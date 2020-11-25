7 Best Logo Maker Software Available Online

Writing about Mobile Application, Website & App Builder, Development and SEO, Marketing, Analytics
For any brand, creating its own identity is a challenging task. Especially for a start-up and small businesses, brand recognition is even more essential. Brand recognition can go a long way in influencing the success of a business. Every scale business spends a huge amount on marketing their brand and creating their imprint in people’s minds.
The affordable way to ensure that your target audience recognizes and recalls your brand easily is to create an exclusive logo for your brand. Your logo can help in creating a strong first impression and leaving a memorable last impression.
A logo is a combination of text and images which is specific to the brand. It expresses what a business is all about and highlights its brand values. The logo is about making the perfect visual brand mark for any business.
Logos are extremely important. A unique logo helps differentiate your brand from others. It is the best way to improve your brand recognition. Let's take the example of the McDonald’s logo. The iconic golden “M” logo is well recognized in every country worldwide. Its uniqueness is one of the reasons why people immediately recall it when they are hungry.
For any size business, a well-designed logo can act as a differentiator. An impressive logo helps create a unique brand identity and also develops a positive brand perception. For example, the logo of Apple Inc. reflects sophistication, and its products deliver on that aspect.
The challenges that every business faces are the cost and effort involved in creating a logo. However, the internet offers a variety of logo maker software that you can use to create an exclusive logo for your business. This software helps to simplify the logo-making process and create instantly recognizable logos for your business.
There are many benefits of using an online Logo Maker. We have mentioned a few of them here.
Keeping the benefits of the logo maker in mind, we have made a list of 7 best logo maker software available online to cater to your business needs.
After reviewing dozens of online logo makers available online, we made a list of the following best logo maker software available online. They are chosen on the basis of customization options, ease of use, quality of designs and templates, and export options.
Here is the list of top 7 logo maker software to create the most impressive logo for your business:
Appy Pie’s free online Logo Maker is our first choice for the best logo maker software. It provides everything a business needs to create a unique logo. Some of the top features include:
Appy Pie Logo Maker helps you create a fabulous logo in just a few minutes. You can easily experiment with your creative instincts and design the best-suited logo for your brand.
Adobe Illustrator continues to be the big business' choice. Illustrator is an excellent tool for making a logo. It is packed with unique features to tackle your logo creation needs. Some of them are mentioned below.
However, Illustrator has certain limitations. Here are some of them:
Tailor Brands is an extremely easy to use and dedicated online logo maker tool. It lets you kickstart your business by helping to create an amazing logo.
There are two major drawbacks which hold back Tailor Brands:
Laughing Bird is the easiest tool to create logos. It is a one-time price software, i.e. you can purchase it and use it to your heart's content. Some of the major features of Laughing Bird software are mentioned below.
However, for those looking for creating highly professional logos for their business, Laughing Bird may not be the right choice.
Canva is an incredible online tool that provides all of the ingredients one needs to create the perfect logo for their business. It is a fast and free logo maker tool with several features. Some of the features are mentioned below.
The only drawback of Canva is that some of its features are hidden behind a paywall which is annoying for many users.
Looka Logo Maker combines one’s design preferences with Artificial Intelligence to help to create a custom logo. It took a few minutes and clicks to make the perfect logo for your business. Some of the major features of Looka are mentioned below.
The major drawback of Looka is the lack of customizable options for your potential logos. Looka has special pricing plans for businesses which limits its use.
Hatchful is one of the best online logo maker tools made by the eCommerce giant, Shopify. It is a stunning logo maker that can create an expressive logo within a few seconds. It offers several features to logo designers. Some of them are mentioned below.
The only drawback of Hatchful is that it is available only as a mobile app. It can be hard to design logos on a mobile screen.
Conclusion
We had mentioned the list of the best free online logo makers. All the software are good enough and have a variety of unique features to design an exclusive logo. Try them all out and pick the one that you feel is for you. Good Luck!
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.