industry, Zapier provides thousands of integrations for workflow automation. Here are its pros and cons:

Pros:

Easy-to-Use: Zapier is extremely easy-to-use and provides an interactive interface.

Multi-Step Workflows: One of the best parts of Zapier is its unmatched ability to create multi-step workflows.

Large Library: Zapier provides a library of over a thousand software that can be integrated.

Task Tracking: Allows you to track various parts of your workflow efficiently

Cons:

Expensive: Zapier can get very expensive. Depending on the number of integrations and the number of users you may have to pay more.

Quirky UI: Despite being easy-to-use, the UI can occasionally feel clunky and difficult to use.

Bugs: The sheer number of integrations that Zapier offers is reason enough for many bugs that you may run into.

3. Kissflow

Kissflow is a no-code business management software that also offers a workflow automation solution. Here are the pros and cons of Kissflow:

Pros:

GUI: The workflow automation software offers a graphical interface making it easier and more fun to use.

Analytics: One of the few workflow automation software to offer analytics within the app.

Cons:

Part of a suite: Kissflow workflow automation tool is a part of a larger business suite.

Complex: Workflow automation with Kissflow can be challenging for users.

Unsatisfactory Support: Kissflow is not quick in responding to customer issues.

4. Integrify

Integrify is one of the most popular workflow automation tools in the market. It is used to automate document-related processes.

Pros:

Extremely Customizable: For the tech-savvy, Integrify is one of the best workflow automation tools money can buy. It can be customized.

Customer Support: Integrify provides excellent customer support for its software.

Cons:

Difficult to Use: Integrify has a complex interface that can be intimidating and difficult for beginners to use.

Lack of flexibility: Integrify isn’t as flexible as the other options and therefore its application as a workflow automation software is limited.

5. Flokzu

Flokzu is another popular choice for those looking for a simple workflow automation software. It is a cloud-based workflow automation solution. Here are its pros and cons:

Pros:

Cloud-Based Software: All your workflows are completely online meaning you save both time and money.

Easy Interface: Flokzu provides an easy-to-use interface that is perfect for beginners.



Cons:

Lack of White-Label Support: You cannot create new integrations and sell since Flokzu doesn’t support reselling programs.

Misses Key Integrations: Flokzu’s library misses out on a few key integrations.

6. TrackVia

TrackVia is a low-code application development solution that also doubles as an automation platform. It helps you create workflows with the help of a low-code interface. Here are its pros and cons:

Pros:

Complete Freedom: TrackVia is one of the few automation tools that allow you to customize its interface for your comfort.

Numerous Use-Cases: Since TrackVia doesn’t use a no-code approach, it provides more use cases than other workflow automation tools.

Cons:

Needs to be Set up: TrackVia is a software that is as good as you make it. You need to set it up first for it to be useful.

Difficult Learning Curve: TrackVia is meant for tech-savvy people. Trackvia has a significant learning curve for beginners.

7. Nintex

Nintex is a market-leading workflow automation and business process management tool. It works on a low-code automation model and directly competes with Integrify and TrackVia. Here are it’s pros and cons.

Pros:

Visual Interface: Nintex has a visual interface that maps out your integrations in detail.

Good for Automated Forms: Nintex forms are very popular because of how easy they are to create.

Cons:

Lack of Proper Support: Nintex’s customer support can be lacking at times.

Not for Beginners: To ensure workflows work smoothly, you need a deep understanding of SQL.

Prone to Error: Nintex often has bugs that can be annoying to deal with.

Conclusion

That was our list of the best workflow automation software available online. Pretty much every single one of them offers a free trial. Test them all and use the one that suits your needs best! Good Luck!

Tags