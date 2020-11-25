7 Best Logo Maker Software Available Online

For any brand, creating its own identity is a challenging task. Especially for a start-up and small businesses, brand recognition is even more essential. Brand recognition can go a long way in influencing the success of a business. Every scale business spends a huge amount on marketing their brand and creating their imprint in people’s minds.

The affordable way to ensure that your target audience recognizes and recalls your brand easily is to create an exclusive logo for your brand. Your logo can help in creating a strong first impression and leaving a memorable last impression.

What is a Logo designed to do?

A logo is a combination of text and images which is specific to the brand. It expresses what a business is all about and highlights its brand values. The logo is about making the perfect visual brand mark for any business.

Logos are extremely important. A unique logo helps differentiate your brand from others. It is the best way to improve your brand recognition. Let's take the example of the McDonald’s logo. The iconic golden “M” logo is well recognized in every country worldwide. Its uniqueness is one of the reasons why people immediately recall it when they are hungry.

For any size business, a well-designed logo can act as a differentiator. An impressive logo helps create a unique brand identity and also develops a positive brand perception. For example, the logo of Apple Inc. reflects sophistication, and its products deliver on that aspect.

How to Create a Perfect Logo?

The challenges that every business faces are the cost and effort involved in creating a logo. However, the internet offers a variety of logo maker software that you can use to create an exclusive logo for your business. This software helps to simplify the logo-making process and create instantly recognizable logos for your business.

There are many benefits of using an online Logo Maker. We have mentioned a few of them here.

Allows businesses to design an impressive logo in a few minutes

Availability of professionally designed templates

Offers numerous customization options for personalizing logo

Makes logo making process easy, quick, and affordable

Suited for both beginners and advanced designers.

Keeping the benefits of the logo maker in mind, we have made a list of 7 best logo maker software available online to cater to your business needs.

List of 7 Best Online Logo Maker Software

After reviewing dozens of online logo makers available online, we made a list of the following best logo maker software available online. They are chosen on the basis of customization options, ease of use, quality of designs and templates, and export options.

Here is the list of top 7 logo maker software to create the most impressive logo for your business:

1. Appy Pie Logo Maker

Appy Pie’s free online Logo Maker is our first choice for the best logo maker software. It provides everything a business needs to create a unique logo. Some of the top features include:

Helps in making a professional logo in minutes

An endless range of free professionally designed templates

Offers a huge range of editing tools for fully customized the logo

Excellent in-built design tools available for editing various aspects of logo

Provides an assorted list of hundreds of fonts to convey the personality of a brand

Completely free-to-use logo maker

Easy-to-understand software.

Appy Pie Logo Maker helps you create a fabulous logo in just a few minutes. You can easily experiment with your creative instincts and design the best-suited logo for your brand.

2. Adobe Illustrator

Adobe Illustrator continues to be the big business' choice. Illustrator is an excellent tool for making a logo. It is packed with unique features to tackle your logo creation needs. Some of them are mentioned below.

Versatile vector graphics software

Manipulate and combine a variety of geometric shapes with precision

Contains a library of fonts-ranging from fun to professional

Allow scanning of drawings and sketches to add in the logo

Manage the complex color separation in logo design

Flexible tools to bring creative vision to life

Offers a wide variety of stock templates and logo objects

Freedom to design any business logo belonging to any niche

Allow secured sharing of logos across businesses.

However, Illustrator has certain limitations. Here are some of them:

Expensive to buy and has an exploitative pricing model

Intimidating UI that can scare beginners

For creating a single logo, Illustrator is overkill.

3. Tailor Brands

Tailor Brands is an extremely easy to use and dedicated online logo maker tool. It lets you kickstart your business by helping to create an amazing logo.

Easy and quick logo maker available online

Provides a range of editing tools to customize logo

AI technology assures logo is of high quality, professional and unique

Provides both PNG and vector files of logo to use it at multiple places

No design skills required to create an impressive logo

From the color, font, size to text, every element can be customized

Offers numerous professionally designed logo templates.

There are two major drawbacks which hold back Tailor Brands:

Provides limited creative freedom to customize logos

Subscription-based model, i.e. logos cannot be edited without a paid subscription.

4. Laughing Bird

Laughing Bird is the easiest tool to create logos. It is a one-time price software, i.e. you can purchase it and use it to your heart's content. Some of the major features of Laughing Bird software are mentioned below.

Highly affordable logo maker

The intuitive logo generator interface

Provides over hundreds of creative templates

Suited for every size business for creating unique logos

Affordable tool to design ‘quirky’ logos

Suitable for both professionals and novices

Offers a dedicated reseller program for designers

Provides an opportunity to get advice and inspiration from other creatorpreneurs.

However, for those looking for creating highly professional logos for their business, Laughing Bird may not be the right choice.

5. Canva Logo Maker

Canva is an incredible online tool that provides all of the ingredients one needs to create the perfect logo for their business. It is a fast and free logo maker tool with several features. Some of the features are mentioned below.

Hundreds of designer approved templates with perfect color combinations.

Extensive library of icons and illustrations is available to make unique logos

Offers an amazing set of tools for customizing templates

Drag and drop functionality makes the software easy-to-use for both professionals and non-professionals

Intuitive user interface for a seamless experience

Make logo pixel perfect for every size

.PNG format of logos can be downloaded.

The only drawback of Canva is that some of its features are hidden behind a paywall which is annoying for many users.

6. Looka

Looka Logo Maker combines one’s design preferences with Artificial Intelligence to help to create a custom logo. It took a few minutes and clicks to make the perfect logo for your business. Some of the major features of Looka are mentioned below.

Easy-to-use AI-based logo maker

High resolution can be downloaded at minimal cost

Allow scaling of logos to any size

Offers color variation, from monochrome to a transparent background

Easy-to-customizes templates are available

Lifetime logo support to tweak logo designs

Offers hundreds of design variations based on users’ preferred colors and fonts for their logo

Provided extremely bold and unique ideas for a logo.

The major drawback of Looka is the lack of customizable options for your potential logos. Looka has special pricing plans for businesses which limits its use.

7. Hatchful

Hatchful is one of the best online logo maker tools made by the eCommerce giant, Shopify. It is a stunning logo maker that can create an expressive logo within a few seconds. It offers several features to logo designers. Some of them are mentioned below.

No design experience required for creating a high-resolution logo in few clicks

Offers customization options for tinkering with logo colors, fonts, and design

Allow exporting final logo file in multiple resolutions and formats

Provides both free and paid templates for users

Easiest to use template-based interface for creating logos

Provides AI-based suggestions for logos.

The only drawback of Hatchful is that it is available only as a mobile app. It can be hard to design logos on a mobile screen.

Conclusion

We had mentioned the list of the best free online logo makers. All the software are good enough and have a variety of unique features to design an exclusive logo. Try them all out and pick the one that you feel is for you. Good Luck!

